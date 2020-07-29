Cann Global : Appendix 2A - previously restricted securities
0
07/29/2020 | 03:51am EDT
+Rule 2.7
Appendix 2A
Application for quotation of +securities
Information or documents not available now must be given to ASX as soon as available. Information and documents given to ASX become ASX's property and may be made public.
If you are an entity incorporated outside Australia and you are seeking quotation of a new class of +securities other than CDIs, you will need to obtain and provide an International Securities Identification Number (ISIN) for that class. Further information on the requirement for the notification of an ISIN is available from the Create Online Forms page. ASX is unable to create the new ISIN for non- Australian issuers.
*Denotes minimum information required for first lodgement of this form, with exceptions provided in specific notes for certain questions. The balance of the information, where applicable, must be provided as soon as reasonably practicable by the entity.
Part 1 - Entity and announcement details
Question
Question
Answer
no
1.1
*Name of entity
Cann Global Ltd
We (the entity here named) apply for
+quotation of the following +securities and
agree to the matters set out in
Appendix 2A of the ASX Listing Rules.1
1.2
*Registration type and number
ACN 124 873 507
Please supply your ABN, ARSN, ARBN, ACN or
another registration type and number (if you supply
another registration type, please specify both the type
of registration and the registration number).
1.3
*ASX issuer code
CGB
1.4
*This announcement is
☒ A new announcement
Tick whichever is applicable.
☐ An update/amendment to a previous
announcement
☐ A cancellation of a previous
announcement
1.4a
*Reason for update
N/A
Mandatory only if "Update" ticked in Q1.4 above. A
reason must be provided for an update.
1.4b
*Date of previous announcement to this
N/A
update
Mandatory only if "Update" ticked in Q1.4 above.
1.4c
*Reason for cancellation
N/A
Mandatory only if "Cancellation" ticked in Q1.4 above.
1.4d
*Date of previous announcement to this
N/A
cancellation
Mandatory only if "Cancellation" ticked in Q1.4 above.
Appendix 2A of the Listing Rules includes a warranty that an offer of the securities for sale within 12 months after their issue will not require disclosure under section 707(3) or 1012C(6) of the Corporations Act. If the securities to be quoted have been issued by way of a pro rata offer, to give this warranty, you will generally need to have lodged a cleansing notice with ASX under section 708AA(2)(f) or 1012DAA(2)(f) of the Corporations Act within 24 hours before the securities are offered (see ASIC Regulatory Guide 189Disclosure relief for rights issues). If in doubt, please consult your legal adviser.
1.5 *Date of this announcement
Part 2 - Type of issue
Question Question
No.
2.1 *The +securities to be quoted are:
Select whichever item is applicable.
If you wish to apply for quotation of different types of issues of securities, please complete a separate Appendix 2A for each type of issue.
2.2a.1 *Date of Appendix 3B notifying the market of the proposed issue of +securities for which quotation is now being sought
Answer this question if your response to Q2.1 is "Being issued as part of a transaction or transactions previously announced to the market in an Appendix 3B"
2.2a.2 *Are there any further issues of +securities yet to take place to complete the transaction(s) referred to in the Appendix 3B?
Answer this question if your response to Q2.1 is "Being issued as part of a transaction or transactions previously announced to the market in an Appendix 3B".
Answer
Being issued as part of a transaction or transactions previously announced to the market in an Appendix 3B
Being issued under a +dividend or distribution plan
Being issued as a result of options being exercised or other +convertible securities being converted
Unquoted partly paid +securities that have been paid up and are now quoted fully paid +securities
+Restricted securities where the escrow period has expired or is about to expire
+Securities previously issued under an +employee incentive scheme where the restrictions on transfer have ceased or are about to cease
+Securities issued under an +employee incentive scheme that are not subject to a restriction on transfer or that are to be quoted notwithstanding there is a restriction on transfer
Other
N/A
N/A
2.2a.2.1
*Please provide details of the further issues
N/A
of +securities yet to take place to complete
the transaction(s) referred to in the
Appendix 3B
Answer this question if your response to Q2.1 is "Being
issued as part of a transaction or transactions
previously announced to the market in an Appendix
3B" and your response to Q2.2a.2 is "Yes".
