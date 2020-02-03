Cann Global : Proposed issue of Securities - CGB

Log in
02/03/2020 | 09:06pm EST

Proposed issue of securities

Announcement Summary

Entity name

CANN GLOBAL LIMITED

Announcement Type

New announcement

Date of this announcement

Tuesday February 4, 2020

The Proposed issue is:

A placement or other type of issue

Total number of +securities proposed to be issued for a placement or other type of issue

Maximum Number of

ASX +Security Code

+Security Description

+securities to be issued

CGB

ORDINARY FULLY PAID

1,956,054

Proposed +issue date

Wednesday February 5, 2020

Proposed issue of securities

Proposed issue of securities

Part 1 - Entity and announcement details

1.1 Name of +Entity

CANN GLOBAL LIMITED

We (the entity named above) give ASX the following information about a proposed issue of +securities and, if ASX agrees to +quote any of the +securities (including any rights) on a +deferred settlement basis, we agree to the matters set out in Appendix 3B of the ASX Listing Rules.

1.2

Registered Number Type

Registration Number

ACN

124873507

1.3

ASX issuer code

CGB

  1. The announcement is New announcement
  2. Date of this announcement

Tuesday February 4, 2020

1.6 The Proposed issue is:

A placement or other type of issue

Proposed issue of securities

Proposed issue of securities

Part 7 - Details of proposed placement or other issue

Part 7A - Conditions

7A.1 - Are any of the following approvals required for the placement or other type of issue?

+Security holder approval

Court approval

Lodgement of court order with +ASIC

ACCC approval

FIRB approval

Another approval/condition external to the entity

No

Part 7B - Issue details

Is the proposed security a 'New class' (+securities in a class that is not yet quoted or recorded by ASX) or an 'Existing class' (additional securities in a class that is already quoted or recorded by ASX)?

Existing class

Will the proposed issue of this +security include an offer of attaching +securities?

No

Details of +securities proposed to be issued

ASX +Security Code and Description

CGB : ORDINARY FULLY PAID

Maximum Number of +securities proposed to be issued

1,956,054

Purpose of the issue

Share-based settlement of contractor fees, absed on 20 day VWAP price to 31 December.

Offer price details for retail security holders

In what currency is the cash consideration being paid?

AUD - Australian Dollar

What is the issue price per +security?

AUD 0.01534

Will these +securities rank equally in all respects from their issue date with the existing issued +securities in that class?

Yes

Proposed issue of securities

Proposed issue of securities

Oversubscription & Scale back details

May a scale back be applied to this event?

No

Part 7C - Timetable

7C.1 Proposed +issue date

Wednesday February 5, 2020

Part 7D - Listing Rule requirements

7D.1 Has the entity obtained, or is it obtaining, +security holder approval for the issue under listing rule 7.1? No

7D.1b Are any of the +securities proposed to be issued without +security holder approval using the entity's 15% placement capacity under listing rule 7.1?

No

7D.1c Are any of the +securities proposed to be issued without +security holder approval using the entity's additional 10% placement capacity under listing rule 7.1A (if applicable)?

No

7D.2 Is a party referred to in listing rule 10.11.1 participating in the proposed issue? No

7D.3 Will any of the +securities to be issued be +restricted securities for the purposes of the listing rules? No

7D.4 Will any of the +securities to be issued be subject to +voluntary escrow? No

Part 7E - Fees and expenses

7E.1 Will there be a lead manager or broker to the proposed issue? No

7E.2 Is the proposed issue to be underwritten? No

Proposed issue of securities

Proposed issue of securities

7E.4 Details of any other material fees or costs to be incurred by the entity in connection with the proposed issue

Standard ASX quotation fees

Part 7F - Further Information

7F.1 Will the entity be changing its dividend/distribution policy if the proposed issue proceeds? No

7F.2 Any other information the entity wishes to provide about the proposed issue

Proposed issue of securities

Disclaimer

Cann Globa Limited published this content on 04 February 2020 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 04 February 2020 02:05:04 UTC
