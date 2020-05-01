Log in
CANADIAN NATIONAL STOCK EXCHANGE  >  CannaOne Technologies Inc.    CNNA   CA13765Q2099

CANNAONE TECHNOLOGIES INC.

(CNNA)
CannaOne Financial Statement Update

05/01/2020 | 09:00pm EDT

Vancouver, British Columbia--(Newsfile Corp. - May 1, 2020) - CannaOne Technologies Inc. (CSE: CNNA) (OTC Pink: CNONF) (FSE: 3CT) ("CannaOne" or the "Company") provides an update with respect to the previously announced management cease trade order (the "MCTO") issued by the British Columbia Securities Commission on March 2, 2020. The MCTO was issued in connection with the Company's delay in filing its annual financial statements, management's discussion and analysis and related officer certifications for the financial year ended October 31, 2019.

The annual financial statements, management's discussion and analysis and related officer certifications for the financial year ended October 31, 2019 was successfully filed by the Company on April 21, 2020.

The Company now further reports that it expects that the Interim annual financial statements, management's discussion and analysis and related officer certifications for the quarter ending January 31, 2020 that were due March 28, 2020 will be filed during the week of May 4th 2020.

The Company is providing this status update in accordance with National Policy 12-203 Management Cease Trade Orders ("NP 12-203"). The Company aims to follow the provisions of the Alternative Information Guidelines set out in NP 12-203, including the issuance of bi-weekly default status reports in the form of news releases, for as long as the Company remains in default. The Company confirms as of the date of this news release that there has been no material change in the information contained in the default announcement issued on March 5, 2020 and there is no other material information concerning the affairs of the Company that has not been generally disclosed.

Solomon Riby-Williams
Chief Executive Officer
solomon@bloomkit.co
Tel: 604 - 559 - 8893

To view the source version of this press release, please visit https://www.newsfilecorp.com/release/55294


© Newsfilecorp 2020
Managers
NameTitle
Solomon Riby-Williams President, CEO, CFO & Non-Independent Director
Scott Williamson Vice President-Technical Operations
Erynn Tomlinson Independent Director
Robert R. Goehring Director
Dominic Stann Vice President-Product
