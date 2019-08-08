Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  AUSTRALIAN SECURITIES EXCHANGE LIMITED  >  Cann Global Ltd    QBL   AU0000038085

CANN GLOBAL LTD

(QBL)
SummaryQuotesNewsCalendarCompany 
News SummaryMost relevantAll newsOfficial PublicationsSector news

Cann Global Limited Reinstatement Update

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
08/08/2019 | 10:35pm EDT
Reinstatement Update

Sydney, Australia (ABN Newswire) - Cann Global Limited (ASX:CGB) provides the following update in connection with the reinstatement to quotation of the Company's fully paid Ordinary Shares.

Upon release of this information to the market, and subject to the receipt by ASX of certain original documents being couriered from overseas, CGB anticipates that its securities will be reinstated to trading on ASX on Friday 16 August 2019.

Close of Offers and Issue of Securities

CGB refers to the Company's replacement prospectus dated 7 June 2019 (Prospectus) and the offers detailed therein (Offers). CGB confirms that the Public Offer for 170,000,000 shares to raise $5,950,000 closed fully subscribed, all conditions to the Public Offer have been satisfied, the Offers have closed and all issues of securities under the Offers have been completed, as set out in the Company's ASX Appendix 3B lodged 19 July 2019.

Completion of Agreements

CGB confirms that all conditions precedent to the agreements between the Company and the vendors of MCL, T12 and HHC have been satisfied and the agreements have been completed.



About Cann Global Limited:

Cann Global Limited's (ASX:CGB) primary focus is to legally grow and cultivate hemp to research and develop medicinal cannabis products to service an increasing demand in the Australian and global markets.

Cann Global Ltd has a 100% shareholding in Medical Cannabis Ltd (MCL) and a management agreement with Medcan Australia Pty Ltd (Medcan) which operate a business cultivating, researching, developing and soon to be distributing medicinal cannabis products in Australia. Our Medical Cannabis division has been a key value driver for the Group.

The Group also retains an interest in its existing Bauxite Projects.



Source:

Cann Global Limited



Contact:

Cann Global Limited
Neil Sweeney, Media and Investor Relations
T: +61-2-8379-1832
E: media@canngloballimited.com
WWW: www.canngloballimited.com

© ABN Newswire 2019
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news on CANN GLOBAL LTD
08/08Cann Global Limited Reinstatement Update
AW
08/01CANN GLOBAL LIMITED (ASX : CGB) Board Changes and Directors Interest Notices
AQ
More news
Chart CANN GLOBAL LTD
Duration : Period :
Cann Global Ltd Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Managers
NameTitle
Sholom Dovber Feldman CEO, Secretary & Executive Director
Pnina Feldman Executive Chairman & Head-Business Development
Meyer Gutnick Independent Non-Executive Director
Robert R. Coenraads Principal Project Geologist
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
CANN GLOBAL LTD-35.09%0
ARCONIC49.53%11 097
ALUMINUM CORPORATION OF CHINA LIMITED-1.41%7 672
UNITED COMPANY RUSAL PLC30.53%6 586
NORSK HYDRO ASA-28.90%6 291
CHINA HONGQIAO GROUP LTD19.19%5 726
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
Premium service
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Offre Binck Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2019 Superformance. All rights reserved. Market data are provided by Factset, Morningstar and vwd Group