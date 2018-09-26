Cannabis Science, Inc. Re-Appoints Dr. Brylyne Chitsunge, Pan-African Ambassador for Food Security, and Ms. Julia Royall, Global Health Information Specialist, to Its Revamped Scientific Advisory Board

IRVINE, CA, Sept. 26, 2018 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- via NEWMEDIAWIRE -- Cannabis Science, Inc. (OTC: CBIS ), a U.S. company specializing in the development of cannabinoid-based medicines, is pleased to announce the Company has re-appointed Dr. Brylyne Chitsunge, Pan-African Ambassador for Food Security, and Ms. Julia Royall, noted global health information specialist, to its revamped Scientific Advisory Board.



Dr. Chitsunge and Ms. Royall join a revitalized CBIS Scientific Advisory Board (SAB), led by Dr. Julius Garvey, who was recently announced as the new President of CBIS’ SAB. “I am extremely excited as our new Scientific Advisory Board takes shape,” stated Mr. Raymond C. Dabney, CBIS’ President, Chief Executive Officer (CEO), and Co-founder. “While we are in the process of adding a few new experts to our SAB, we are fortunate to retain the participation of Brylyne and Julia. Both are internationally-recognized leaders in their respective fields, and they will have a significant role in providing advice and guidance to CBIS.”

Dr. Chitsunge is the first Pan African Ambassador for Food Security, appointed by the Pan African Parliament, the legislative body of the African Union. Additionally, Dr. Chitsunge is one of South Africa’s most successful female farmers and an internationally acclaimed expert in agribusiness.

Dr. Chitsunge owns and operates a 1,000-acre commercial farm in Cullinan, a small town approximately 30 kilometers east of Pretoria in South Africa. During the recent Global Health Catalyst (GHC) Summit at Harvard Medical School, Cannabis Science announced the signing of an exclusive partnership agreement with Elpasso Farms and American States University (ASU), one of Cannabis Science’s educational partners. Cannabis Science, ASU, and Elpasso Farm will collaborate to implement a phytomedicines initiative in South Africa. Specifically, the parties will establish research, development, cultivation, testing, manufacturing, and production facilities on Elpasso’s site in South Africa. Over the years, Elpasso Farms has opened Elpasso Farm to decision-makers, heads of government, parliamentarians, European Union delegates, International Federation of Agriculture Journalists, primary, high school and university students so as to give them a profound and educational on-site experience of farming.

This collaboration also calls for the establishment of the Pan-African Agriculture and Commerce University (PAACU). PAACU will specialize in agriculture, medicine, law, and business programs, and will offer a variety of certificate courses and conduct formal research programs using a variety of cannabinoids from associated indigenous plants. Dr. Chitsunge will serve as the Dean of the newly-formed PAACU.

Alongside the iconic, late President Nelson Mandela, she is the only other African to have received the Legion of Honor Bronze Medallion, which is the second-highest accolade given by the Chapel of Four Chaplains in Philadelphia, Pennsylvania in recognition of Dr. Chitsunge’s service to all people regardless of race or faith.

Dr. Chitsunge’s distinguished affiliations and activities include:

President of the Water Forum;

Representative of the Nigeria-South Africa Group on Agriculture;

Member of the Clinton Global Initiative;

Member of the African Heritage Society;

Director of African Expansion on the Waterway and Environment Transformation (WET) African project;

Partner in Commonwealth Smart Partnership; and

Strategic advisor to decision-makers in several African governments.

Dr. Chitsunge has been a keynote speaker on food security at a number of global forums including:

The Wageningen (Netherlands) Global Science – Agriculture, Food Security and Climate Change (which was the first global science conference ever) in October 2011;

COP17 as the World Bank Delegate elect – Durban, South Africa, December 2011;

The 2 nd Global Conference on Agriculture Food Security and Climate Change in Hanoi, Vietnam, September 2012;

Global Conference on Agriculture Food Security and Climate Change in Hanoi, Vietnam, September 2012; The Global Science Conference at the University of California (UC-Davis), USA, in March 2013;

3 rd Convocation Ceremony at Landmark University, Kwara State, Nigeria, July 2016; and

Convocation Ceremony at Landmark University, Kwara State, Nigeria, July 2016; and South African Dairy Day – Gauteng, August 2017.

As a specialized consultant, Ms. Julia Royall will advise CBIS on health information databases, management systems, and Internet technology. Ms. Royall is a leader in health information and has been working in global health with a focus on Africa since 1990, with more than 40 years of professional experience in the communications field. Ms. Royall’s commitment is to bring together information and technology with partners, projects and funding, using a variety of media.

Ms. Royall was recruited to the National Library of Medicine (NLM) at the National Institutes of Health (NIH) in 1997 to create a malaria research communications network (MIMCom) to support scientists in Africa as part of the Multilateral Initiative on Malaria. The first network of its kind, MIMCom comprised 27 research sites in 14 African countries and engaged over 30 partner organizations and institutions in the US, UK, Europe, and Africa.

