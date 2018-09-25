Log in
CV Sciences Inc : The Schall Law Firm Announces the Filing of a Class Action Lawsuit Against CV Sciences, Inc. and Encourages Investors with Losses in Excess of $100,000 to Contact the Firm

09/25/2018 | 02:06am CEST

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / September 24, 2018 / The Schall Law Firm, a national shareholder rights litigation firm, announces the filing of a class action lawsuit against CV Sciences, Inc. ("CV Sciences" or the "Company") (OTCQB: CVSI) for violations of §§10(b) and 20(a) of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934 and Rule 10b-5 promulgated thereunder by the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission.

Investors who purchased the Company's shares between June 19, 2017 and August 20, 2018, inclusive (the ''Class Period''), are encouraged to contact the firm before October 23, 2018.

If you are a shareholder who suffered a loss, click here to participate.

We also encourage you to contact Brian Schall, or Sherin Mahdavian, of the Schall Law Firm, 1880 Century Park East, Suite 404, Los Angeles, CA 90067, at 424-303-1964, to discuss your rights free of charge. You can also reach us through the firm's website at www.schallfirm.com, or by email at brian@schallfirm.com.

The class, in this case, has not yet been certified, and until certification occurs, you are not represented by an attorney. If you choose to take no action, you can remain an absent class member.

According to the Complaint, the Company made false and misleading statements to the market. CV Sciences received a non-final rejection notice from the U.S. Patent Trademark Office (PTO) regarding its CVSI-007 pharmaceutical product on April 27, 2017. The PTO followed the initial non-final rejection of CVSI-007 with a final rejection on December 14, 2017. Based on these facts, the Company's statements about its business prospects and future operations were false and materially misleading throughout the class period. When the market learned the truth about CV Sciences, investors suffered damages.

Join the case to recover your losses.

The Schall Law Firm represents investors around the world and specializes in securities class action lawsuits and shareholder rights litigation.

This press release may be considered Attorney Advertising in some jurisdictions under the applicable law and rules of ethics.

CONTACT:

The Schall Law Firm
Brian Schall, Esq.,
Sherin Mahdavian, Esq.,
www.schallfirm.com

SOURCE: The Schall Law Firm


© Accesswire 2018
