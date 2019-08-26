Log in
CANNA-V-CELL SCIENCES INC

(CNVC)
Delayed Quote. Delayed CANADIAN NATIONAL STOCK EXCHANGE - 08/23 12:08:57 pm
0.16 CAD   +14.29%
Canna-V-Cell Sciences Inc., Announces Significant Milestone
NE
09:05aCANNA CELL SCIENCES : Announces Significant Milestone
EQ
08/14CORRECTION FROM SOURCE : Canna-V-Cell Sciences Inc. Announces Private Placement
NE
Canna-V-Cell Sciences Inc., Announces Significant Milestone

08/26/2019 | 09:05am EDT

Vancouver, British Columbia--(Newsfile Corp. - August 26, 2019) - Canna-V-Cell Sciences Inc.  (CSE: CNVC) ("CannaVcell") announces today it has reached a significant milestone of having Cannabis trichomes at the suspension phase. "This clearly confirms that the progress made to-date towards the completion of the 16 months development program has exceeded the expectations" said Dr. Yochi Hagay CTO of CannaVcell and added " we can now be assured that the goals of the program will be achieved ahead of schedule".

Cannot view this image? Visit: https://orders.newsfilecorp.com/files/6168/47264_1edf625bf4c6890a_002full.jpg


Figure 1: Picture of Trichomes grown in suspension using Biofarming 

To view an enhanced version of Figure 1, please visit:
https://orders.newsfilecorp.com/files/6168/47264_1edf625bf4c6890a_002full.jpg

 

Cannot view this image? Visit: https://orders.newsfilecorp.com/files/6168/47264_1edf625bf4c6890a_003.jpg


Figure 2: Trichomes grown on Cannabis 

To view an enhanced version of Figure 2, please visit:
https://orders.newsfilecorp.com/files/6168/47264_1edf625bf4c6890a_003full.jpg

As of October 2018, CannaVcell has embarked on a 16 months program to prove the feasibility of applying its unique Biofarming technology on Cannabis. Biofarming Cannabis represents a revolution in producing the Cannabis active ingredients also known as Cannabinoids without growing the plant itself.

"We are excited about this latest achievement. It means we will be able to start diverting more resources (stemming from the current private placement) towards the manufacturing phase." said Dr. Zaki Rakib, CEO of CannaVcell and added "Biofarming is the only NON GMO Natural Biosynthesis technology available today that can economically produce single cannabinoids and/or their entire entourage."

About Canna-V-Cell Sciences Inc.

Based in Vancouver BC, Canna-V-Cell Sciences Inc. (CNVC) is the exclusive Cannabis worldwide licensee of the proprietary and patent protected BioHarvest technology. It is the first and only industrial large-scale plant cell growth technology capable of directly and constantly producing the active plant ingredients without the necessity to grow the plant itself. By adopting this technology and building adequate cells production capacity, Canna-V-Cell's objective is to become the leading supplier of Cannabis for both the medicinal and recreational legal use.

Canna-V-Cell Sciences Inc.

Dr. Zaki Rakib 
Founder & CEO

For further information, please contact:
Email: inquiries@cannavcellsciences.ca 
Local Phone: 604.373.4774
Toll Free: 833.727.4774

Forward-Looking Statements Information set forth in this news release contains forward-looking statements that are based on assumptions as of the date of this news release. These statements reflect management's current estimates, beliefs, intentions and expectations. They are not guarantees of future performance. The Company cautions that all forward looking statements are inherently uncertain and that actual performance may be affected by a number of material factors, many of which are beyond the Company's control. Such factors include, among other things, risks and uncertainties relating to the fact that the Company would require additional funds in order to construct a commercial biochamber facility and risks related to the adaption of the BioHarvest technology to cannabis. Accordingly, actual and future events, conditions and results may differ materially from the estimates, beliefs, intentions and expectations expressed or implied in the forward looking information. Except as required under applicable securities legislation, the Company undertakes no obligation to publicly update or revise forward-looking information.

Neither Canadian Securities Exchange nor its Regulation Services Provider accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release

To view the source version of this press release, please visit https://www.newsfilecorp.com/release/47264


© Newsfilecorp 2019
Managers
NameTitle
Zaki Rakib Chairman & Chief Executive Officer
David K. Ryan President, Secretary & Director
Matthew George Wright Chief Financial Officer
Yochi Hagay Chief Technology Officer
Liron Carmel Director
