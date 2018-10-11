Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  OTC Bulletin Board - Other OTC  >  CannaVEST Corp    

CANNAVEST CORP
Add to my list  
My previous session
Most popular
Manage my lists
  Report  
SummaryNewsCalendarCompany 
News SummaryMost relevantAll newsOfficial PublicationsSector newsTweets

CV Sciences, Inc. to be a Featured Panelist at TheStreet’s Investing Event on October 13th in New York, NY

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
10/11/2018 | 09:08pm CEST

LAS VEGAS, Oct. 11, 2018 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- CV Sciences, Inc. (OTCQB:CVSI) (the “Company,” “CV Sciences,” “our,” “us” or “we”), preeminent supplier and manufacturer of phytocannabinoids including industry-leading brand, PlusCBD Oil, is pleased to announce that it will be a featured panelist at Invest Like the Pros: TheStreet’s Boot Camp for Investors, to be held on October 13, 2018 in New York City. Attendees will learn from prominent experts on various topics ranging from short-term trading strategies to the current state of the cannabis industry to the future of big tech, and more.

CV Sciences’ Chief Executive Officer, Joseph Dowling, will be on a panel entitled, “How to Play the Fast-Emerging Cannabis Industry,” where experts will discuss the state of the industry, future direction and how investors can profit. Mr. Dowling will highlight how CV Sciences has led the hemp CBD industry with its commitment to transparency, quality products, and strong operational and financial performance.

“We are pleased to participate in TheStreet’s investing conference,” stated Mr. Dowling. “The CBD industry is an exciting investment opportunity with numerous new product categories and emerging vertical markets all gaining strong momentum. We embrace our industry position as we continually strive to provide leadership and credibility to one of the fastest growing industries.”

“Investors are seeking credible information about how they can profit from the cannabis industry,” said James R. Freiman, TheStreet’s SVP of Media Revenue. “Our events bring together experts from a variety of sectors, such as Mr. Dowling, in order to educate investors and give them actionable trading advice.”

To learn more about the event, visit TheStreet’s Boot Camp for Investors.

About CV Sciences, Inc.
CV Sciences, Inc. (OTCQB:CVSI) operates two distinct business segments: a drug development division focused on developing and commercializing novel therapeutics utilizing synthetic CBD; and, a consumer product division focused on manufacturing, marketing and selling plant-based CBD products to a range of market sectors. CV Sciences, Inc. has primary offices and facilities in San Diego, California and Las Vegas, Nevada.  Additional information is available from OTCMarkets.com or by visiting www.cvsciences.com.

FORWARD-LOOKING DISCLAIMER
This press release may contain certain forward-looking statements and information, as defined within the meaning of Section 27A of the Securities Act of 1933 and Section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934, and is subject to the Safe Harbor created by those sections. This material contains statements about expected future events and/or financial results that are forward-looking in nature and subject to risks and uncertainties. Such forward-looking statements by definition involve risks, uncertainties.

CONTACT INFORMATION:

ir@cvsi.com

866-976-4784

CV_Logo_Horizontal_black_300dpi (1).png


© GlobeNewswire 2018
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news on CANNAVEST CORP
09:08pCV Sciences, Inc. to be a Featured Panelist at TheStreet’s Investing Ev..
GL
10/09CV Sciences, Inc.’s PlusCBD Oil™ featured on Oct. 3rd Episode of ..
GL
09/26CV SCIENCES : Announces a New Category of Its Industry-Leading PlusCBD Oil Produ..
AQ
09/25CV SCIENCES : Announces a New Category of Its Industry-Leading PlusCBD Oil&trade..
AQ
09/11CV SCIENCES : Achieves Industrys First Hemp Extract GRAS Self-Affirmation
AQ
09/11CV Sciences, Inc. Achieves Industry’s First Hemp Extract GRAS Self-Affi..
GL
09/05CV Sciences, Inc. to Present and Exhibit as Gold Sponsor at Natural Products ..
GL
08/30CV Sciences, Inc. provides corporate update to shareholders
GL
08/29CV SCIENCES, INC. : Regulation FD Disclosure, Financial Statements and Exhibits ..
AQ
08/28CV Sciences, Inc. Responds to Class Action Lawsuit
GL
More news
News from SeekingAlpha
02:55pCanopy Growth CEO talks cannabis demand 
10/08MARIJUANA STOCKS : 1,000% Gainers From My Seeking Alpha Portfolio - A Fun Back-T.. 
10/03THE BAK PORTFOLIO : Moving Beyond Canadian Cannabis 
09/26Citron's Left mulls cannabis fund 
09/25Tilray leading pot stocks higher premarket 
Managers
NameTitle
Joseph D. Dowling CEO, CFO, Secretary & Director
Michael J. Mona President, Chief Operating Officer & Director
James A. McNulty Independent Director
Gary R. Sligar Independent Director
Joseph C. Maroon Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
CANNAVEST CORP0
JOHNSON & JOHNSON-0.37%373 440
PFIZER25.54%266 550
NOVARTIS2.57%217 383
ROCHE HOLDING LTD.-1.05%213 174
MERCK AND COMPANY25.20%192 390
MarketScreener.com :
About :
Stay Connected :
Partners :
Copyright © 2018 Surperformance. All rights reserved.