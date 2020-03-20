Log in
CANADIAN NATIONAL STOCK EXCHANGE  >  CannaOne Technologies Inc.    CNNA   CA13765Q2099

CANNAONE TECHNOLOGIES INC.

(CNNA)
  Report
Delayed Quote. Delayed CANADIAN NATIONAL STOCK EXCHANGE - 03/20 02:23:42 pm
0.08 CAD   -33.33%
08:20pCannaOne Financial Statement Filing Status
NE
03/05CannaOne Financial Statements Update
NE
02/28CANNAONE TECHNOLOGIES : Financial Statements Update
AQ
CannaOne Financial Statement Filing Status

03/20/2020 | 08:20pm EDT

Vancouver, British Columbia--(Newsfile Corp. - March 20, 2020) - Vancouver, British Columbia March 20, 2020- CannaOne Technologies Inc. (CSE: CNNA.CN) (OTC Pink: CNONF) (FSE: 3CT.F) ("CannaOne" or the "Company") provides an update with respect to the previously announced management cease trade order (the "MCTO") issued by the British Columbia Securities Commission on March 2, 2020. The MCTO was issued in connection with the Company's delay in filing its annual financial statements, management's discussion and analysis and related officer certifications for the financial year ended October 31, 2019 (collectively, the "Annual Filings") beyond the required filing deadline of February 28, 2020.

The Company continues to work closely with its auditor and expects to file the Annual Filings before April 9, 2020, barring any unforeseen events. Company personnel continues to work at full capacity from home without service interruption or delay in our marketing and development schedule.

"We understand this is a difficult situation affecting people across the globe, and we are closely monitoring its impact on our staff, customers, partners and stakeholders" said CannaOne's CEO, Solomon Riby-Williams. "The circumstances in which we all find ourselves place increased importance on ecommerce solutions and digital technology across the board. We are fortunate that we are able to continue operations remotely and seamlessly as we develop our online marketplace."

The Company is providing this status update in accordance with National Policy 12-203 Management Cease Trade Orders ("NP 12-203"). The Company aims to follow the provisions of the Alternative Information Guidelines set out in NP 12-203, including the issuance of bi-weekly default status reports in the form of news releases, for as long as the Company remains in default. The Company confirms as of the date of this news release that there has been no material change in the information contained in the default announcement issued on March 5, 2020 and there is no other material information concerning the affairs of the Company that has not been generally disclosed.

Solomon Riby-Williams
Chief Executive Officer
solomon@bloomkit.co
Tel: 604 - 559 - 8893

To view the source version of this press release, please visit https://www.newsfilecorp.com/release/53666


© Newsfilecorp 2020
Financials (CAD)
Sales 2019 0,10 M
EBIT 2019 -1,37 M
Net income 2019 -1,40 M
Debt 2019 -
Yield 2019 -
P/E ratio 2019 -1,33x
P/E ratio 2020 -1,33x
Capi. / Sales2019 17,7x
Capi. / Sales2020 1,54x
Capitalization 1,76 M
Chart CANNAONE TECHNOLOGIES INC.
Duration : Period :
CannaOne Technologies Inc. Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus BUY
Number of Analysts 1
Average target price 1,00  CAD
Last Close Price 0,08  CAD
Spread / Highest target 1 150%
Spread / Average Target 1 150%
Spread / Lowest Target 1 150%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Solomon Riby-Williams President, CEO, CFO & Non-Independent Director
Scott Williamson Vice President-Technical Operations
Erynn Tomlinson Independent Director
Robert R. Goehring Director
Dominic Stann Marketing Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
CANNAONE TECHNOLOGIES INC.-50.00%2
MICROSOFT CORPORATION-9.32%1 085 459
ATLASSIAN CORPORATION PLC1.01%29 834
SEA LIMITED-1.29%18 391
SYNOPSYS INC.-17.41%17 270
SPLUNK INC.-28.21%16 770