Please provide details of the proposed dates and
number of securities for the further issues. This may
be the case, for example, if the Appendix 3B related to
an accelerated pro rata offer with an institutional
component being quoted on one date and a retail
component being quoted on a later date.
2.2b.1
*Date of Appendix 3A.1 lodged with ASX in
N/A
relation to the underlying +dividend or
distribution
Answer this question if your response to Q2.1 is "Being
issued under a dividend or distribution plan".
2.2b.2
*Does the +dividend or distribution plan
N/A
meet the requirement of listing rule 7.2
exception 4 that it does not impose a limit
on participation?
Answer this question if your response to Q2.1 is "Being
issued under a dividend or distribution plan".
Note: Exception 4 only applies where security holders
are able to elect to receive all of their dividend or
distribution as securities. For example, Exception 4
would not apply in the following circumstances: 1) The
entity has specified a dollar limit on the level of
participation e.g. security holders can only participate
to a maximum value of $x in respect of their
entitlement, or 2) The entity has specified a maximum
number of securities that can participate in the plan
e.g. security holders can only receive securities in lieu
of dividend payable for x number of securities.
2.2c.1
Please state the number and type of
N/A
options that were exercised or other
+convertible securities that were converted
(including their ASX security code)
Answer this question if your response to Q2.1 is "Being
issued as a result of options being exercised or other
convertible securities being converted".
2.2c.2
And the date the options were exercised or
N/A
other +convertible securities were
converted
Answer this question if your response to Q2.1 is "Being
issued as a result of options being exercised or other
convertible securities being converted".
Note: If this occurred over a range of dates, enter the
date the last of the options was exercised or
convertible securities was converted.
2.2d.1
Please state the number and type of partly
N/A
paid +securities (including their ASX
security code) that were fully paid up
Answer this question if your response to Q2.1 is
"Unquoted partly paid securities that have been paid
up and are now quoted fully paid securities".
2.2d.2
And the date the +securities were fully paid
N/A
up
Answer this question if your response to Q2.1 is
"Unquoted partly paid securities that have been paid
up and are now quoted fully paid securities".
Note: If this occurred over a range of dates, enter the
date the last of the securities was fully paid up.
2.2e.1
Please state the number and type of
705,804,687 Ordinary Shares (ASX:CGB)
+restricted securities (including their ASX
31,140,000 Unlisted Options (ASX: CGBAI)
security code) where the escrow period has
expired or is about to expire
Answer this question if your response to Q2.1 is
"Restricted securities where the escrow period has
expired or is about to expire".
2.2e.2
And the date the escrow restrictions have
19 July 2020
ceased or will cease
Answer this question if your response to Q2.1 is
"Restricted securities where the escrow period has
expired or is about to expire".
Note: If this occurred over a range of dates, enter the
date the last of the escrow restrictions has ceased or
will cease.
2.2f.1
Please state the number and type of
N/A
+securities (including their ASX security
code) previously issued under the
+employee incentive scheme where the
restrictions on transfer have ceased or are
about to cease
Answer this question if your response to Q2.1 is
"Securities previously issued under an employee
incentive scheme where the restrictions on transfer
have ceased or are about to cease".
2.2f.2
And the date the restrictions on transfer
N/A
have ceased or will cease:
Answer this question if your response to Q2.1 is
"Securities previously issued under an employee
incentive scheme where the restrictions on transfer
have ceased or are about to cease".
Note: If this occurred over a range of dates, enter the
date the last of the restrictions on transfer has ceased
or will cease.
2.2g.1
Please state the number and type of
N/A
+securities (including their ASX security
code) issued under an +employee incentive
scheme that are not subject to a restriction
on transfer or that are to be quoted
notwithstanding there is a restriction on
transfer
Answer this question if your response to Q2.1 is
"Securities issued under an employee incentive
scheme that are not subject to a restriction on transfer
or that are to be quoted notwithstanding there is a
restriction on transfer".
