Cannabis Science iCannabinoid Ambassadors Program Appointments Underway; Ambassadors Will Promote Company Initiatives Globally and Help Share Accurate and Reliable Health Information

IRVINE, CA, March 15, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- via NEWMEDIAWIRE -- Cannabis Science, Inc. (OTC: CBIS), a U.S. company specializing in the development of cannabinoid-based medicines, announces that today it has launched the selection and appointment process for the Company’s iCannabinoid Ambassador’s Program. One of the most important components of Cannabis Science’s growth and international market penetration strategy is information and the power of the people! The iCannabinoid Ambassador’s Program is expected to help Cannabis Science rapidly expand the Company’s footprint and support the development of new initiatives in new markets.



Each iCannabinoid Ambassador will be designated an area of interest and expertise, based on your experience, expertise, and desired level of commitment. Generally, iCannabinoid Ambassadors will represent Cannabis Science through iCannabinoid and help educate the public on the Company’s initiatives; create, lead, and facilitate Action Groups ‘to get the job done’ via iCannabinoid; and progress Cannabis Science’s projects and initiatives via social media and industry events. In addition to providing accurate and timely information to the public, you will help instill public confidence that the information you share is coming directly from Cannabis Science. This new process should help provide the Company’s stakeholders with an accurate description of Cannabis Science’s activities, rather than ‘what is heard on the street’.

Each iCannabinoid Ambassador will also contribute to the organizing and completion of the International iCannabinoid Ambassador’s Program. The International iCannabinoid Ambassador’s Program will help appoint regional and country leaders to execute Cannabis Science’s projects, initiatives, and departmental events.

The initial areas of focus for the iCannabinoid Ambassadors are (in alphabetical order):

Agriculture

Education

Entrepreneurship & Business Development

Financial

Food & Nutrition

Government Affairs

Healthcare Professionals

Legal

Media & Communications

Other

Patients

Physicians

Public Relations & Events

Product Manufacturing

Research & Development

Sales & Marketing

Security

Technology

*** Those interested in applying to be an iCannabinoid Ambassador should register immediately:

http://www.icannabinoid.com/index.php/ambassadors

The Company has already received a number of serious inquiries from those looking to become an iCannabinoid Ambassador. Within the next couple weeks, Cannabis Science will schedule a conference call with all qualified iCannabinoid Ambassadors to discuss the program in more detail. The date and time of this conference call will be communicated to you through your invitation and acceptance package.

“We are excited to begin the selection process for the iCannabinoid Ambassadors, as we have tremendous opportunities for Ambassadors in a number of areas of expertise!” stated Mr. Raymond C. Dabney, Cannabis Science’s President, CEO, and Co-founder. “Our current objective is to leverage our consortium partnerships and licensing programs for our patents, as well as other product-development initiatives. In the short term, we expect to announce new products for the over-the-counter market soon, and these products will be available for sale online and at select retail locations.

“We are also looking for participation from all of those who are sending me emails, day and night, join in something! Join iCannabinoid, become an Ambassador and talk the Company talk! We all have lots to say and want to make a difference; this is it, it’s time to take action!” added Mr. Dabney. “We expect these Ambassadors to be a cornerstone for the growth of our Company and Cannabis Science’s Economic Development Programs. This covers virtually every area of operational business. Cannabis Science is currently categorizing departments and processes and the numbers coming in are astronomical, so we are in high alert and high growth mode. With that comes the other side of misinformation in the market. We are counteracting this misinformation with the dissemination of accurate information via the Company’s news releases and with information made available through iCannabinoid.”

Through Cannabis Science’s iCannabinoid Ambassador’s Program, the Company will enable dedicated and highly-qualified personnel to assist and aid in the functionality and navigation of iCannabinoid and Company projects. iCannabinoid Ambassadors will be passionate about the industry and helping others. After Cannabis Science has chosen those qualified to become an Ambassador, these individuals will be available to assist all iCannabinoid members and technical developers. iCannabinoid Ambassadors will go through training to help ensure that each Ambassador is knowledgeable, professional, and available to answer any questions. The iCannabinoid Ambassador’s Program will complement Cannabis Science’ public outreach initiatives, including more television commercials, public events, educational events, etc.

