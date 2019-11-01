Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  Nyse  >  Cannae Holdings, Inc.    CNNE

CANNAE HOLDINGS, INC.

(CNNE)
  Report  
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
News SummaryMost relevantAll newsPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

Cannae Holdings, Inc. : Announces Third Quarter 2019 Earnings Release Date and Conference Call

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
11/01/2019 | 02:56pm EDT

Cannae Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CNNE) (“Cannae” or the “Company”) today announced that the Company will release its third quarter 2019 financial results before the market open on Tuesday, November 12, 2019. The Company will also hold a conference call to discuss its financial results at 11:00 am (Eastern Time) on the same day.

The conference call can be accessed by dialing 1-877-407-0789 (domestic) or 1-201-689-8562 (international) and asking for the Cannae Holdings Third Quarter 2019 Earnings Call. A telephonic replay will be available approximately three hours after the call and can be accessed by dialing 1-844-512-2921, or for international callers 1-412-317-6671 and providing the access code 13695101. The telephonic replay will be available until 11:59 pm (Eastern Time) on November 19, 2019.

Interested investors and other parties may also listen to a simultaneous webcast of the live call by logging onto the Investors section of the Company’s website at www.cannaeholdings.com. The online replay will be available on the Company’s website immediately following the call.

About Cannae Holdings, Inc.

Cannae (NYSE:CNNE) is a diversified holding company with over $1 billion in book value in assets and boasts a strong track record of investing in a diverse range of assets. Cannae holds majority and minority equity investment stakes in a number of entities, including Ceridian HCM Holding Inc., The Dun & Bradstreet Corporation, American Blue Ribbon Holdings, LLC, 99 Restaurants Holdings, LLC and T-System Holding, LLC. Principals at Cannae have successfully acquired over 100 companies with aggregate consideration in excess of $30 billion for Fidelity National Financial. Inc., Cannae and related companies over the last 20 years. More information about Cannae can be found at www.cannaeholdings.com.

Forward-Looking Statements and Risk Factors

This press release contains forward-looking statements that involve a number of risks and uncertainties. Statements that are not historical facts, including statements regarding our expectations, hopes, intentions or strategies regarding the future are forward-looking statements. Forward-looking statements are based on management's beliefs, as well as assumptions made by, and information currently available to, management. Because such statements are based on expectations as to future financial and operating results and are not statements of fact, actual results may differ materially from those projected. We undertake no obligation to update any forward-looking statements, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise. The risks and uncertainties which forward-looking statements are subject to include, but are not limited to: changes in general economic, business and political conditions, including changes in the financial markets; our potential inability to find suitable acquisition candidates, acquisitions in lines of business that will not necessarily be limited to our traditional areas of focus, or difficulties in integrating acquisitions; significant competition that our operating subsidiaries face; compliance with extensive government regulation of our operating subsidiaries; risks associated with our split-off from Fidelity National Financial, Inc., including limitations on our strategic and operating flexibility related to the tax-free nature of the split-off and the Investment Company Act of 1940 and Investment Advisers Act, as well as the risk and uncertainties related to the success of our externalization.

This press release should be read in conjunction with the risks detailed in the “Statement Regarding Forward-Looking Information,” “Risk Factors” and other sections of the Company’s Form 10-Q,10-K and other filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission.


© Business Wire 2019
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news on CANNAE HOLDINGS, INC.
02:56pCANNAE HOLDINGS, INC. : Announces Third Quarter 2019 Earnings Release Date and C..
BU
09/19CANNAE HOLDINGS, INC. : Announces Three Year, 5 Million Share Repurchase Program..
BU
09/04CANNAE HOLDINGS, INC. : Announces Pricing of Ceridian's Secondary Public Offerin..
BU
08/27CANNAE HOLDINGS, INC. : Entry into a Material Definitive Agreement, Financial St..
AQ
08/27CANNAE HOLDINGS, INC. : Enters into Definitive Agreement to Transition to an Ext..
BU
08/08CANNAE : Management's Discussion and Analysis of Financial Condition and Results..
AQ
08/08CANNAE HOLDINGS, INC. : Results of Operations and Financial Condition, Financial..
AQ
08/08CANNAE : Reports Second Quarter 2019 Results with $1.19 Billion Book Value of Po..
BU
07/26CANNAE HOLDINGS, INC. : Announces Second Quarter 2019 Earnings Release Date and ..
BU
07/01CANNAE HOLDINGS, INC. : Announces Dun & Bradstreet Completes Acquisition of Latt..
BU
More news
Financials (USD)
Sales 2019 1 150 M
EBIT 2019 -69,8 M
Net income 2019 -51,0 M
Debt 2019 -
Yield 2019 -
P/E ratio 2019 -41,1x
P/E ratio 2020 -18,8x
Capi. / Sales2019 1,83x
Capi. / Sales2020 1,82x
Capitalization 2 109 M
Chart CANNAE HOLDINGS, INC.
Duration : Period :
Cannae Holdings, Inc. Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends CANNAE HOLDINGS, INC.
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsNeutralNeutralBullish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus BUY
Number of Analysts 2
Average target price 35,00  $
Last Close Price 29,20  $
Spread / Highest target 19,9%
Spread / Average Target 19,9%
Spread / Lowest Target 19,9%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Brent Bannister Bickett President
William Patrick Foley Executive Chairman
Richard L. Cox Chief Financial Officer & Executive Vice President
James B. Stallings Independent Director
Frank P. Willey Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
CANNAE HOLDINGS, INC.70.56%2 109
STARBUCKS CORPORATION31.30%100 170
COMPASS GROUP PLC24.61%42 179
SODEXO10.17%15 990
DARDEN RESTAURANTS INC.12.43%13 764
MINOR INTERNATIONAL PUBLIC CO. LTD--.--%5 510
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
Premium service
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Offre Binck Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2019 Superformance. All rights reserved. Market data are provided by Factset, Morningstar and vwd Group