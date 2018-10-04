CannaRoyalty, 50 Plus Cannabis Brands in California, CEO Clip Video

Vancouver, British Columbia--(Newsfile Corp. - October 4, 2018) - Afzal Hasan, President of CannaRoyalty speaks about the company's focus on cannabis distribution.

https://www.b-tv.com/cannaroyalty-ceo-clip-90sec/

https://www.b-tv.com/cannaroyalty-ceo-clip-90sec/

CannaRoyalty is being featured on BNN Bloomberg on Oct. 13 — Oct. 14, 2018 Monday through Friday, throughout the day and evenings.

CannaRoyalty (CSE: CRZ)

cannaroyalty.com

