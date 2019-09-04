Log in
MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  Toronto Stock Exchange  >  CannTrust Holdings Inc    TRST   CA1378002077

CANNTRUST HOLDINGS INC

(TRST)
CANNTRUST Faruqi & Faruqi, LLP Encourages Investors Who Suffered Losses Exceeding $50,000 Investing In CannTrust Holdings Inc. To Contact The Firm

09/04/2019 | 02:20pm EDT

New York, New York--(Newsfile Corp. - September 4, 2019) - Faruqi & Faruqi, LLP, a leading national securities law firm, is investigating potential claims against CannTrust Holdings Inc. (NYSE: CTST) ("CannTrust" or the "Company").

If you invested in CannTrust stock or options and would like to discuss your legal rights, click here: www.faruqilaw.com/CTST. There is no cost or obligation to you.

You can also contact us by calling Richard Gonnello toll free at 877-247-4292 or at 212-983-9330 or by sending an e-mail to rgonnello@faruqilaw.com.

CONTACT:
FARUQI & FARUQI, LLP
685 Third Avenue, 26th Floor
New York, NY 10017
Attn: Richard Gonnello, Esq.
rgonnello@faruqilaw.com
Telephone: (877) 247-4292 or (212) 983-9330

Attorney Advertising. The law firm responsible for this advertisement is Faruqi & Faruqi, LLP (www.faruqilaw.com). Prior results do not guarantee or predict a similar outcome with respect to any future matter. We welcome the opportunity to discuss your particular case. All communications will be treated in a confidential manner.

To view the source version of this press release, please visit https://www.newsfilecorp.com/release/47517


© Newsfilecorp 2019
