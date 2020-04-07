Canna 8 Investment Trust: Expiry of Letter of Intent with RealCanna Investment Trust

Toronto, Ontario--(Newsfile Corp. - April 7, 2020) - Canna 8 Investment Trust (TSXV: RCR.P) ("Canna 8" or the "Trust") announces the expiry of the letter of intent entered into with RealCanna Investment Trust ("RealCanna") in respect of a proposed qualifying transaction with RealCanna, dated July 30, 2019, as amended, in accordance with its terms. The proposed transaction was initially announced on August 1, 2019 and trading of the units of Canna 8 has been halted since that date.

Canna 8 remains committed to identifying new business opportunities that will deliver value for its unitholders. There can be no assurances that the Trust's efforts will result in any other transaction being pursued, entered into, or consummated.

For further information, please contact:

Dean Parmar, CEO and Trustee of Canna 8 Investment Trust

dean@simplexinvestment.com or (780)499-7833

To view the source version of this press release, please visit https://www.newsfilecorp.com/release/54232