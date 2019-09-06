Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  Toronto Stock Exchange  >  CannTrust Holdings Inc    TRST   CA1378002077

CANNTRUST HOLDINGS INC

(TRST)
  Report  
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
News SummaryMost relevantAll newsOfficial PublicationsSector newsAnalyst Recommendations

CANNTRUST 72 HOUR DEADLINE ALERT: Approximately 72 Hours Remain; Former Louisiana Attorney General and Kahn Swick & Foti, LLC Remind Investors With Losses in Excess of $100,000 of Deadline in Class Action Lawsuits Against CannTrust Holdings, Inc.

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
09/06/2019 | 10:51pm EDT

Kahn Swick & Foti, LLC (“KSF”) and KSF partner, the former Attorney General of Louisiana, Charles C. Foti, Jr., remind investors with large financial interests that they have only until September 9, 2019 to file lead plaintiff applications in securities class action lawsuits against CannTrust Holdings, Inc. (NYSE: CTST). Investor losses must relate to purchases of the Company’s securities between November 14, 2018 and July 12, 2019. These actions are pending in the United States District Court for the Southern District of New York.

What You May Do

If you purchased securities of CannTrust and would like to discuss your legal rights and how these cases might affect your right to recover for your economic loss, you may, without obligation or cost to you, contact KSF Managing Partner Lewis Kahn toll-free at 1-877-515-1850 or via email (lewis.kahn@ksfcounsel.com), or visit https://www.ksfcounsel.com/cases/nyse-ctst/ to learn more. If you wish to serve as a lead plaintiff in this class action by overseeing lead counsel with the goal of obtaining a fair and just resolution, you must request this position by application to the Court by September 9, 2019.

About the Lawsuit

On July 8, 2019, CannTrust disclosed that regulator Health Canada had found that its greenhouse facility in Pelham, Ontario was non-compliant with regulations, resulting in a hold being placed on 5,200 kilograms (11,464 pounds) of dried cannabis harvested from the facility. On July 12, 2019, the Company announced it had implemented a hold on selling all cannabis products pending regulatory compliance review. On this news, the price of CannTrust’s shares plummeted.

The first-filed case is Huang v. Canntrust Holdings, 1:19cv6396.

About Kahn Swick & Foti, LLC

KSF, whose partners include former Louisiana Attorney General Charles C. Foti, Jr., is a law firm focused on securities, antitrust and consumer class actions, along with merger & acquisition and breach of fiduciary litigation against publicly traded companies on behalf of shareholders. The firm has offices in New York, California and Louisiana.

To learn more about KSF, you may visit www.ksfcounsel.com.


© Business Wire 2019
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news on CANNTRUST HOLDINGS INC
11:01pDEADLINE ALERT : Bragar Eagel & Squire, P.C. Reminds Investors That a Class Acti..
BU
10:51pCANNTRUST 72 HOUR DEADLINE ALERT : Approximately 72 Hours Remain; Former Louisia..
BU
09/05CannTrust Holdings reduces workforce by 180 people
RE
09/05CANNTRUST : Cannabis producer CannTrust lays off 180 workers after regulatory pr..
AQ
09/05CANNTRUST : affirms its commitment to regulatory compliance and restoring trust
PR
09/05INVESTOR REMINDER : Kessler Topaz Meltzer & Check, LLP Announces Deadline in Sec..
BU
09/04DEADLINE ALERT : Bragar Eagel & Squire, P.C. Reminds Investors That a Class Acti..
BU
09/04CANNTRUST Faruqi & Faruqi, LLP Encourages Investors Who Suffered Losses Excee..
NE
09/02Thailand drops cannabis extracts from narcotics list; firms eye investments
RE
08/30Kirby McInerney LLP Reminds Investors That a Class Action Lawsuit Has Been Fi..
BU
More news
Financials (CAD)
Sales 2019 113 M
EBIT 2019 2,00 M
Net income 2019 -5,20 M
Debt 2019 -
Yield 2019 -
P/E ratio 2019 -58,3x
P/E ratio 2020 11,7x
Capi. / Sales2019 2,92x
Capi. / Sales2020 1,69x
Capitalization 330 M
Chart CANNTRUST HOLDINGS INC
Duration : Period :
CannTrust Holdings Inc Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends CANNTRUST HOLDINGS INC
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBearishBearishBearish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 6
Average target price 5,88  CAD
Last Close Price 2,33  CAD
Spread / Highest target 458%
Spread / Average Target 152%
Spread / Lowest Target -14,2%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Peter R. Aceto Chief Executive Officer
Eric Paul Chairman
Ian Abramowitz Chief Financial Officer
Mark I. Litwin Vice Chairman
Mark E. Dawber Independent Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
CANNTRUST HOLDINGS INC-64.69%248
CANOPY GROWTH CORP-4.56%9 183
AURORA CANNABIS INC14.31%5 973
BEIJING TONGRENTANG CO., LTD.2.65%5 416
CRONOS GROUP INC6.68%3 896
CURALEAF HOLDINGS INC48.30%3 367
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
Premium service
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Offre Binck Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2019 Superformance. All rights reserved. Market data are provided by Factset, Morningstar and vwd Group