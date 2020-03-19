Cann Global : Proposed issue of Securities - CGB

Proposed issue of securities
Announcement Summary
Entity name
CANN GLOBAL LIMITED
Announcement Type
New announcement
Date of this announcement
Thursday March 19, 2020
The Proposed issue is:
A placement or other type of issue
Total number of +securities proposed to be issued for a placement or other type of issue
|
|
|
Maximum Number of
|
ASX +Security Code
|
+Security Description
|
+securities to be issued
|
n/a
|
Unlisted securities
|
25,000,000
|
CGB
|
ORDINARY FULLY PAID
|
25,000,000
Proposed +issue date
Friday March 20, 2020
Refer to next page for full details of the announcement
|
Proposed issue of securities
Part 1 - Entity and announcement details
1.1 Name of +Entity
CANN GLOBAL LIMITED
We (the entity named above) give ASX the following information about a proposed issue of +securities and, if ASX agrees to +quote any of the +securities (including any rights) on a +deferred settlement basis, we agree to the matters set out in Appendix 3B of the ASX Listing Rules.
|
1.2
|
Registered Number Type
|
Registration Number
|
ACN
|
124873507
|
1.3
|
ASX issuer code
|
|
CGB
|
-
The announcement is New announcement
-
Date of this announcement
Thursday March 19, 2020
1.6 The Proposed issue is:
A placement or other type of issue
|
Proposed issue of securities
Part 7 - Details of proposed placement or other issue
Part 7A - Conditions
7A.1 - Are any of the following approvals required for the placement or other type of issue?
+Security holder approval
Court approval
Lodgement of court order with +ASIC
ACCC approval
FIRB approval
Another approval/condition external to the entity
No
Part 7B - Issue details
Is the proposed security a 'New class' (+securities in a class that is not yet quoted or recorded by ASX) or an 'Existing class' (additional securities in a class that is already quoted or recorded by ASX)?
Existing class
Will the proposed issue of this +security include an offer of attaching +securities?
Yes
Details of +securities proposed to be issued
ASX +Security Code and Description
CGB : ORDINARY FULLY PAID
Maximum Number of +securities proposed to be issued
25,000,000
Purpose of the issue
Proceeds from the Capital-Raising are expected to be applied towards furthering the commercialisation of the MS research being undertaken by MCRG in conjunction with the Technion in Haifa, Israel, and for general working capital.
Offer price details for retail security holders
In what currency is the cash consideration being paid?
AUD - Australian Dollar
What is the issue price per +security?
AUD 0.01000
|
Proposed issue of securities
Will these +securities rank equally in all respects from their issue date with the existing issued +securities in that class?
Yes
Oversubscription & Scale back details
May a scale back be applied to this event?
No
Attaching +Security
Is the proposed attaching security a 'New class' (+securities in a class that is not yet quoted or recorded by ASX) or an 'Existing class' (additional +securities in a class that is already quoted or recorded by ASX)?
New class
Attaching +Security - New class (+securities in a class that is not yet quoted or recorded by ASX)
Details of attaching +securities proposed to be issued
ISIN Code (if Issuer is a foreign company and +securities are non CDIs)
Have you received confirmation from ASX that the terms of the proposed +securities are appropriate and equitable under listing rule 6.1?
No
ASX +Security Code
New class-code to be confirmed
Will the entity be seeking quotation of the 'new' class o +securities on ASX?
No
+Security Description
Unlisted securities
+Security Type
Options
Maximum Number of +securities proposed to be issued
25,000,000
Offer price details for retail security holders
In what currency is the cash consideration being paid? What is the issue price per +security?
AUD - Australian Dollar
AUD
Oversubscription & Scale back details
May a scale back be applied to this event?
No
Will all the +securities issued in this class rank equally in all respects from their issue date? No
|
Proposed issue of securities
If some of the issued +securities do not rank equally
Is the actual date from which the +securities will rank equally (non-ranking end date) known?
No
Provide the estimated non-ranking end period
Upon exercise.
Please state the extent to which the +securities do not rank equally:
In relation to the next dividend, distribution or interest payment; or
For any other reason
Upon exercise, each share issued will rank equally
|
Options details
|
|
+Security Currency
|
|
AUD - Australian Dollar
|
|
Exercise Price
|
Expiry date
|
AUD 0.0250
|
Monday March 20, 2023
Details of the existing class of +security that will be issued upon exercise or conversion of this new class of company option
CGB : ORDINARY FULLY PAID
Please provide any further information relating to the principal terms of the +securities
Part 7C - Timetable
7C.1 Proposed +issue date
Friday March 20, 2020
Part 7D - Listing Rule requirements
7D.1 Has the entity obtained, or is it obtaining, +security holder approval for the issue under listing rule 7.1? No
7D.1b Are any of the +securities proposed to be issued without +security holder approval using the entity's 15% placement capacity under listing rule 7.1?
Yes
|
Proposed issue of securities
7D.1b ( i ) How many +securities are proposed to be issued without security holder approval using the entity's 15% placement capacity under listing rule 7.1?
25,000,000 Shares and 25,000,000 unlisted options
7D.1c Are any of the +securities proposed to be issued without +security holder approval using the entity's additional 10% placement capacity under listing rule 7.1A (if applicable)?
No
7D.2 Is a party referred to in listing rule 10.11.1 participating in the proposed issue? No
7D.3 Will any of the +securities to be issued be +restricted securities for the purposes of the listing rules? No
7D.4 Will any of the +securities to be issued be subject to +voluntary escrow? No
Part 7E - Fees and expenses
7E.1 Will there be a lead manager or broker to the proposed issue? No
7E.2 Is the proposed issue to be underwritten? No
7E.4 Details of any other material fees or costs to be incurred by the entity in connection with the proposed issue
Legal fees, ASX fees and share registry fees.
Part 7F - Further Information
7F.1 Will the entity be changing its dividend/distribution policy if the proposed issue proceeds? No
7F.2 Any other information the entity wishes to provide about the proposed issue
|