2.2g.2
*Please attach a document or provide
N/A
details of a URL link for a document lodged
with ASX detailing the terms of the
+employee incentive scheme or a summary
of the terms.
Answer this question if your response to Q2.1 is
"Securities issued under an employee incentive
scheme that are not subject to a restriction on transfer
or that are to be quoted notwithstanding there is a
restriction on transfer".
2.2g.3
*Are any of these +securities being issued
N/A
to +key management personnel (KMP) or
an +associate
Answer this question if your response to Q2.1 is
"Securities issued under an employee incentive
scheme that are not subject to a restriction on transfer
or that are to be quoted notwithstanding there is a
restriction on transfer".
2.2g.3.a
*Provide details of the recipients and the number of +securities issued to each of them.
Answer this question if your response to Q2.1 is "Securities issued under an employee incentive scheme that are
not subject to a restriction on transfer or that are to be quoted notwithstanding there is a restriction on transfer"
and your response to Q2.2g.3 is "Yes". Repeat the detail in the table below for each KMP involved in the issue. If
the securities are being issued to the KMP, repeat the name of the KMP or insert "Same" in "Name of registered
holder". If the securities are being issued to an associate of a KMP, insert the name of the associate in "Name of
registered holder".
Name of KMP
Name of registered holder
Number of +securities
N/A
2.2h.1
*The purpose(s) for which the entity is
☐ To raise additional working capital
issuing the +securities is:
☐ To fund the retirement of debt
Answer this question if your response to Q2.1 is
☐ To pay for the acquisition of an asset
"Other".
You may select one or more of the items in the list.
[provide details below]
N/A
☐ To pay for services rendered
[provide details below]
☐Other [provide details below]
Additional details:
2.2h.2
*Please provide any further information
N/A
needed to understand the circumstances in
which you are applying to have these
+securities quoted on ASX, including (if
applicable) why the issue of the +securities
has not been previously announced to the
market in an Appendix 3B
You must answer this question if your response to
Q2.1 is "Other". If there is no other information to
provide, please answer "Not applicable" or "N/A".
2.2i
*Are these +securities being offered under
No
a +disclosure document or +PDS?
Answer this question if your response to Q2.1 is any
option other than "Being issued as part of a transaction
or transactions previously announced to the market in
an Appendix 3B".
2.2i.1
*Date of +disclosure document or +PDS?
N/A
Answer this question if your response to Q2.1 is any
option other than "Being issued as part of a transaction
or transactions previously announced to the market in
an Appendix 3B" and your response to Q2.2i is "Yes".
Under the Corporations Act, the entity must apply for
quotation of the securities within 7 days of the date of
the disclosure document or PDS.
2.3
*The +securities to be quoted are:
☒ Additional +securities in a class that is
Tick whichever is applicable
already quoted on ASX ("existing
class")
☐ New +securities in a class that is not yet
quoted on ASX ("new class")
Part 3A - number and type of +securities to be quoted (existing class or new class) where issue has previously been notified to ASX in an Appendix 3B
Answer the questions in this Part if your response to Q2.1 is "Being issued as part of a transaction or transactions previously announced to the market in an Appendix 3B" and your response to Q2.3 is "existing class" or "new class".
Question
Question
Answer
No.
3A.1
*ASX security code & description
N/A
3A.2
*Number of +securities to be quoted
N/A
Part 3B - number and type of +securities to be quoted (existing class) where issue has not previously been notified to ASX in an Appendix 3B
Answer the questions in this Part if your response to Q2.1 is anything other than "Being issued as part of a transaction or transactions previously announced to the market in an Appendix 3B" and your response to Q2.3 is "existing class".
Question
Question
Answer
No.
3B.1
*ASX security code & description
CGB
3B.2
*Number of +securities to be quoted
705,804,687
3B.3a
*Will the +securities to be quoted rank
Yes
equally in all respects from their issue date
with the existing issued +securities in that
class?
