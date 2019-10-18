Log in
CANNAONE TECHNOLOGIES INC.

CANNAONE TECHNOLOGIES INC.

(CNNA)
Delayed Quote. Delayed CANADIAN NATIONAL STOCK EXCHANGE - 10/17 03:39:47 pm
0.64 CAD   -9.86%
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsCompany 
News Summary

The Smart Money Is Just Starting to Flow into Cannabis Software

0
10/18/2019 | 08:50am EDT

Houston, Texas--(Newsfile Corp. - October 18, 2019) - MarijuanaStox announces publication of an article that discusses CannaOne Technologies (CSE:CNNA) (OTC:CNONF), which has been aggressively addressing the ecommerce needs of the growing cannabis industry, as a first-to-market software company.

Software the Missing Ingredient to Cannabis Market Success

Over the last few weeks, Shopify introduced new features to help cannabis retailers establish and expand an online presence. For example, Shopify plans to offer tools, including online store design, payment, shipping, and marketing in more than 40 states to cannabis merchants.

"Shopify has unmatched expertise in emerging industries, along with the resources merchants need to be successful in the fast-growing market of hemp-derived CBD products in the U.S.," Shopify COO Harley Finkelstein said.

Nowadays, even more software companies are waking up to the opportunity.

Companies like Flowhub just announced it raised $23 million Series A funding to expand its sales of compliant and point-of-sale software to cannabis dispensaries, says Fortune. The company is also adapting software to help dispensaries manage inventory and staffing needs.

"Every legal transaction completed with the Flowhub retail platform is a positive step forward, and we are committed to helping our customers build thriving cannabis businesses," says Flowhub CEO, Kyle Sherman.

"We will continue to automate the cannabis supply chain, retail and reporting processes and bring to market technology solutions that are not only shaping the cannabis retail business, but also driving forward the future of legalization and de-stigmatization," he added.

However, these companies are late to the game.

In fact, CannaOne Technologies Inc. (CSE: CNNA) (OTC: CNONF) has a first to market online ecommerce solution developed around cannabis products and consumers. It's has also been in the cannabis software business for quite some time.

CannaOne Technologies was First to Market with Cannabis Solutions

First-to-market company, CannaOne Technologies created the BloomKit software suite to offer cannabis companies a turnkey solution that connects cannabis retailers to consumers, while also offering dispensaries a way to successfully sell their products online.

Not only can companies create online storefronts, they can also create customer acquisition tools, logistics, marketing and payment operations.

All a necessity with today's explosively growing cannabis industry.

Better, in recent months, the company launched its BWell CBD online marketplace, establishing CannaOne as one of the first CBD focused online marketplaces in a multi-billion-dollar industry.

"We are truly in on the ground floor level of this rapidly growing CBD revolution in America and we're now ready to compete as a dominant player in this online space," says CEO Solomon Riby-Williams. "The realization of the BWell Market portal has proved the Company's competence as a premium developer of enterprise online marketplace solutions including, site engineering, inbound marketing, running a successful pre-launch campaign, stocking the shelves with leading global CBD brands and the successful marketing campaigns."

In addition, the company just entered into a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) with LevelOut UK (LO), which will act as the majority equity partner in a joint venture corporation (JV), being established to service the UK market and sets the path towards the Europe.

CannaOne will contribute to the JV exclusivity to their proprietary software for the UK market, while further providing its industry knowledge, digital marketing expertise and access to its existing American CBD brand supply chain for sale on LO.

"This soon to be realized JV is a testament to our goal to be omnipresent in markets all over the world. This is one more pin on the map for us, as we continue in discussions and negotiations with other groups for the establishment of CBD marketplaces in additional lawful domestic and international geographic locales," added Riby-Williams.

For more information, visit the company's website at CannaOne Technologies Inc.

About MarijuanaStox

MarijuanaStox.com is a leading web destination for all cannabis related companies. Investors can also find current marijuana-related quality financial, medical, legal and social news.

MarijuanaStox.com is a media agency in North America dedicated to the cannabis industry, helping companies that operate in the space to attract quality investors, working capital and real publicity. Since 2005, we have had public companies in the US and Canada have rely on us to grow and succeed.

Legal Disclaimer

Except for the historical information presented herein, matters discussed in this article contain forward-looking statements that are subject to certain risks and uncertainties that could cause actual results to differ materially from any future results, performance or achievements expressed or implied by such statements. Winning Media which has a partnership with www.MarijuanaStox.com is not registered with any financial or securities regulatory authority and does not provide nor claims to provide investment advice or recommendations to readers of this release.

For making specific investment decisions, readers should seek their own advice. Winning Media, which has a partnership with www.MarijuanaStox.com, is only compensated for its services in the form of cash-based compensation. Pursuant to an agreement between Winning Media (partners of MarijuanaStox.com) and CannaOne Technologies Inc., Winning Media has been paid four thousand dollars for advertising and marketing services. We own ZERO shares of CannaOne Technologies Inc. Please click here for full disclaimer.

Contact Information:

2818047972
ty@marijuanastox.com
SOURCE: MarijuanaStox.com

To view the source version of this press release, please visit https://www.newsfilecorp.com/release/48893


© Newsfilecorp 2019
Chart CANNAONE TECHNOLOGIES INC.
Duration : Period :
CannaOne Technologies Inc. Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Managers
NameTitle
John Robert Chisholm Chief Financial Officer & Non-Independent Director
Adrian Lamoureux Independent Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
CANNAONE TECHNOLOGIES INC.-40.19%10
MICROSOFT CORPORATION37.53%1 074 964
ATLASSIAN CORPORATION PLC37.83%29 790
SYNOPSYS62.43%20 564
CADENCE DESIGN SYSTEMS, INC.53.67%18 490
SPLUNK INC.7.96%17 471
