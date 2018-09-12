Log in
CV Sciences Inc : Pawar Law Group Announces a Securities Class Action Lawsuit Against CV Sciences, Inc. - CVSI

09/12/2018 | 06:16pm CEST

NEW YORK, NY / ACCESSWIRE / September 12, 2018 / Pawar Law Group announces that a class action lawsuit has been filed on behalf of shareholders who purchased shares of CV Sciences, Inc. (OTCQB: CVSI) from June 19, 2017 through August 20, 2018, inclusive (the "Class Period"). The lawsuit seeks to recover damages for CV Sciences investors under the federal securities laws.

To join the CV Sciences class action, go to http://pawarlawgroup.com/cases/cv-sciences-inc/ or call Vik Pawar, Esq. toll-free at 888-589-9804 or email vik@pawarlawgroup.com for information on the class action.

NO CLASS HAS YET BEEN CERTIFIED IN THE ABOVE ACTION. UNTIL A CLASS IS CERTIFIED, YOU ARE NOT REPRESENTED BY COUNSEL UNLESS YOU RETAIN ONE. YOU MAY RETAIN COUNSEL OF YOUR CHOICE. YOU MAY ALSO REMAIN AN ABSENT CLASS MEMBER AND DO NOTHING AT THIS POINT. AN INVESTOR'S ABILITY TO SHARE IN ANY POTENTIAL FUTURE RECOVERY IS NOT DEPENDENT UPON SERVING AS LEAD PLAINTIFF.

According to the lawsuit, defendants during the Class Period made materially false and/or misleading statements and/or failed to disclose that: (1) CV Sciences received a non-final rejection from the U.S. Patent Trademark Office ("USPTO") on April 27, 2017 regarding its principal pharmaceutical product, CVSI-007; (2) CV Sciences received a final rejection from the USPTO on December 14, 2017 regarding CVSI-007; and (3) as a result of the foregoing, defendants' statements about CV Sciences' business, operations, and prospects, were materially false and/or misleading and/or lacked a reasonable basis. When the true details entered the market, the lawsuit claims that investors suffered damages.

A class action lawsuit has already been filed. If you wish to serve as lead plaintiff, you must move the Court no later than October 23, 2018. A lead plaintiff is a representative party acting on behalf of other class members in directing the litigation. If you wish to join the litigation, go to http://pawarlawgroup.com/cases/cv-sciences-inc/ or to discuss your rights or interests regarding this class action, please contact Vik Pawar, Esq. of Pawar Law Group toll free at 888-589-9804 or via e-mail at vik@pawarlawgroup.com.

Pawar Law Group represents investors from around the world.

CONTACT:

Vik Pawar, Esq.
Pawar Law Group P.C
20 Vesey Street Suite 1210
New York, NY 10007
Tel: (917) 261-2277
Toll Free: 888-589-9804
Fax: (212) -571-0938
vik@pawarlawgroup.com
www.pawarlawgroup.com

SOURCE: Pawar Law Group

https://www.accesswire.com/511816/Pawar-Law-Group-Announces-a-Securities-Class-Action-Lawsuit-Against-CV-Sciences-Inc-CVSI

© Accesswire 2018
