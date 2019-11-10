Cann Global Limited T12 Food Division Update

Sydney, Australia (ABN Newswire) - The Food management team at T12, are proud to announce the release of our new and nutritious 'Black Label' Hemp Seed Oil and Hemp Seed mixes product range for the discerning Australian and Asian consumer.



T12 continues in its tradition, to add healthy, nutritious and vitamin packed mixes to its stable of top selling premium grade Hemp Seed products by introducing Flax Seed, Chia and Manuka Honey into our new product line up.



COSTCO DELIVERY UPDATE



The Food Division team at T12 have been very busy, over the last couple of months preparing our VitaHemp Premium Hemp Seed Oil capsules ready for delivery to the Australian Costco Wholesale Stores.



We are very happy to announce that our products have met the stringent standards required for delivery/sale to Costco and are now available for purchase from their Australia wide store network.



About Cann Global Limited:



Cann Global Limited's (ASX:CGB) primary focus is to legally grow and cultivate hemp to research and develop medicinal cannabis products to service an increasing demand in the Australian and global markets.



Cann Global Ltd has a 100% shareholding in Medical Cannabis Ltd (MCL) and a management agreement with Medcan Australia Pty Ltd (Medcan) which operate a business cultivating, researching, developing and soon to be distributing medicinal cannabis products in Australia. Our Medical Cannabis division has been a key value driver for the Group.



The Group also retains an interest in its existing Bauxite Projects.