Sample Cannabis Science iCannabinoid Ambassador Projects:

1. One of the first projects the iCannabinoid Public Relations and Media Ambassadors will support is the Company’s Black-Tie Gala Event that will include presentations of the Raymond C. Dabney (RCD) Shareholder Loyalty Gifts. The Cannabis Science Black-Tie Gala is -- most importantly -- an event to award and accumulate support for the eradication of critical ailments and improved palliative care in mainstream and distressed demographics. The Awards Gala will also provide the Company with the opportunity to gather with leaders in the field of cannabinoid research to share information and ideas on critical ailments being addressed by our research, celebrating the industry and Company accomplishments, along with those who have been instrumental in the Company’s achievements. The Cannabis Science Black-Tie Gala will be open to everyone, including strategic partners, researchers, celebrities, and other interested parties. The program for the Awards Gala will include cannabis treatment success stories from patients and physicians, live entertainment, fundraising auctions, and updates from the Company about new drug developments and future expansion plans.

2. In parallel, certain iCannabinoid Business Development Ambassadors will focus on aggressively advancing the compelling Cannabis Science Economic Development Program. As presented and progressed through the Global Health Catalyst Summit at Harvard Medical School for the past three years, Cannabis Science has developed an economic eco-system for depressed communities. This eco-system includes a University Education, offered through one of CBIS’ University partners, skills training, entrepreneurial training, and other initiatives that help support the Company’s FDA Drug Development initiatives, as well as its cannabis and industrial hemp research. As a good corporate citizen, Cannabis Science hopes to – through its Economic Development Program – stimulate economic activity, create jobs, and create entrepreneurial opportunities in order to have a positive impact in the communities in which the Company operates.

3. The iCannabinoid Financial Ambassadors will be part of a unique group that will help make a reflective change in the Company’s financial position, through investments, share structure, stock market awareness, project funding, cash flow acquisitions, and asset management. iCannabinoid Financial Ambassadors will disseminate accurate information regarding Cannabis Science’s projects coming directly from the Company. The Company has multiple international economic development projects currently underway, upcoming clinical trials, and subsequent formal drug development programs. The Company believes that these projects will be significant investment opportunities for the industry. Cannabis Science is also developing a number of additional direct investment opportunities for the general public. The iCannabinoid Financial Ambassador will have access to all of these project investment opportunities, will help bring investment to drive these projects forward, and communicate effectively to those who have already invested so they have real-time, accurate project updates and progress information. Each will go through an approval process that includes submitting a resume, participating in an interview, and having a background check. When possible, the iCannabinoid Financial Ambassador will participate and present Cannabis Science investment opportunities at conferences and events worldwide.

4. The iCannabinoid Physician and Healthcare Professional Ambassadors will complement, support, and expand Cannabis Science’s many international critical ailments and palliative-care drug development activities. These will include the Company’s investigation of cannabinoid-based medications and associated delivery technologies for the treatment of cancers and potentially other indications; investigation of the use of cannabinoids and associated delivery systems to treat chronic pelvic pain disorder/chronic prostatitis; investigation of the potential beneficial effects of cannabidiol on oro-bucco-lingual dyskinesias, oxidative stress, psychosis, and other neurological disorders; and compositions of cannabinol for the treatment of various neurological conditions. This will allow doctors and health care professionals to directly interact online in real-time with patients and the general public with suggestive treatments and therapies.

