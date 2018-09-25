Log in
Cannabis Sativa Inc : Top Rated Telemedicine Firm PrestoDoctor Launches Online Medical Marijuana Recommendation Portal in Pennsylvania

09/25/2018

MESQUITE, NV / ACCESSWIRE / September 25, 2018 / Cannabis Sativa, Inc. (OTCQB: CBDS) subsidiary PrestoDoctor is pleased to announce that it is currently providing online medical marijuana recommendations to Pennsylvania residents via its HIPPA compliant trusted online recommendation platform https://Prestodoctor.Com/.

PrestoDoctor makes the process simple and seamless by providing the state required two doctor appointments completely online, allowing patients to speak to licensed compassionate physicians who specialize in medical marijuana evaluations.

Post appointment, PrestoDoctor provides patients all the necessary instructions on registering with the state in a comprehensive email. PrestoDoctor's trained staff are ready to assist patients questions and concerns.

"Easier access to alternative care is the driving mission at Presto Doctor, and has made PrestoDoctor the #1 rated online medical marijuana recommendation platform," said CEO Kyle Powers, "We are committed to serve patients in Pennsylvania with the integrity we have displayed in California, Nevada and New York."

About Presto Doctor:

PrestoDoctor ("Presto") https://prestodoctor.com offers the greatest privacy and convenience while still offering fully qualified medical marijuana recommendations. Presto allows you to receive your medical marijuana recommendation from the comfort of your own home (currently, in California, Nevada and New York, and Pennsylvania only) - easy, fast, private. Presto is a member of the American Telemedicine Association and is HIPAA and HITECH compliant. Furthermore, Presto's doctors are licensed with the appropriate state medical boards and complete periodic marijuana training courses.

About Cannabis Sativa, Inc.:

Cannabis Sativa, Inc. (''CBDS'') is engaged in the licensing of cannabis related intellectual property, marketing and branding for cannabis based products and services, operation of cannabis related technology services, and ancillary business activities. CBDS licenses the ''hi'' and ''White Rabbit'' brands, holds a U.S. patent on the Ecuadorian Sativa strain of Cannabis, owns patent pending and trade secret formulas and processes, offers the hi benefits discount pharmacy card, and operates subsidiaries including: PrestoDoctor® (https://prestodoctor.com), Wild Earth Naturals®, (https://wildearthnaturals.com/), and iBudtender (https//:ibudtender.com). In addition, CBDS seeks strategic partners for acquisition of operating companies, intellectual property and other assets which fit within the CBDS corporate vision.

Forward-Looking Statements:

This press release contains ''forward-looking statements.'' Although the forward-looking statements in this release reflect the good faith judgment of management, forward-looking statements are inherently subject to known and unknown risks and uncertainties that may cause actual results to be materially different from those discussed in these forward-looking statements. Readers are urged to carefully review and consider the various disclosures made by us in our reports filed with the Securities and Exchange Commission, including the risk factors that attempt to advise interested parties of the risks that may affect our business, financial condition, results of operation and cash flows. If one or more of these risks or uncertainties materialize, or if the underlying assumptions prove incorrect, our actual results may vary materially from those expected or projected. Underlying assumptions include without limitation, the ongoing enactment of legislation favorable to the production of and the commercialization of cannabis products and the Company's success in capitalizing on that legislation. Readers are urged not to place undue reliance on these forward-looking statements, which speak only as of the date of this release. We assume no obligation to update any forward-looking statements in order to reflect any event or circumstance that may arise after the date of this release.

Contact Information:

Investor Relations
1646 West Pioneer Blvd Suite 120
Mesquite, NV 89027
702-346-3906
http://www.cannabissativainc.com

SOURCE: Cannabis Sativa, Inc.


© Accesswire 2018