3B.3b
*Is the actual date from which the
N/A
+securities will rank equally (non-ranking
end date) known?
Answer this question if your response to Q3B.3a is
"No".
3B.3c
*Provide the actual non-ranking end date
N/A
Answer this question if your response to Q3B.3a is
"No" and your response to Q3B.3b is "Yes".
3B.3d
*Provide the estimated non-ranking end
N/A
period
Answer this question if your response to Q3B.3a is
"No" and your response to Q3B.3b is "No".
3B.3e
*Please state the extent to which the
N/A
+securities do not rank equally:
• in relation to the next dividend,
distribution or interest payment; or
• for any other reason
Answer this question if your response to Q3B.3a is
"No".
For example, the securities may not rank at all, or may
rank proportionately based on the percentage of the
period in question they have been on issue, for the
next dividend, distribution or interest payment; or they
may not be entitled to participate in some other event,
such as an entitlement issue.
Part 3C - number and type of +securities to be quoted (new class) where issue has not previously been notified to ASX in an Appendix 3B
Answer the questions in this Part if your response to Q2.1 is anything other than "Being issued as part of a transaction or transactions previously announced to the market in an Appendix 3B" and your response to Q2.3 is "new class".
Question
Question
Answer
No.
3C.1
*Security description
N/A
3C.2
*Security type
☐ Ordinary fully or partly paid shares/units
Select one item from the list that best describes the
☐ Options
securities the subject of this form. This will determine
more detailed questions to be asked about the security
☐ +Convertible debt securities
later in this section. Select "ordinary fully or partly paid
interest rate securities, please select the appropriate
☐ Non-convertible +debt securities
shares/units" for stapled securities or CDIs. For
☐ Redeemable preference shares/units
choice from either "Convertible debt securities" or
"Non-convertible debt securities". Select "Other" for
☐ Other
performance shares/units and performance
options/rights or if the selections available in the list do
N/A
not appropriately describe the security being issued.
3C.3
ISIN code
N/A
Answer this question if you are an entity incorporated
outside Australia and you are seeking quotation of a
new class of securities other than CDIs. See also the
note at the top of this form.
3C.4
*Number of +securities to be quoted
N/A
3C.5a
*Will all the +securities issued in this class
N/A
rank equally in all respects from the issue
date?
3C.5b
*Is the actual date from which the
N/A
+securities will rank equally (non-ranking
end date) known?
Answer this question if your response to Q3C.5a is
"No".
3C.5c
*Provide the actual non-ranking end date
N/A
Answer this question if your response to Q3C.5a is
"No" and your response to Q3C.5b is "Yes".
3C.5d
*Provide the estimated non-ranking end
N/A
period
Answer this question if your response to Q3C.5a is
"No" and your response to Q3C.5b is "No".
3C.5e
*Please state the extent to which the
N/A
+securities do not rank equally:
• in relation to the next dividend,
distribution or interest payment; or
• for any other reason
Answer this question if your response to Q3C.5a is
"No".
For example, the securities may not rank at all, or may
rank proportionately based on the percentage of the
period in question they have been on issue, for the
next dividend, distribution or interest payment; or they
may not be entitled to participate in some other event,
such as an entitlement issue.
3C.6
Please attach a document or provide a URL
N/A
link for a document lodged with ASX setting
out the material terms of the +securities to
be quoted
You may cross-reference a disclosure document, PDS,
information memorandum, investor presentation or
other announcement with this information provided it
has been released to the ASX Market Announcements
Platform.
3C.7
*Have you received confirmation from ASX
N/A
that the terms of the +securities are
appropriate and equitable under listing rule
6.1?
Answer this question only if you are an ASX Listing.
(ASX Foreign Exempt Listings and ASX Debt Listings
do not have to answer this question).
If your response is "No" and the securities have any
unusual terms, you should approach ASX as soon as
possible for confirmation under listing rule 6.1 that the
terms are appropriate and equitable.
3C.8 *Provide a distribution schedule for the new +securities according to the categories set out in the left hand column - including the number of recipients and the total percentage of the new +securities held by the recipients in each category.
