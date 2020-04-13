Cannabics Pharmaceuticals : Develops Novel Cannabis Formulation for the Treatment of Colon Cancer

TEL AVIV, Israel and BETHESDA, Maryland, April 13, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Cannabics Pharmaceuticals Inc. (OTCQB: CNBX), a leader in personalized cannabinoid medicine focused on cancer and its side effects, announced today that it has completed its preclinical development of a novel formulation containing cannabinoids which have demonstrated anti-tumor properties in studies held at the company's High Throughput Screening (HTS) research facility in Israel, which were focused on gastrointestinal cancers.

The company plans to examine the clinical safety and efficacy of the novel formulation which contains high concentrations of the cannabinoids CBDV and CBGA in a proprietary formulation. These cannabinoids have demonstrated complex combinatorial anti-tumor effect and have no psychoactive effect which enables patients to be treated with high dosages without intoxication.

About Cannabics Pharmaceuticals

Cannabics Pharmaceuticals Inc. (OTCQB: CNBX) is a U.S. public company that is developing a platform that leverages novel drug-screening tools to create cannabinoid-based therapies for cancer that are more precise to a patient's profile. By developing tools to assess effectiveness on a personalized basis, Cannabics is helping to move cannabinoids into the future of cancer therapy. The Company's R&D is based in Israel, where it is licensed by the Ministry of Health to conduct scientific and clinical research on cannabinoid formulations and cancer. For more information, please visit www.cannabics.com.

