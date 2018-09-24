Log in
CANNTAB THERAPEUTICS LTD (TFS)

CANNTAB THERAPEUTICS LTD (TFS)
Canntab Added to CSE Composite Index

09/24/2018 | 03:35pm CEST

Toronto, Ontario--(Newsfile Corp. - September 24, 2018) - Canntab Therapeutics Limited (CSE: PILL) (FSE: TBF1) ("Canntab" or the "Company"), is pleased to inform investors that effective September 21, 2018 the Company has been added to the Composite Index of the Canadian Securities Exchange as part of the CSE's quarterly rebalancing.

Based on the September 21 closing price of PILL, the Company's market capitalization is above the average market cap of the Index component companies and more than 3 times the market cap of the median company in the Index.

- 30 -

About Canntab
Canntab Therapeutics Limited is a Canadian cannabis oral dosage formulation company based in Markham Ontario, engaged in the research and development of advanced pharmaceutical grade formulations of cannabinoids. Canntab has developed in-house technology to deliver standardized medical cannabis extract from selective strains in a variety of extended/sustained release pharmaceutical dosages for therapeutic use. Simply put, Canntab's mission is to put the "Medical" into medicinal cannabis! Canntab trades on the Canadian Securities Exchange under the symbol PILL.

For further information contact:

Canntab Therapeutics Ltd.
Jeffrey Renwick
Chief Executive Officer
+1 289.301.3812
jeff@canntab.ca

NOT FOR DISTRIBUTION TO U.S. NEWS WIRE SERVICES OR FOR DISSEMINATION IN THE U.S.


© Newsfilecorp 2018
Managers
NameTitle
Barry M. Polisuk Secretary & Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
CANNTAB THERAPEUTICS LTD-74.29%0
CANOPY GROWTH CORP116.75%11 949
AURORA CANNABIS INC23.33%9 023
BEIJING TONGRENTANG CO., LTD.-4.16%6 181
DONG-E-E-JIAO CO LTD--.--%4 277
HUTCHISON CHINA MEDITECH LIMITED-22.59%3 782