N/A
Number of +securities held Number of holders
Total percentage of
+securities held
1 - 1,000
1,001
- 5,000
5,001
- 10,000
10,001 - 100,000
100,001 and over
Answer this question only if you are an ASX Listing (ASX Foreign Exempt Listings and ASX Debt Listings do not have to answer this question) and the securities to be quoted have already been issued.
Note: if the securities to be quoted have not yet been issued, under listing rule 3.10.5, you will need to provide to ASX a list of the 20 largest recipients of the new +securities, and the number and percentage of the new +securities received by each of those recipients, and a distribution schedule for the securities when they are issued.
3C.9a Ordinary fully or partly paid shares/units details
Answer the questions in this section if you selected this security type in your response to Question 3C.2.
*+Security currency
N/A
This is the currency in which the face amount of an issue is denominated. It will also typically be the currency in which distributions are declared.
*Will there be CDIs issued over the
N/A
+securities?
*CDI ratio
N/A
Answer this question if you answered "Yes" to the
previous question. This is the ratio at which CDIs can
be transmuted into the underlying security (e.g. 4:1
means 4 CDIs represent 1 underlying security
whereas 1:4 means 1 CDI represents 4 underlying
securities).
*Is it a partly paid class of +security?
N/A
*Paid up amount: unpaid amount
N/A
Answer this question if answered "Yes" to the
previous question.
The paid up amount represents the amount of
application money and/or calls which have been paid
on any security considered 'partly paid'
The unpaid amount represents the unpaid or yet to
be called amount on any security considered 'partly
paid'.
The amounts should be provided per the security
currency (e.g. if the security currency is AUD, then
the paid up and unpaid amount per security in AUD).
*Is it a stapled +security?
N/A
This is a security class that comprises a number of
ordinary shares and/or ordinary units issued by
separate entities that are stapled together for the
purposes of trading.
3C.9b
Option details
Answer the questions in this section if you selected this security type in your response to Question 3C.2.
*+Security currency
N/A
This is the currency in which the exercise price is
payable.
*Exercise price
N/A
The price at which each option can be exercised and
convert into the underlying security.
The exercise price should be provided per the
security currency (i.e. if the security currency is AUD,
the exercise price should be expressed in AUD).
*Expiry date
N/A
The date on which the options expire or terminate.
*Details of the number and type of
N/A
+security (including its ASX security code
if the +security is quoted on ASX) that will
be issued if an option is exercised
For example, if the option can be exercised to receive
one fully paid ordinary share with ASX security code
ABC, please insert "One fully paid ordinary share
(ASX:ABC)".
3C.9c Details of non-convertible +debt securities, +convertible debt securities, or redeemable preference shares/units
Answer the questions in this section if you selected one of these security types in your response to Question 3C.2.
Refer to Guidance Note 34 and the "Guide to the Naming Conventions and Security Descriptions for ASX QuotedDebt and Hybrid Securities" for further information on certain terms used in this section
*Type of +security
☐ Simple corporate bond
Select one item from the list
☐ Non-convertible note or bond
N/A
☐ Convertible note or bond
☐ Preference share/unit
☐ Capital note
☐ Hybrid security
☐ Other
*+Security currency
N/A
This is the currency in which the face value of the
security is denominated. It will also typically be the
currency in which interest or distributions are paid.
Face value
N/A
This is the principal amount of each security.
The face value should be provided per the security
currency (i.e. if security currency is AUD, then the
face value per security in AUD).
*Interest rate type
☐ Fixed rate
Select one item from the list
☐ Floating rate
Select the appropriate interest rate type per the terms
☐ Indexed rate
of the security. Definitions for each type are provided
in the Guide to the Naming Conventions and Security
☐ Variable rate
Descriptions for ASX Quoted Debt and Hybrid
Securities
☐ Zero coupon/no interest
N/A
☐ Other
Frequency of coupon/interest payments
☐ Monthly
per year
☐ Quarterly
Select one item from the list.
