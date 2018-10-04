Log in
CANNAROYALTY CORP (CRZ)
CannaRoyalty, 50 Plus Cannabis Brands in California, CEO Clip Video

10/04/2018 | 10:40pm CEST

Vancouver, British Columbia--(Newsfile Corp. - October 4, 2018) - Afzal Hasan, President of CannaRoyalty speaks about the company's focus on cannabis distribution.

If you cannot view the video above, please visit:
https://www.b-tv.com/cannaroyalty-ceo-clip-90sec/

CannaRoyalty is being featured on BNN Bloomberg on Oct. 13 — Oct. 14, 2018 Monday through Friday, throughout the day and evenings.

CannaRoyalty (CSE: CRZ)

cannaroyalty.com

About CEO Clips:

CEO Clips is the largest library of publicly traded company CEO videos in Canada and the US.  These 90 second video profiles broadcast on national TV and online via 15 top financial sites including: Thomson Reuters, Bloomberg, Yahoo! Finance and Stockhouse.com. 

BTV — Business Television/CEO Clips Contact: Trina Schlingmann (604) 664-7401 x 5 trina@b-tv.com 


© Newsfilecorp 2018
Financials (CAD)
Sales 2018 49,4 M
EBIT 2018 -
Net income 2018 -
Debt 2018 -
Yield 2018 -
P/E ratio 2018 -
P/E ratio 2019
Capi. / Sales 2018 8,04x
Capi. / Sales 2019 2,99x
Capitalization 397 M
Chart CANNAROYALTY CORP
Duration : Period :
CannaRoyalty Corp Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus BUY
Number of Analysts 2
Average target price 8,38  CAD
Spread / Average Target 16%
Managers
NameTitle
Afzal Hasan President
Marc Lustig Executive Chairman
Richard Sellers Vice President-Operations
Francois Perrault Chief Financial Officer
James F. Young Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
CANNAROYALTY CORP93.03%308
CANOPY GROWTH CORP112.91%11 309
AURORA CANNABIS INC30.73%9 341
BEIJING TONGRENTANG CO., LTD.-1.52%6 340
DONG-E-E-JIAO CO LTD--.--%4 521
HUTCHISON CHINA MEDITECH LIMITED-12.59%4 227
