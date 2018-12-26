Cannabics Pharmaceuticals : Announces New Provisional Patent Application for Personalized Cannabimetic Compositions Modeling and Production

TEL AVIV, Israel and BETHESDA, Maryland, Dec. 26, 2018 /PRNewswire/ -- Cannabics Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ: CNBX), a world leader in personalized cannabinoid medicine focused on cancer and its side effects, today announced that it has filed a provisional patent application with the US Patent office.

The patent covers the Company's technology that will enable the transfer of data from its proprietary personalization platform of cannabis strains and cancer to medical cannabis businesses worldwide and overcome the limitations of exporting and importing cannabinoid compounds due to regulation.

Dr. Eyal Ballan, Co-Founder and CTO, said: "The idea of creating a large database and translating it to the big variety of strains and compounds worldwide is our way to create standardization in a multifactorial drug like cannabis. It gives us the leverage to enjoy the beneficial facets of the entourage effect while building a matrix of logic behind compound ratios and dosages. We are currently looking for joint ventures that will exercise this ability and implement the technology to identify and create cannabis strains that target cancer."

About Cannabics Pharmaceuticals

Headquartered in Tel-Aviv, Israel, Cannabics Pharmaceuticals Inc. (CNBX) is a U.S public company that is developing a platform which leverages novel drug-screening tools and artificial intelligence to create cannabinoid-based therapies for cancer that are more precise to a patient's profile. By developing tools to assess effectiveness on a personalized basis, Cannabics is helping to move cannabinoids into the future of cancer therapy. The company's R&D is based in Israel, where it is licensed by the Ministry of Health to conduct scientific and clinical research on cannabinoid formulations and Cancer. For the latest updates on Cannabics Pharmaceuticals follow the company on Twitter @cannabics1 , Facebook @CannabicsPharmaceuticals and LinkedIn .

Disclaimer:

Certain statements contained in this release may constitute forward-looking statements within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. Such statements include but are not limited to statements identified by words such as "believes," "expects," "anticipates," "estimates," "intends," "plans," "targets," "projects" and similar expressions. The statements in this release are based upon the current beliefs and expectations of our company's management and are subject to significant risks and uncertainties. Actual results may differ from those set forth in the forward-looking statements. Numerous factors could cause or contribute to such differences, including, but not limited to, results of clinical trials and/or other studies, the challenges inherent in new product development initiatives, the effect of any competitive products, our ability to license and protect our intellectual property, our ability to raise additional capital in the future that is necessary to maintain our business, changes in government policy and/or regulation, potential litigation by or against us, any governmental review of our products or practices, as well as other risks discussed from time to time in our filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission, including, without limitation, our latest 10-Q Report filed on July 16th, 2018. We undertake no duty to update any forward-looking statement or any information contained in this press release or in other public disclosures at any time. Finally, the investing public is reminded that the only announcements or information about Cannabics Pharmaceuticals Inc. which are condoned by the Company must emanate from the Company itself and bear our name as its Source.