☐ Semi-annual
N/A
☐ Annual
☐ No coupon/interest payments
☐ Other
First interest payment date
N/A
A response is not required if you have selected "No
coupon/interest payments" in response to the
question above on the frequency of coupon/interest
payments
Interest rate per annum
N/A
Answer this question if the interest rate type is fixed.
*Is the interest rate per annum estimated
N/A
at this time?
Answer this question if the interest rate type is fixed.
If the interest rate per annum is estimated,
N/A
then what is the date for this information to
be announced to the market (if known)
Answer this question if the interest rate type is fixed
and your response to the previous question is "Yes".
Answer "Unknown" if the date is not known at this
time.
*Does the interest rate include a reference rate, base rate or market rate (e.g. BBSW or CPI)?
Answer this question if the interest rate type is floating or indexed.
*What is the reference rate, base rate or market rate?
Answer this question if the interest rate type is floating or indexed and your response to the previous question is "Yes".
*Does the interest rate include a margin above the reference rate, base rate or market rate?
Answer this question if the interest rate type is floating or indexed.
*What is the margin above the reference rate, base rate or market rate (expressed as a percent per annum)
Answer this question if the interest rate type is floating or indexed and your response to the previous question is "Yes".
*S128F of the Income Tax Assessment Act status applicable to the +security
Select one item from the list
For financial products which are likely to give rise to a payment to which s128F of the Income Tax Assessment Act applies, ASX requests issuers to confirm the s128F status of the security:
"s128F exempt" means interest payments are not taxable to non-residents;
"Not s128F exempt" means interest payments are taxable to non-residents;
"s128F exemption status unknown" means the issuer is unable to advise the status;
"Not applicable" means s128F is not applicable to this security
*Is the +security perpetual (i.e. no maturity date)?
*Maturity date
Answer this question if the security is not perpetual
N/A
N/A
N/A
N/A
s128F exempt
Not s128F exempt
s128F exemption status unknown
Not applicable
N/A
N/A
N/A
*Select other features applicable to the +security
Up to 4 features can be selected. Further information is available in the Guide to the Naming Conventions and Security Descriptions for ASX Quoted Debt and Hybrid Securities.
N/A
*Is there a first trigger date on which a right of conversion, redemption, call or put can be exercised (whichever is first)?
*If yes, what is the first trigger date
Answer this question if your response to the previous question is "Yes".
Details of the number and type of +security (including its ASX security code if the +security is quoted on ASX) that will be issued if the +securities to be quoted are converted, transformed or exchanged
Answer this question if the security features include "converting", "convertible", "transformable" or "exchangeable".
For example, if the security can be converted into 1,000 fully paid ordinary shares with ASX security code ABC, please insert "1,000 fully paid ordinary shares (ASX:ABC)".
Simple
Subordinated
Secured
Converting
Convertible
Transformable
Exchangeable
Cumulative
Non-Cumulative
Redeemable
Extendable
Reset
Step-Down
Step-Up
Stapled
None of the above
N/A
N/A
N/A
Part 4 - Issue details
Question
Question
Answer
No.
4.1
*Have the +securities to be quoted been
Yes - release from escrow
issued yet?
4.1a
*What was their date of issue?
Issued prior to re-listing in 2019
Answer this question if your response to Q4.1 is
"Yes".
4.1b
*What is their proposed date of issue?
N/A
Answer this question if your response to Q4.1 is "No".
4.2
*Are the +securities to be quoted being
N/A - release from escrow
issued for a cash consideration?
If the securities are being issued for nil cash
consideration, answer this question "No".
4.2a
*In what currency is the cash consideration
N/A - release from escrow
being paid
For example, if the consideration is being paid in
Australian Dollars, state AUD.
Answer this question if your response to Q4.2 is
"Yes".
4.2b
*What is the issue price per +security
N/A - release from escrow
Answer this question if your response to Q4.2 is "Yes"
and by reference to the issue currency provided in
your response to Q4.2a.
Note: you cannot enter a nil amount here. If the
securities are being issued for nil cash consideration,
answer Q4.2 as "No" and complete Q4.2c and Q4.2d.