As Chief of NLM's Office of International Programs, she created innovative programs that focused on Africa and comprised outreach to medical librarians, medical journal editors, researchers, medical students, and health workers at the village level. In addition to adapting NLM databases for use in Africa, her work has encompassed a variety of media -- from web-based interactive digital tutorials to posters and video. Under Ms. Royall's leadership, NLM developed greater focus on global health by piloting demonstration projects that drew strength from one another and tied into NLM's major programs and databases.

Prior to government service, Ms. Royall was Deputy Director of SatelLife, a nonprofit dedicated to satellite delivery of public health and medical information in developing countries. As part of the team setting up the first Internet connections for health in sub Saharan Africa, she initiated and directed the HealthNet Information Service. HealthNet News was the first electronic health publication on the continent, published weekly for 25 years and pioneered digital sharing of medical literature in medical schools of sub Saharan Africa.

In 2007 – 2008, she was Fulbright Scholar to Uganda, based in the Office of the Dean at Makerere University, and has since served as a Fulbright Specialist at Kenyatta University in the Office of the Vice Chancellor and at Carnegie Mellon University – Africa in Kigali, Rwanda.

Retired from U.S. Government service, Ms. Royall is currently principal investigator for the African Digital Health Library (ADHL), funded by the Office of Global AIDS Coordinator/U.S. Department of State. Based at six universities in five African countries (Zambia, Zimbabwe Kenya, Nigeria, and Mali), ADHL will showcase in-country research previously not digitally accessible. She is also developing an African Student Innovation Fund with Carnegie Mellon University's Africa campus in Kigali, Rwanda.

Cannabis Science’s primary objective is to research and develop U.S. Food and Drug Administration (FDA)-approved, cannabinoid-based medicine to fight a number of targeted critical ailments, including various Cancers, Neurological Conditions, PTSD, Sleep Deprivation, Chronic Pain, HIV/AIDS, Autism, Parkinson’s Disease, Epilepsy, Chronic Obstructive Pulmonary Disease (COPD), and others. CBIS and its collaborators are well underway on a number of research projects targeting Lung Cancer, Pancreatic Cancer, Chronic Pelvic Pain, and Oro-bucco-lingual Dyskinesias.

To help accomplish this, Cannabis Science recently launched the Cannabis Science Global Consortium as a framework and platform to cooperate and collaborate with stakeholders worldwide. The Cannabis Science Global Consortium links universities, foundations, corporations, and individuals to share research, ideas, and other relevant information, as well as to implement a cutting-edge research program to develop medicines and delivery mechanisms from bench-to-bedside.

About Cannabis Science, Inc.



Cannabis Science, Inc. takes advantage of its unique understanding of metabolic processes to provide novel treatment approaches to a number of illnesses for which current treatments and understanding remain unsatisfactory. Cannabinoids have an extensive history dating back thousands of years, and currently, there are a growing number of peer-reviewed scientific publications that document the underlying biochemical pathways that cannabinoids modulate. The Company works with leading experts in drug development, the characterization of medicines, and clinical research to develop, produce, and commercialize novel therapeutic approaches for the treatment for illnesses caused by infections as well as for age-related illness. Our initial focus is on cancers, HIV/AIDS, and neurological conditions. The Company is proceeding with the research and development of its proprietary drugs as a part of this initial focus: CS-S/BCC-1, CS-TATI-1, and CS-NEURO-1, respectively.

Forward-Looking Statements



This Press Release includes forward-looking statements within the meaning of Section 27A of the Securities Act of 1933 and Section 21E of the Securities Act of 1934. A statement containing words such as "anticipate," "seek," intend," "believe," "estimate," "expect," "project," "plan," or similar phrases may be deemed "forward-looking statements" within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. Some or all of the events or results anticipated by these forward-looking statements may not occur. Factors that could cause or contribute to such differences include the future U.S. and global economies, the impact of competition, and the Company's reliance on existing regulations regarding the use and development of cannabis-based drugs. Cannabis Science, Inc., does not undertake any duty nor does it intend to update the results of these forward-looking statements. Safe Harbor Statement. The Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995 provides a 'safe harbor' for forward looking statements. Certain of the statements contained herein, which are not historical facts are forward looking statements with respect to events, the occurrence of which involved risks and uncertainties. These forward-looking statements may be impacted, either positively or negatively, by various factors. Information concerning potential factors that could affect the company is detailed from time to time in the company's reports filed with the Securities and Exchange Commission.





Contact Information Cannabis Science, Inc. Mr. Raymond C. Dabney President & CEO, Co-Founder raymond.dabney@cannabisscience.com Tel: 1-888-263-0832