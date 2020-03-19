Cann Global : Proposed issue of Securities - CGB

Proposed issue of securities Announcement Summary Entity name CANN GLOBAL LIMITED Announcement Type New announcement Date of this announcement Thursday March 19, 2020 The Proposed issue is: A placement or other type of issue Total number of +securities proposed to be issued for a placement or other type of issue Maximum Number of ASX +Security Code +Security Description +securities to be issued n/a Unlisted securities 25,000,000 CGB ORDINARY FULLY PAID 25,000,000 Proposed +issue date Friday March 20, 2020 Refer to next page for full details of the announcement Proposed issue of securities 1 / 6

Proposed issue of securities Part 1 - Entity and announcement details 1.1 Name of +Entity CANN GLOBAL LIMITED We (the entity named above) give ASX the following information about a proposed issue of +securities and, if ASX agrees to +quote any of the +securities (including any rights) on a +deferred settlement basis, we agree to the matters set out in Appendix 3B of the ASX Listing Rules. 1.2 Registered Number Type Registration Number ACN 124873507 1.3 ASX issuer code CGB The announcement is New announcement Date of this announcement Thursday March 19, 2020 1.6 The Proposed issue is: A placement or other type of issue

Proposed issue of securities Part 7 - Details of proposed placement or other issue Part 7A - Conditions 7A.1 - Are any of the following approvals required for the placement or other type of issue? +Security holder approval Court approval Lodgement of court order with +ASIC ACCC approval FIRB approval Another approval/condition external to the entity No Part 7B - Issue details Is the proposed security a 'New class' (+securities in a class that is not yet quoted or recorded by ASX) or an 'Existing class' (additional securities in a class that is already quoted or recorded by ASX)? Existing class Will the proposed issue of this +security include an offer of attaching +securities? Yes Details of +securities proposed to be issued ASX +Security Code and Description CGB : ORDINARY FULLY PAID Maximum Number of +securities proposed to be issued 25,000,000 Purpose of the issue Proceeds from the Capital-Raising are expected to be applied towards furthering the commercialisation of the MS research being undertaken by MCRG in conjunction with the Technion in Haifa, Israel, and for general working capital. Offer price details for retail security holders In what currency is the cash consideration being paid? AUD - Australian Dollar What is the issue price per +security? AUD 0.01000

Will these +securities rank equally in all respects from their issue date with the existing issued +securities in that class? Yes Oversubscription & Scale back details May a scale back be applied to this event? No Attaching +Security Is the proposed attaching security a 'New class' (+securities in a class that is not yet quoted or recorded by ASX) or an 'Existing class' (additional +securities in a class that is already quoted or recorded by ASX)? New class Attaching +Security - New class (+securities in a class that is not yet quoted or recorded by ASX) Details of attaching +securities proposed to be issued ISIN Code (if Issuer is a foreign company and +securities are non CDIs) Have you received confirmation from ASX that the terms of the proposed +securities are appropriate and equitable under listing rule 6.1? No ASX +Security Code New class-code to be confirmed Will the entity be seeking quotation of the 'new' class o +securities on ASX? No +Security Description Unlisted securities +Security Type Options Maximum Number of +securities proposed to be issued 25,000,000 Offer price details for retail security holders In what currency is the cash consideration being paid? What is the issue price per +security? AUD - Australian Dollar AUD Oversubscription & Scale back details May a scale back be applied to this event? No Will all the +securities issued in this class rank equally in all respects from their issue date? No

If some of the issued +securities do not rank equally Is the actual date from which the +securities will rank equally (non-ranking end date) known? No Provide the estimated non-ranking end period Upon exercise. Please state the extent to which the +securities do not rank equally: In relation to the next dividend, distribution or interest payment; or For any other reason Upon exercise, each share issued will rank equally Options details +Security Currency AUD - Australian Dollar Exercise Price Expiry date AUD 0.0250 Monday March 20, 2023 Details of the existing class of +security that will be issued upon exercise or conversion of this new class of company option CGB : ORDINARY FULLY PAID Please provide any further information relating to the principal terms of the +securities Part 7C - Timetable 7C.1 Proposed +issue date Friday March 20, 2020 Part 7D - Listing Rule requirements 7D.1 Has the entity obtained, or is it obtaining, +security holder approval for the issue under listing rule 7.1? No 7D.1b Are any of the +securities proposed to be issued without +security holder approval using the entity's 15% placement capacity under listing rule 7.1? Yes

7D.1b ( i ) How many +securities are proposed to be issued without security holder approval using the entity's 15% placement capacity under listing rule 7.1? 25,000,000 Shares and 25,000,000 unlisted options 7D.1c Are any of the +securities proposed to be issued without +security holder approval using the entity's additional 10% placement capacity under listing rule 7.1A (if applicable)? No 7D.2 Is a party referred to in listing rule 10.11.1 participating in the proposed issue? No 7D.3 Will any of the +securities to be issued be +restricted securities for the purposes of the listing rules? No 7D.4 Will any of the +securities to be issued be subject to +voluntary escrow? No Part 7E - Fees and expenses 7E.1 Will there be a lead manager or broker to the proposed issue? No 7E.2 Is the proposed issue to be underwritten? No 7E.4 Details of any other material fees or costs to be incurred by the entity in connection with the proposed issue Legal fees, ASX fees and share registry fees. Part 7F - Further Information 7F.1 Will the entity be changing its dividend/distribution policy if the proposed issue proceeds? No 7F.2 Any other information the entity wishes to provide about the proposed issue