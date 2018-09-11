Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  OTC Bulletin Board - Other OTC  >  CannaVEST Corp    

CANNAVEST CORP
Add to my list  
My previous session
Most popular
Manage my lists
  Report  
SummaryNewsCalendarCompany 
News SummaryMost relevantAll newsOfficial PublicationsSector newsTweets

CV Sciences, Inc. Achieves Industry’s First Hemp Extract GRAS Self-Affirmation

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
09/11/2018 | 01:34am CEST

First Hemp Extract to Achieve Highly Sought-After Self-Affirmed GRAS Status Designation

LAS VEGAS, Sept. 10, 2018 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- CV Sciences, Inc. (OTCQB:CVSI) (the “Company”, “CV Sciences”, “our” or “we”) preeminent supplier and manufacturer of hemp-derived phytocannabinoids including CBD oil, announced today that the Company’s hemp-derived CBD gold extract which includes all of PlusCBD Oil™ Gold Formula product line, has received self-affirmed Generally Recognized as Safe (GRAS) status in accordance with stringent U.S. Food and Drug Administration (FDA) safety guidelines. CV Sciences is the only hemp CBD nutraceutical company to invest in the scientific evidence necessary to achieve this sought-after designation, recognizing an ingredient as presumably safe among experts under the conditions of its intended use.

Joseph Dowling, Chief Executive Officer at CV Sciences, commented, “We are committed to building consumer confidence and trust in the safety and quality of our products, supported by scientific evidence. This milestone significantly advances our leadership in this space and provides us with opportunities to broaden consumer access to our products, while removing any doubts on the safety and benefits of our products. We are proud to be the first and only company to obtain GRAS self-affirmation on a hemp extract and believe this is a milestone for CV Sciences as well as the entire hemp CBD industry.”

As demand for CBD continues to increase, research has cited tremendous growth including Hemp Business Journal, an industry market research publication which projects that the CBD market will reach $2.1 billion by 2020. CV Sciences’ vertically integrated process allows for Full Traceability - From Seed to Shelf™ and ensures product quality and safety for its complete line of finished products.

About CV Sciences, Inc.

CV Sciences, Inc. (OTCQB:CVSI) operates two distinct business segments: a drug development division focused on developing and commercializing novel therapeutics utilizing synthetic CBD; and, a consumer product division focused on manufacturing, marketing and selling plant-based CBD products (PlusCBD Oil™) to a range of market sectors. CV Sciences, Inc. has primary offices and facilities in Las Vegas, Nevada and San Diego, California.  Additional information is available from OTCMarkets.com or by visiting www.cvsciences.com.

FORWARD-LOOKING DISCLAIMER

This press release may contain certain forward-looking statements and information, as defined within the meaning of Section 27A of the Securities Act of 1933 and Section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934, and is subject to the Safe Harbor created by those sections. This material contains statements about expected future events and/or financial results that are forward-looking in nature and subject to risks and uncertainties. Such forward-looking statements by definition involve risks, uncertainties.

CONTACT INFORMATION:

Robert Haag
Managing Director
IRTH Communications
CVSI@irthcommunications.com
866-976-4784

CV_Logo_Horizontal_black_300dpi (1).png


© GlobeNewswire 2018
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news on CANNAVEST CORP
01:34aCV Sciences, Inc. Achieves Industry’s First Hemp Extract GRAS Self-Affi..
GL
09/08CV SCIENCES INC : Pomerantz Law Firm Announces the Filing of a Class Action agai..
AC
09/08CV SCIENCES INC : Pawar Law Group Announces a Securities Class Action Lawsuit Ag..
AC
09/06CV SCIENCES INC : CV Sciences Sales Are Booming, Debt Free and Potential Uplisti..
AC
09/05CV SCIENCES INC : Pomerantz Law Firm Investigates Claims On Behalf of Investors ..
AC
09/05CV Sciences, Inc. to Present and Exhibit as Gold Sponsor at Natural Products ..
GL
09/05CV SCIENCES INC : Lawsuit for Investors in shares of CV Sciences, Inc. (OTC: CVS..
AC
09/01CV SCIENCES INC : Pomerantz Law Firm Investigates Claims On Behalf of Investors ..
AC
08/30CV SCIENCES INC : Pawar Law Group Announces a Securities Class Action Lawsuit Ag..
AC
08/30CV Sciences, Inc. provides corporate update to shareholders
GL
More news
News from SeekingAlpha
09/10House panel set to vote on marijuana bill 
09/05Pot stocks perk up premarket 
09/04Citron bearish on Tilray due to valuation; shares up 9% 
09/0413 Reasons Why I Am Buying CV Sciences 
08/30CV Sciences pushes back on bears 
Managers
NameTitle
Joseph D. Dowling CEO, CFO, Secretary & Director
Michael J. Mona President, Chief Operating Officer & Director
James A. McNulty Independent Director
Gary R. Sligar Independent Director
Joseph C. Maroon Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
CANNAVEST CORP0
JOHNSON & JOHNSON-1.72%368 396
PFIZER16.51%247 381
ROCHE HOLDING LTD.-3.37%213 014
NOVARTIS-4.00%209 072
MERCK AND COMPANY23.81%185 289
MarketScreener.com :
About :
Stay Connected :
Partners :
Copyright © 2018 Surperformance. All rights reserved.