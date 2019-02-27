CV Sciences, Inc. to Present and Exhibit at Natural Products Expo West 2019 in Anaheim, California, March 5-9, 2019

Company enters its 4th year exhibiting at the nation's largest natural products trade show, offering natural health retailers show specials, one-on-one education, and a wide selection of product offerings.



LAS VEGAS, Feb. 27, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- CV Sciences, Inc. (OTCQB:CVSI) (the “Company”, “CV Sciences”, “our”, “us” or “we”), a preeminent supplier and manufacturer of industry-dominating hemp CBD brand, PlusCBD Oil™, today announced that the Company will be exhibiting at Natural Products Expo West on March 5-9, 2019, in Anaheim, California. Produced by New Hope Network , Natural Products Expo West is the leading trade show in the natural, organic and healthy products industry, attracting over 80,000 industry professionals to the Anaheim Convention Center.

CV Sciences’ PlusCBD Oil™ is the top-selling brand of hemp-derived CBD in independent retail and ranked second in sales overall in the independent natural products retailer channel when combining all supplement categories, according to SPINS, the leading provider of data and insights for the natural, organic and specialty products industry. The Company’s natural product retail channel includes more than 2,000 locations nationwide.

NATURAL PRODUCTS HEMP & CBD SUMMIT: CV Sciences is sponsoring and participating in the Natural Products Hemp & CBD Summit, held on Tuesday, March 5th from 9:00 AM to 4:00 PM in the Anaheim Marriott, Grand Ballroom F, for Expo attendees interested in learning about the opportunities and challenges facing the hemp market in the United States. CV Sciences’ Chief Executive Officer, Joseph Dowling, will be presenting from 1:05 – 1:15 PM, discussing the Company’s brand evolution and strategy. For more information, please visit The Hemp & CBD Summit homepage .

VISIT BOOTH 4079 -- SUPPLEMENTS: Attendees are invited to visit Booth #4079 in Hall D, the Supplements section, where CV Sciences will feature PlusCBD Oil™ bulk and finished products. Learn more about the company, its brand, and products from any of the CV Sciences' highly educated staff, who will be providing one-on-one education to retailers interested in carrying PlusCBD Oil™ products. Visitors can enjoy playing booth activities for prizes and giveaways. In addition, a Hemp Happy Hour will be held at the booth on Thursday, March 7th from 4:00 PM - 6:00 PM.

VENDOR PRESENTATION: Join the CV Sciences team for an interactive presentation. Stuart Tomc, Vice President of Human Nutrition, will present "The Hemp CBD Metamorphosis: From Fear to Fever," on Friday, March 8th at 12:30 PM in the Marriott, Platinum Ballroom 1. Anyone with an Expo West badge can attend the lecture. A super pass/conference badge is not required.

SHOW DEALS: CV Sciences offers exclusive trade show specials and opening order deals to retailers placing orders at the show. Please see a CV Sciences associate for more information.

NEXTY AWARDS - CONSUMER CHOICE FINALIST: PlusCBD Oil™ 2oz Gold Peppermint Drops have been nominated for the Expo’s NEXTY Award out of hundreds of products shown at the Expo West. The single winner in each of the three NEXTY Consumer Choice categories will be announced on the show floor in Anaheim between 3 PM and 5 PM on Thursday, March 7th.

About CV Sciences, Inc.

CV Sciences, Inc. (OTCQB:CVSI) operates two distinct business segments: a consumer product division focused on manufacturing, marketing and selling plant-based CBD products to a range of market sectors; and a drug development division focused on developing and commercializing novel therapeutics utilizing synthetic CBD. The Company’s Plus CBD Oil™ is the top-selling brand of hemp-derived CBD on the market, according to SPINS, the leading provider of syndicated data and insights for the natural, organic and specialty products industry. CV Sciences, Inc. has primary offices and facilities in San Diego, California and Las Vegas, Nevada. Additional information is available from OTCMarkets.com or by visiting www.cvsciences.com .

FORWARD-LOOKING DISCLAIMER

This press release may contain certain forward-looking statements and information, as defined within the meaning of Section 27A of the Securities Act of 1933 and Section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934, and is subject to the Safe Harbor created by those sections. This material contains statements about expected future events and/or financial results that are forward-looking in nature and subject to risks and uncertainties. Such forward-looking statements by definition involve risks, uncertainties.

CONTACT INFORMATION:

Investor Contact:

ICR

Scott Van Winkle

617-956-6736

scott.vanwinkle@icrinc.com



Media Contact:

ICR

Cory Ziskind

646-277-1232

cory.ziskind@icrinc.com