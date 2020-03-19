Log in
CANN GLOBAL LTD

(QBL)
Cann Global : Proposed issue of Securities - CGB

03/19/2020 | 12:03am EDT

Proposed issue of securities

Announcement Summary

Entity name

CANN GLOBAL LIMITED

Announcement Type

New announcement

Date of this announcement

Thursday March 19, 2020

The Proposed issue is:

A placement or other type of issue

Total number of +securities proposed to be issued for a placement or other type of issue

Maximum Number of

ASX +Security Code

+Security Description

+securities to be issued

n/a

Unlisted securities

25,000,000

CGB

ORDINARY FULLY PAID

25,000,000

Proposed +issue date

Friday March 20, 2020

Refer to next page for full details of the announcement

Proposed issue of securities

Proposed issue of securities

Part 1 - Entity and announcement details

1.1 Name of +Entity

CANN GLOBAL LIMITED

We (the entity named above) give ASX the following information about a proposed issue of +securities and, if ASX agrees to +quote any of the +securities (including any rights) on a +deferred settlement basis, we agree to the matters set out in Appendix 3B of the ASX Listing Rules.

1.2

Registered Number Type

Registration Number

ACN

124873507

1.3

ASX issuer code

CGB

  1. The announcement is New announcement
  2. Date of this announcement

Thursday March 19, 2020

1.6 The Proposed issue is:

A placement or other type of issue

Proposed issue of securities

Proposed issue of securities

Part 7 - Details of proposed placement or other issue

Part 7A - Conditions

7A.1 - Are any of the following approvals required for the placement or other type of issue?

+Security holder approval

Court approval

Lodgement of court order with +ASIC

ACCC approval

FIRB approval

Another approval/condition external to the entity

No

Part 7B - Issue details

Is the proposed security a 'New class' (+securities in a class that is not yet quoted or recorded by ASX) or an 'Existing class' (additional securities in a class that is already quoted or recorded by ASX)?

Existing class

Will the proposed issue of this +security include an offer of attaching +securities?

Yes

Details of +securities proposed to be issued

ASX +Security Code and Description

CGB : ORDINARY FULLY PAID

Maximum Number of +securities proposed to be issued

25,000,000

Purpose of the issue

Proceeds from the Capital-Raising are expected to be applied towards furthering the commercialisation of the MS research being undertaken by MCRG in conjunction with the Technion in Haifa, Israel, and for general working capital.

Offer price details for retail security holders

In what currency is the cash consideration being paid?

AUD - Australian Dollar

What is the issue price per +security?

AUD 0.01000

Proposed issue of securities

Proposed issue of securities

Will these +securities rank equally in all respects from their issue date with the existing issued +securities in that class?

Yes

Oversubscription & Scale back details

May a scale back be applied to this event?

No

Attaching +Security

Is the proposed attaching security a 'New class' (+securities in a class that is not yet quoted or recorded by ASX) or an 'Existing class' (additional +securities in a class that is already quoted or recorded by ASX)?

New class

Attaching +Security - New class (+securities in a class that is not yet quoted or recorded by ASX)

Details of attaching +securities proposed to be issued

ISIN Code (if Issuer is a foreign company and +securities are non CDIs)

Have you received confirmation from ASX that the terms of the proposed +securities are appropriate and equitable under listing rule 6.1?

No

ASX +Security Code

New class-code to be confirmed

Will the entity be seeking quotation of the 'new' class o +securities on ASX?

No

+Security Description

Unlisted securities

+Security Type

Options

Maximum Number of +securities proposed to be issued

25,000,000

Offer price details for retail security holders

In what currency is the cash consideration being paid? What is the issue price per +security?

AUD - Australian Dollar

AUD

Oversubscription & Scale back details

May a scale back be applied to this event?

No

Will all the +securities issued in this class rank equally in all respects from their issue date? No

Proposed issue of securities

Proposed issue of securities

If some of the issued +securities do not rank equally

Is the actual date from which the +securities will rank equally (non-ranking end date) known?

No

Provide the estimated non-ranking end period

Upon exercise.

Please state the extent to which the +securities do not rank equally:

In relation to the next dividend, distribution or interest payment; or

For any other reason

Upon exercise, each share issued will rank equally

Options details

+Security Currency

AUD - Australian Dollar

Exercise Price

Expiry date

AUD 0.0250

Monday March 20, 2023

Details of the existing class of +security that will be issued upon exercise or conversion of this new class of company option

CGB : ORDINARY FULLY PAID

Please provide any further information relating to the principal terms of the +securities

Part 7C - Timetable

7C.1 Proposed +issue date

Friday March 20, 2020

Part 7D - Listing Rule requirements

7D.1 Has the entity obtained, or is it obtaining, +security holder approval for the issue under listing rule 7.1? No

7D.1b Are any of the +securities proposed to be issued without +security holder approval using the entity's 15% placement capacity under listing rule 7.1?

Yes

Proposed issue of securities

Proposed issue of securities

7D.1b ( i ) How many +securities are proposed to be issued without security holder approval using the entity's 15% placement capacity under listing rule 7.1?

25,000,000 Shares and 25,000,000 unlisted options

7D.1c Are any of the +securities proposed to be issued without +security holder approval using the entity's additional 10% placement capacity under listing rule 7.1A (if applicable)?

No

7D.2 Is a party referred to in listing rule 10.11.1 participating in the proposed issue? No

7D.3 Will any of the +securities to be issued be +restricted securities for the purposes of the listing rules? No

7D.4 Will any of the +securities to be issued be subject to +voluntary escrow? No

Part 7E - Fees and expenses

7E.1 Will there be a lead manager or broker to the proposed issue? No

7E.2 Is the proposed issue to be underwritten? No

7E.4 Details of any other material fees or costs to be incurred by the entity in connection with the proposed issue

Legal fees, ASX fees and share registry fees.

Part 7F - Further Information

7F.1 Will the entity be changing its dividend/distribution policy if the proposed issue proceeds? No

7F.2 Any other information the entity wishes to provide about the proposed issue

Proposed issue of securities

Disclaimer

Cann Globa Limited published this content on 19 March 2020 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 19 March 2020 04:02:07 UTC
