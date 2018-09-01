Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  OTC Bulletin Board - Other OTC  >  CannaVEST Corp    

CANNAVEST CORP
Add to my list  
My previous session
Most popular
Manage my lists
  Report  
SummaryNewsCalendarCompany 
News SummaryMost relevantAll newsOfficial PublicationsSector newsTweets

CV Sciences Inc : Pomerantz Law Firm Investigates Claims On Behalf of Investors of CV Sciences, Inc. - CVSI

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
09/01/2018 | 12:57am CEST

NEW YORK, NY / ACCESSWIRE / August 31, 2018 / Pomerantz LLP is investigating claims on behalf of investors of CV Sciences, Inc. ("CV Sciences" or the "Company") (OTCQB: CVSI). Such investors are advised to contact Robert S. Willoughby at rswilloughby@pomlaw.com or 888-476-6529, ext. 9980.

The investigation concerns whether CV Sciences and certain of its officers and/or directors have engaged in securities fraud or other unlawful business practices.

[Click here to join a class action]

On August 20, 2018, Citron Research ("Citron") published a report addressing a CV Sciences patent application for CVSI-007 titled "Pharmaceutical Formulations Containing Cannabidiol and Nicotine For Treating Smokeless Tobacco Addiction" (the "Patent"). According to the Citron report, the U.S. Patent and Trademark Office ("USPTO") made a non-final rejection decision and mailed CV Sciences a letter indicating the non-final rejection status of its Patent on June 6, 2017, and then made a final rejection decision and mailed CV Sciences a letter indicating the final rejection status of its Patent on December 20, 2017. The Citron report alleged that CV Sciences never disclosed to investors the USPTO's decisions concerning the Company's Patent.

On this news, CV Sciences' stock price fell $2.40, or 36.31%, to close at $4.21 on August 20, 2018.

The Pomerantz Firm, with offices in New York, Chicago, Los Angeles, and Paris, is acknowledged as one of the premier firms in the areas of corporate, securities, and antitrust class litigation. Founded by the late Abraham L. Pomerantz, known as the dean of the class action bar, the Pomerantz Firm pioneered the field of securities class actions. Today, more than 80 years later, the Pomerantz Firm continues in the tradition he established, fighting for the rights of the victims of securities fraud, breaches of fiduciary duty, and corporate misconduct. The Firm has recovered numerous multimillion-dollar damages awards on behalf of class members. See www.pomerantzlaw.com.

SOURCE: Pomerantz LLP


© Accesswire 2018
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news on CANNAVEST CORP
12:57aCV SCIENCES INC : Pomerantz Law Firm Investigates Claims On Behalf of Investors ..
AC
08/30CV SCIENCES INC : Pawar Law Group Announces a Securities Class Action Lawsuit Ag..
AC
08/30CV Sciences, Inc. provides corporate update to shareholders
GL
08/29CV SCIENCES, INC. : Regulation FD Disclosure, Financial Statements and Exhibits ..
AQ
08/28CV Sciences, Inc. Responds to Class Action Lawsuit
GL
08/22CV SCIENCES, INC. (OTCMKTS : CVSI) Files An 8-K Other Events
AQ
08/22CV SCIENCES, INC. : Other Events (form 8-K)
AQ
08/22CV SCIENCES : Repays Remaining Debt
AQ
08/143 Marijuana Stocks Canadian Investors Are Talking About
AC
08/09CV SCIENCES, INC. : Submission of Matters to a Vote of Security Holders, Financi..
AQ
More news
News from SeekingAlpha
08/30CV Sciences pushes back on bears 
08/30Profit-taking pressures Tilray, down 4% premarket 
08/29Trump's secret war on weed - BuzzFeed 
08/29CV Sciences down another 24%; Citron covers short 
08/29Beverage giants eye Canadian cannabis players 
Managers
NameTitle
Joseph D. Dowling CEO, CFO, Secretary & Director
Michael J. Mona President, Chief Operating Officer & Director
James A. McNulty Independent Director
Gary R. Sligar Independent Director
Joseph C. Maroon Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
CANNAVEST CORP0
JOHNSON & JOHNSON-3.48%360 348
PFIZER14.58%243 278
ROCHE HOLDING LTD.-1.95%214 262
NOVARTIS-1.34%213 728
MERCK AND COMPANY21.81%182 523
MarketScreener.com :
About :
Stay Connected :
Partners :
Copyright © 2018 Surperformance. All rights reserved.