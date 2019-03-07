Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  OTC Bulletin Board - Other OTC  >  Cannagrow Holdings Inc    CGRW

CANNAGROW HOLDINGS INC

(CGRW)
Add to my list  
My previous session
Most popular
Manage my lists
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsCompany 
News SummaryMost relevantAll newsOfficial PublicationsSector news

CannaGrow Holdings Announces Issuance of Temporary Certificate of Occupancy for New Processing Building at the Colorado Buffalo Ranch Facility

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
03/07/2019 | 06:01am EST

PUEBLO, CO, March 07, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- via NEWMEDIAWIRE – CannaGrow HoldingsInc. (OTC PINK: CGRW), A Liaison and Consultant providing turnkey solutions to licensed growers -- CannaGrow Holdings, Inc. announces the Huerfano County Building Department has issued a Temporary Certificate of Occupancy, as of March 6, 2019, based upon the completion of construction of the 1,600 sq. ft. steel building to be used exclusively for the Drying, Curing, and Packaging of the Cannabis being harvested at the Colorado Buffalo Ranch Facility. 

Delmar Janovec, CEO, stated, “Like everything else that has been built at the Colorado Buffalo Ranch Facility, the new building is State of the Art. The facility is 100% Climate Controlled, designed and built exclusively for Drying, Curing, and Packaging. The different computerized systems will work concurrently to eliminate humidity fluctuations caused by the extreme variance of temperature ranges within each 24-hour period in Southern Colorado. A special heavy-duty foam insulation was used throughout the entire building to stabilize indoor temperatures within a few degrees. Humidifier and Dehumidifier Systems were installed along with cutting edge Sensory Technology. 

Janovec went on to say, "Our objective was to create an ideal hermetic and sanitary environment to eliminate any potential mold, mildew, or fungus threats that can occur during the Drying, Curing, and Packaging Process, and that is exactly what has been accomplished. This 1600 sq. ft. facility will adequately handle the winter production cycles currently taking place in the six (6) 2,880 sq. ft. Climate Controlled IGC Ranger Series 2000 Greenhouses in addition to the Summer/Fall harvest that have already proven to be in excess of one thousand (1,000) pounds of product. With this building project checked off of the list we can start to look toward the future expansion into Phases III, IV, and V of our Master Plan."

Rod Clawson, “Managing Director of Category One Botanicals, the Licensed Grower at the Colorado Buffalo Ranch Facility added, I am continually amazed at how far C1B has come since receiving the Colorado State Recreational Growers License back in April of 2016. With a committed developer like NuGro Industries and a Property Manager like CannaGrow Holdings, I can see Category One Botanicals taking a lead role in the Cannabis Industry in the State of Colorado.”

CannaGrow Holdings, Inc., the Liaison and Representative for NuGro Industries, will continue in its capacity of providing oversight as the Property Manager, working with the State/County Agencies and Category One Botanicals, LLC, the Licensed Grower for the facilities. The completion of this project will now provide the company the basis to begin generating revenues from Licensed Growers subleasing the Turnkey facilities being built to the specifications of Consultants, Dr. John P. Janovec, and Jason Wells.

About CannaGrow Holdings, Inc.:

CannaGrow Holdings, Inc. has entered the Medical/Recreational Cannabis Industry as a Lessor, Liaison, and Consultant to licensed Growers providing them with turnkey Growing Facilities in the State of Colorado. The Company intends to expand this business model within this industry as business opportunities evolve whereby providing for the highest return to its shareholders.

CannaGrow Holdings, Inc. does not and will not, until Federal law allows, grow, harvest, distribute, or sell marijuana or any substance that violates the laws of the United States of America.

CannaGrow Holdings, Inc. encourages the public to read the above information in conjunction with its year-end statement for December 31, 2017, and the quarterly statements filed in calendar year 2018, at: www.otcmarkets.com.

 The information contained in this press release may include forward-looking statements. Forward-looking statements usually contain the words "may," "could," "possibly," "feel," "estimate," "anticipate," "believe," "expect," or similar expressions that involve risks and uncertainties. These risks and uncertainties include the Company's uncertain profitability, need for significant capital, uncertainty concerning market acceptance of its services, competition, limited service facilities, dependence on technological developments and protection of its intellectual property. The Company's actual results could differ materially from those discussed herein.

CONTACT:
CannaGrow Holdings, Inc.
Delmar Janovec
Investor Relations
info@cannagrowholdings.com
http://www.cannagrowholdings.com/

© GlobeNewswire 2019
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news on CANNAGROW HOLDINGS INC
06:01aCannaGrow Holdings Announces Issuance of Temporary Certificate of Occupancy f..
GL
2018CANNAGROW : Announces Licensed Grower at Colorado Buffalo Ranch Facility Has Exc..
AQ
2018CANNAGROW : Announces Licensed Grower at Colorado Buffalo Ranch Facility Has Exc..
AQ
2018CANNAGROW : Secures First Right of Refusal From Property Owner at the Colorado B..
AQ
2018CannaGrow Holdings Secures First Right of Refusal From Property Owner at the ..
GL
2018CannaGrow Holdings Announces Building Permit Approved and Construction Has Be..
GL
2018CannaGrow Holdings Announces Expansion of Colorado Buffalo Ranch Facility
GL
2018CannaGrow Holdings Announces Licensed Grower at Buffalo Ranch Facility Select..
GL
2017CannaGrow Holdings Announces Production and Sales Targets Surpassed by Licens..
GL
2017CANNAGROW : Announces Completion of Construction and Final Inspections of Three ..
MW
More news
Chart CANNAGROW HOLDINGS INC
Duration : Period :
Cannagrow Holdings Inc Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Managers
NameTitle
Delmar A. Janovec President, CEO & Principal Financial Officer
John P. Janovec Chief Operating Officer
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
CANNAGROW HOLDINGS INC29.16%0
ALIBABA GROUP HOLDING34.36%479 213
JD.COM38.70%42 067
EBAY INC.31.14%33 960
MERCADOLIBRE57.60%21 145
SHOPIFY INC (US)35.33%20 699
logo marketscreener.com
MarketScreener.com :
About :
Stay Connected :
Partners :
Copyright © 2019 Surperformance. All rights reserved.