Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  Toronto Stock Exchange  >  CannTrust Holdings Inc    TRST   CA1378002077

CANNTRUST HOLDINGS INC

(TRST)
  Report  
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
News SummaryMost relevantAll newsOfficial PublicationsSector newsAnalyst Recommendations

CannTrust : Announces Voting Results from 2019 Annual and Special Meeting of Shareholders

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
06/21/2019 | 07:16am EDT

VAUGHAN, ON, June 21, 2019 /PRNewswire/ - CannTrust Holdings Inc. ("CannTrust" or the "Company", TSX:TRST, NYSE:CTST) announces the voting results on the matters submitted to shareholders at the Company's Annual and Special Meeting of shareholders held on June 20, 2019.  A total of 20,951,261 common shares were voted at the meeting, representing approximately 19.83% of the outstanding common shares.

CannTrust Holdings Inc. (CNW Group/CannTrust Holdings Inc.)

Vote Results
The results of the vote for the election of directors are as follows:

Nominee

Votes For

% For

Votes Withheld

% Withheld

Eric Paul

19,477,316

93.16%

1,430,870

6.84%

Mark Litwin

19,003,307

90.89%

1,904,879

9.11%

John Kaden

20,606,353

98.56%

301,833

1.44%

Mitchell Sanders

19,081,091

91.26%

1,827,095

8.74%

Shawna Page

20,144,131

96.35%

764,055

3.65%

Robert Marcovitch

19,089,468

91.30%

1,818,718

8.70%

Mark Dawber

18,993,106

90.84%

1,915,080

9.16%

 

The results of the vote for the appointment of auditors and authorizing the Directors to fix their remuneration are as follows: 

Motion

Votes For

% For

Votes Withheld

% Withheld

Appointment of Auditor

20,767,348

99.33%

140,838

0.67%

 

In addition, the Company reports that shareholders voted in favour of the Company's Omnibus Incentive Plan with voting results as follows:

Motion

Votes For

% For

Votes Withheld

% Withheld

Omnibus Incentive Plan

16,255,674

77.75%

4,652,512

22.25%

 

A report on voting results on all matters voted on at the meeting will be filed on SEDAR at www.sedar.com.

About CannTrust
CannTrust is a federally regulated licensed producer of medical and recreational cannabis in Canada. Founded by pharmacists, CannTrust brings more than 40 years of pharmaceutical and healthcare experience to the medical cannabis industry and serves more than 72,000 medical patients with its dried, extract and capsule products. The Company operates its Niagara Perpetual Harvest Facility in Pelham, Ontario, and prepares and packages its product portfolio at its manufacturing centre of excellence in Vaughan, Ontario. The Company has also purchased 81 acres of land in British Columbia and expects to secure over 200 acres of land in total for low-cost outdoor cultivation which it will use for its extraction-based products.

The Toronto Stock Exchange and the New York Stock Exchange do not accept responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release.

Copyright © 2019 CannTrust Holdings Inc.

Cision
View original content to download multimedia:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/canntrust-holdings-announces-voting-results-from-2019-annual-and-special-meeting-of-shareholders-300872465.html

SOURCE CannTrust Holdings Inc.


© PRNewswire 2019
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news on CANNTRUST HOLDINGS INC
07:16aCANNTRUST : Announces Voting Results from 2019 Annual and Special Meeting of Sha..
PR
07:16aCANNTRUST : Announces Voting Results from 2019 Annual and Special Meeting of Sha..
AQ
06/19CANNTRUST : to enter U.S. CBD market via hemp joint-venture in California
AQ
06/19CANNTRUST : Establishes U.S. Operations
PR
06/06CANNTRUST : Launches We Care National Social Responsibility Platform To Spark So..
AQ
05/31CANNTRUST : Featured in Premiere of Modern Grower Canada
PR
05/27CANNTRUST : and Well.ca to Launch Online Cannabis Education Portal
PR
05/16CANNTRUST : Dr. Len Walt Joins CannTrust executive team as Chief Medical Officer
AQ
05/14CANNTRUST : Announces Exercise of Option to Purchase Additional Shares in Connec..
PR
05/14CANNTRUST : Reports Financial Results for Q1 2019
PR
More news
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
Premium service
About