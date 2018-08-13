Log in
CANNAE HOLDINGS INC (CNNE)
Cannae Holdings Inc : Cannae Holdings, Inc. to Host Earnings Call

08/13/2018

NEW YORK, NY / ACCESSWIRE / August 13, 2018 / Cannae Holdings, Inc. (NYSE: CNNE) will be discussing their earnings results in their Q2 Earnings Call to be held on August 13, 2018 at 11:00 AM Eastern Time.

To listen to the event live or access a replay of the call - visit https://www.investornetwork.com/company/C-2BA9BB3D26196.

To receive updates for this company you can register by emailing info@investornetwork.com or by clicking get investment info from the company's profile.

About Investor Network

Investor Network (IN) is a financial content community, serving millions of unique investors market information, earnings, commentary and news on the what's trending. Dedicated to both the professional and the average traders, IN offers timely, trusted and relevant financial information for virtually every investor. IN is an Issuer Direct brand, to learn more or for the latest financial news and market information, visit www.investornetwork.com. Follow us on Twitter @investornetwork.

SOURCE: Investor Network


© Accesswire 2018
Financials ($)
Sales 2018 1 217 M
EBIT 2018 -19,3 M
Net income 2018 -13,6 M
Debt 2018 -
Yield 2018 -
P/E ratio 2018 -
P/E ratio 2019
Capi. / Sales 2018 1,10x
Capi. / Sales 2019 1,08x
Capitalization 1 334 M
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 3
Average target price 23,8 $
Spread / Average Target 26%
Managers
NameTitle
Brent Bannister Bickett President
William Patrick Foley Executive Chairman
Richard L. Cox Chief Financial Officer & Executive Vice President
James B. Stallings Independent Director
Frank P. Willey Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
CANNAE HOLDINGS INC10.69%1 334
COMPASS DIVERSIFIED HOLDINGS3.83%1 054
DRAPER ESPRIT60.92%784
INDIA GRID TRUST--.--%381
SARATOGA INVESTMENT CORP8.27%152
CM FINANCE INC11.66%123
