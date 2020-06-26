Log in
Canlan Reports Voting Results from the 2020 Annual General Meeting of Shareholders and Announces New Chair of the Board

06/26/2020 | 11:45am EDT

Burnaby, British Columbia--(Newsfile Corp. - June 26, 2020) - The Annual General Meeting of Shareholders (the "Meeting") of Canlan Ice Sports Corp. (TSX: ICE) (the "Company") was held on June 25, 2020 virtually through teleconference, in light of current health concerns due to the Coronavirus pandemic. Each of the matters voted upon at the Meeting is discussed in detail in the Company's Management Information Circular dated May 21, 2020, which can be found on the website www.sedar.com.

The total number of shares represented by shareholders in person and by proxy at the meeting was 12,547,855 shares, representing approximately 94.08% of the Company's outstanding shares. The voting in relation to the election of directors was conducted by way of ballot at the Meeting and the results were as follows:

 Name of Director  Votes for  Votes Withheld
 Charles G. Allen  100.0 0% 0.00%
 Frank D. Barker 100.00% 0.00%
 Geoffrey J. Barker 100.00% 0.00%
 Doug Brownridge  100.00% 0.00%
 William G. Bullis  100.00% 0.00%
 Victor D'Souza  100.00%  0.00%
 Joey St-Aubin 100.00% 0.00%

 

Grant Ballantyne, the former Chairman of the Company, has decided to retire and therefore did not stand for re-election as a director at the Meeting. Accordingly, following the Meeting the board of directors of the Company appointed Victor D'Souza, a long-time director of the Company, as Chair of the Board.

Mr. Ballantyne served as CEO from 2000 to 2008 and then as board Chair from 2009 to 2020. "On behalf of the board and the company I would like to express our appreciation for Grant's leadership as the Company's CEO and subsequently its Chair in the development of our business. We acknowledge the integrity and substantial business experience he brought to both roles and wish him and his family all the best in his retirement," said Victor D'Souza, the new incoming Chair.

Mr. Ballantyne commented, "I want to express my appreciation to all the members of management and directors of Canlan that I had the pleasure and benefit of working with over the last twenty-one years. It was a privilege to be part of the growth and improvement we were able to achieve as a result of our collective efforts and I look forward to following the continuing success of the company in the future."

The Company has also filed a report of voting results on all other resolutions voted on at the Meeting on www.sedar.com.

About Canlan

Canlan Ice Sports Corp. is the North American leader in the development, operations and ownership of multi-purpose recreation and entertainment facilities. We are the largest private sector owner and operator of recreation facilities in North America and currently own, lease and/or manage 18 facilities in Canada and the United States with 49 ice surfaces, as well as five indoor soccer fields, and 15 sport, volleyball, and basketball courts. To learn more about Canlan please visit www.icesports.com.

Canlan Ice Sports Corp. is listed on the Toronto Stock Exchange under the symbol "ICE."

For more information:

Canlan Ice Sports Corp.
Ivan Wu
CFO
604-736-9152

To view the source version of this press release, please visit https://www.newsfilecorp.com/release/58646


© Newsfilecorp 2020
