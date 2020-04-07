Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  TSX VENTURE EXCHANGE  >  Canna 8 Investment Trust    RCR.P   CA13766K1021

CANNA 8 INVESTMENT TRUST

(RCR.P)
Delayed Quote. Delayed TSX VENTURE EXCHANGE - 05/31 09:36:10 am
0.055 CAD   --.--%
04:55pCANNA 8 INVESTMENT TRUST : Expiry of Letter of Intent with RealCanna Investment Trust
NE
2019CANNA 8 INVT : IIROC Trading Halt - RCR.P
AQ
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsCompanyFinancials 
News SummaryMost relevantAll newsPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

Canna 8 Investment Trust: Expiry of Letter of Intent with RealCanna Investment Trust

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
04/07/2020 | 04:55pm EDT

Toronto, Ontario--(Newsfile Corp. - April 7, 2020) - Canna 8 Investment Trust (TSXV: RCR.P) ("Canna 8" or the "Trust") announces the expiry of the letter of intent entered into with RealCanna Investment Trust ("RealCanna") in respect of a proposed qualifying transaction with RealCanna, dated July 30, 2019, as amended, in accordance with its terms. The proposed transaction was initially announced on August 1, 2019 and trading of the units of Canna 8 has been halted since that date.

Canna 8 remains committed to identifying new business opportunities that will deliver value for its unitholders. There can be no assurances that the Trust's efforts will result in any other transaction being pursued, entered into, or consummated.

For further information, please contact:
Dean Parmar, CEO and Trustee of Canna 8 Investment Trust
dean@simplexinvestment.com or (780)499-7833

Cautionary Statements

Neither the TSX Venture Exchange nor its Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined in policies of the TSX Venture Exchange) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this press release.

This press release contains certain forward-looking statements, including those regarding potential corporate transactions. These statements are based on numerous assumptions believed by management to be reasonable in the circumstances, including that Canna 8 will succeed in sourcing and executing one or more transactions, and are subject to a number of risks and uncertainties, including without limitation: inability to source, structure and/or execute transactions on favourable terms or at all; volatility in financial markets and economic conditions; and those other risks described in the Trust's continuous disclosure documents. Actual results may differ materially from results contemplated by the forward-looking statements herein. Investors and others should carefully consider the foregoing factors and should not place undue reliance on such forward-looking statements. The Trust does not undertake to update any forward-looking statements herein except as required by applicable securities laws.

Not for Distribution to U.S. Newswire Services or for Dissemination in the United States

To view the source version of this press release, please visit https://www.newsfilecorp.com/release/54232


© Newsfilecorp 2020
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
Latest news on CANNA 8 INVESTMENT TRUST
04:55pCANNA 8 INVESTMENT TRUST : Expiry of Letter of Intent with RealCanna Investment ..
NE
2019CANNA 8 INVT : IIROC Trading Halt - RCR.P
AQ
More news
Chart CANNA 8 INVESTMENT TRUST
Duration : Period :
Canna 8 Investment Trust Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Income Statement Evolution
Managers
NameTitle
Nebojsa Dobrijevic Chief Financial Officer, Secretary & Trustee
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
SOLUTIONS
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Offre Binck Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2020 Surperformance. All rights reserved. Market data are provided by Factset, Morningstar,S&P Capital IQ and vwd Group