5. The medically-inclined iCannabinoid Patient Ambassador will have a comprehensive desire to learn and share at any level. Whether you are a patient, a mother, father, brother, or sister, this will be an opportunity for you to help patients connect with doctors, caregivers, therapy, and treatment information. The Patient Ambassadors will serve as an information center, resource hub, and support group for those patients seeking alternative cannabinoid treatments for various critical ailments such as Cancer, Pain Management, HIV/AIDS, Arthritis, Parkinson's Disease, Anxiety, Multiple Sclerosis, and many, many, more. “Cannabis Science believes that its iCannabinoid Ambassador’s Program, among other initiatives, will help communicate accurate information to the Company’s shareholders and stakeholders. Cannabis Science understands that there are certain people who will buy and sell shares all day long; those are mainly called day traders, professional or non-professional,” added Mr. Dabney. “The extremes of these day traders encourage false articles, false websites, and make nasty noise about a company while they trade back and forth the shares resulting in shorting and covering, while they are ‘churning shares’ back and forth with their wolf pack buddies, leaving a trail of price destruction in the wake of their profits.

“These types of attacks are usually spurred by someone or something unwarranted and/or very jealous of your success. They usually are the ones to make most of the noise, so they are easy to see. Usually they are part of a group trying to take or steal assets that you, your company, and/or your team may have, usually heavily drenched in their lies and deceit. The Cannabis Science iCannabinoid Ambassador will defuse this very simply with truth and justice, the human race way!”

Those interested in applying to be an iCannabinoid Ambassador should register online today at:

http://www.icannabinoid.com/index.php/ambassadors

About Cannabis Science, Inc.

Cannabis Science’s primary objective is to research and develop U.S. Food and Drug Administration (FDA)-approved, cannabinoid-based medicine to fight a number of targeted critical ailments, including various Cancers, Neurological Conditions, PTSD, Sleep Deprivation, Chronic Pain, HIV/AIDS, Autism, Parkinson’s Disease, Epilepsy, Chronic Obstructive Pulmonary Disease (COPD), and others. Cannabis Science and its collaborators are well underway on a number of research projects targeting Lung Cancer, Pancreatic Cancer, Chronic Pelvic Pain, and Oro-bucco-lingual Dyskinesias.

Cannabis Science, Inc. takes advantage of its unique understanding of metabolic processes to provide novel treatment approaches to a number of illnesses for which current treatments and understanding remain unsatisfactory. Cannabinoids have an extensive history dating back thousands of years, and currently, there are a growing number of peer-reviewed scientific publications that document the underlying biochemical pathways that cannabinoids modulate. The Company works with leading experts in drug development, medicinal characterization, and clinical research to develop, produce, and commercialize novel therapeutic approaches for the treatment for illnesses caused by infections as well as for age-related illness. Our initial focus is on cancers, HIV/AIDS, and neurological conditions. The Company is proceeding with the research and development of its proprietary drugs as a part of this initial focus: CS-S/BCC-1, CS-TATI-1, and CS- NEURO-1, respectively.

Forward-Looking Statements

This Press Release includes forward-looking statements within the meaning of Section 27A of the Securities Act of 1933 and Section 21E of the Securities Act of 1934. A statement containing words such as "anticipate," "seek," intend," "believe," "estimate," "expect," "project," "plan," or similar phrases may be deemed "forward-looking statements" within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. Some or all of the events or results anticipated by these forward-looking statements may not occur. Factors that could cause or contribute to such differences include the future U.S. and global economies, the impact of competition, and the Company's reliance on existing regulations regarding the use and development of cannabis-based drugs. Cannabis Science, Inc., does not undertake any duty nor does it intend to update the results of these forward-looking statements. Safe Harbor Statement. The Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995 provides a 'safe harbor' for forward looking statements. Certain of the statements contained herein, which are not historical facts are forward looking statements with respect to events, the occurrence of which involved risks and uncertainties. These forward-looking statements may be impacted, either positively or negatively, by various factors. Information concerning potential factors that could affect the company is detailed from time to time in the company's reports filed with the Securities and Exchange Commission.





Attachment

Contact Information Cannabis Science, Inc. Mr. Raymond C. Dabney President & CEO, Co-Founder raymond.dabney@cannabisscience.com Tel: 1-888-263-0832