4.2c
Please describe the consideration being
N/A - release from escrow
provided for the +securities to be quoted
Answer this question if your response to Q4.2 is "No".
4.2d
Please provide an estimate (in AUD) of the
N/A - release from escrow
value of the consideration being provided
per +security for the +securities to be
quoted
Answer this question if your response to Q4.2 is "No".
4.3
Any other information the entity wishes to
N/A
provide about the issue
Part 5 - Issued capital following quotation
Following the quotation of the +securities the subject of this application, the issued capital of the entity will comprise:
Note: the figures provided in the tables in sections 5.1 and 5.2 below are used to calculate the total market capitalisation of the entity published by ASX from time to time. Please make sure you include in the relevant table each class of securities issued by the entity.
If you have quoted CHESS Depository Interests (CDIs) issued over your securities, include them in the table in section 5.1 and include in the table in section 5.2 any securities that do not have CDIs issued over them (and therefore are not quoted on ASX).
Restricted securities should only be included in the table in section 5.1 if you are applying to have them quoted because the escrow period for the securities has expired or is about to expire. Otherwise include them in the table in section 5.2.
5.1 *Quoted +securities (total number of each +class of +securities quoted on ASX following the +quotation of the +securities the subject of this application)
ASX security code and description
Total number of +securities on issue
CGB
2,848,955,456
5.2 *Unquoted +securities (total number of each +class of +securities issued but not quoted on ASX):
ASX security code and description
Total number of +securities on issue
CGBAG - Restricted Fully Paid Ordinary Shares
541,033,587
(ASX Escrow to 23/8/21)
CGBAD - Performance Shares
50,000,000
CGBAE - Convertible Notes
3,726,556
CGBAJ - 2.5c Options Expiry 24/3/23
25,000,000
CGBAI - 5c Options Expiry 19/7/22
31,140,000
Part 6 - Other Listing Rule requirements
The questions in this Part should only be answered if you are an ASX Listing (ASX Foreign Exempt Listings and ASX Debt Listings do not need to complete this Part) and:
your response to Q2.1 is "Being issued under a dividend/distribution plan" and the response to Q2.2b.2 is "No"; or
your response to Q2.1 is "Other".
Note that if your response to Q2.1 is "Being issued as part of a transaction or transactions previously announced to the market in an Appendix 3B", it is assumed that you will have provided the information referred to in this Part in the Appendix 3B.
Question
Question
Answer
No.
6.1
*Has the entity obtained, or is it obtaining,
N/A
+security holder approval for the issue
under listing rule 7.1?
6.1a
*Date of meeting or proposed meeting to
N/A
approve the issue under listing rule 7.1
Answer this question if the response to Q6.1 is "Yes".
6.1b
*Are any of the +securities being issued
N/A
without +security holder approval using the
entity's 15% placement capacity under
listing rule 7.1?
Answer this question if the response to Q6.1 is "No".
6.1b.1
*How many +securities are being issued
N/A
without +security holder approval using the
entity's 15% placement capacity under
listing rule 7.1?
Answer this question if the response to Q6.1 is "No"
and the response to Q6.1b is "Yes".
Please complete and separately send by email to your
ASX listings adviser a work sheet in the form of
Annexure B to Guidance Note 21 confirming the entity
has the available capacity under listing rule 7.1 to
issue that number of securities.
6.1c
*Are any of the +securities being issued
N/A
without +security holder approval using the
entity's additional 10% placement capacity
under listing rule 7.1A (if applicable)?
Answer this question if the response to Q6.1 is "No".
6.1c.1
*How many +securities are being issued
N/A
without +security holder approval using the
entity's additional 10% placement capacity
under listing rule 7.1A?
Answer this question if the response to Q6.1 is "No"
and the response to Q6.1c is "Yes".
Please complete and separately send by email to your
ASX listings adviser a work sheet in the form of
Annexure C to Guidance Note 21 confirming the entity
has the available capacity under listing rule 7.1A to