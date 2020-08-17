CSE Bulletin: Name and Symbol Change - Cannabis One Holdings Inc. (CBIS)

Toronto, Ontario--(Newsfile Corp. - Le 17 aout/August 2020) - Cannabis One Holdings Inc. has announced a name and symbol change to INDVR Brands Inc. (IDVR).

Shares will begin trading under the new name and symbol on August 19, 2020.

Disclosure documents are available at www.thecse.com.

Please note that all open orders will be cancelled at the end of business on August 18, 2020. Dealers are reminded to re-enter their orders.

_________________________________

Cannabis One Holdings Inc. a annoncé un changement de nom et de symbole pour INDVR Brands Inc. (IDVR).

Les actions commenceront à se négocier sous le nouveau nom et symbole le 19 août 2020.

Les documents de divulgation sont disponibles sur www.thecse.com.

Veuillez noter que toutes les commandes ouvertes seront annulées à la fin des activités le 18 août 2020. Les concessionnaires sont invités à saisir à nouveau leurs commandes.

Effective Date/ Date effective : Le 19 aout/August 2020 New Symbol/ Nouveau symbole : IDVR Old Symbol/Vieux symbole: CBIS New CUSIP/ Nouveau CUSIP : 45674D101 New ISIN/ Nouveau ISIN : CA45674D1015 Old/Vieux CUSIP & ISIN : 13765W107/CA13765W1077

If you have any questions or require further information please contact Listings at (416) 367-7340 or E-mail: Listings@thecse.com.

Pour toute question, pour obtenir de l’information supplémentaire veuillez communiquer avec le service des inscriptions au 416 367-7340 ou par courriel à l’adresse: Listings@thecse.com.