Canna-V-Cell Sciences Inc., Announces Significant Milestone

Vancouver, British Columbia--(Newsfile Corp. - August 26, 2019) - Canna-V-Cell Sciences Inc. (CSE: CNVC) ("CannaVcell") announces today it has reached a significant milestone of having Cannabis trichomes at the suspension phase. "This clearly confirms that the progress made to-date towards the completion of the 16 months development program has exceeded the expectations" said Dr. Yochi Hagay CTO of CannaVcell and added " we can now be assured that the goals of the program will be achieved ahead of schedule".





Figure 1: Picture of Trichomes grown in suspension using Biofarming

To view an enhanced version of Figure 1, please visit:

https://orders.newsfilecorp.com/files/6168/47264_1edf625bf4c6890a_002full.jpg





Figure 2: Trichomes grown on Cannabis

To view an enhanced version of Figure 2, please visit:

https://orders.newsfilecorp.com/files/6168/47264_1edf625bf4c6890a_003full.jpg

As of October 2018, CannaVcell has embarked on a 16 months program to prove the feasibility of applying its unique Biofarming technology on Cannabis. Biofarming Cannabis represents a revolution in producing the Cannabis active ingredients also known as Cannabinoids without growing the plant itself.

"We are excited about this latest achievement. It means we will be able to start diverting more resources (stemming from the current private placement) towards the manufacturing phase." said Dr. Zaki Rakib, CEO of CannaVcell and added "Biofarming is the only NON GMO Natural Biosynthesis technology available today that can economically produce single cannabinoids and/or their entire entourage."

About Canna-V-Cell Sciences Inc.

Based in Vancouver BC, Canna-V-Cell Sciences Inc. (CNVC) is the exclusive Cannabis worldwide licensee of the proprietary and patent protected BioHarvest technology. It is the first and only industrial large-scale plant cell growth technology capable of directly and constantly producing the active plant ingredients without the necessity to grow the plant itself. By adopting this technology and building adequate cells production capacity, Canna-V-Cell's objective is to become the leading supplier of Cannabis for both the medicinal and recreational legal use.

