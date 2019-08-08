Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  Toronto Stock Exchange  >  CannTrust Holdings Inc    TRST   CA1378002077

CANNTRUST HOLDINGS INC

(TRST)
  Report  
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
News SummaryMost relevantAll newsOfficial PublicationsSector newsAnalyst Recommendations

CannTrust : Hagens Berman Reminds CannTrust Holdings (CTST) Investors of September 9, 2019 Lead Plaintiff Deadline; Investors Who Lost $100,000+ May Contact the Firm

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
08/08/2019 | 08:06pm EDT

Hagens Berman Sobol Shapiro LLP reminds investors in CannTrust Holdings Inc. (NYSE: CTST) of the September 9, 2019 Lead Plaintiff deadline in the securities class action, Huang v. CannTrust Holdings Inc., No. 1:19-cv-06396, pending in the U.S. District Court for the Southern District of New York.

If you invested in CannTrust between November 14, 2018 and July 12, 2019 (the “Class Period”) and suffered losses you are included in the putative class of investors.

If you invested during the Class Period and suffered losses of $100,000+, you may qualify to be a lead plaintiff – one who selects and oversees the attorneys prosecuting the case.

If you wish to serve as a lead plaintiff in this class action, you must move the Court no later than September 9, 2019 (the “Lead Plaintiff deadline”). Contact Hagens Berman immediately for more information about the case and being a lead plaintiff:

https://www.hbsslaw.com/hagens-berman-fraud-center/canntrust

or contact Reed Kathrein, who is leading the firm’s investigation, by calling 510-725-3000 or emailing

CTST@hbsslaw.com.

According to the complaint, Defendants concealed that (1) CannTrust was growing cannabis in its Pelham greenhouse while applications for regulatory approval were still pending, (2) the greenhouse did not comply with certain regulations, and (3) it was reasonably likely that Health Canada would place an inventory hold until the Pelham facility becomes compliant with applicable regulations.

On July 25, 2019, the Company fired CEO Peter Aceto for cause and forced President & Chairman Eric Paul to resign.

“We’re focused on investors’ losses and whether Defendants misrepresented and concealed CannTrust’s compliance with applicable laws and regulations,” said Hagens Berman partner Reed Kathrein.

Whistleblowers: Persons with non-public information regarding CannTrust should consider their options to help in the investigation or take advantage of the SEC Whistleblower program. Under the new program, whistleblowers who provide original information may receive rewards totaling up to 30 percent of any successful recovery made by the SEC. For more information, call Reed Kathrein at 510-725-3000 or email CTST@hbsslaw.com.

About Hagens Berman

Hagens Berman is a national law firm with nine offices in eight cities around the country and eighty attorneys. The firm represents investors, whistleblowers, workers and consumers in complex litigation. More about the firm and its successes is located at hbsslaw.com. For the latest news visit our newsroom or follow us on Twitter at @classactionlaw.


© Business Wire 2019
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news on CANNTRUST HOLDINGS INC
08:06pCANNTRUST : Hagens Berman Reminds CannTrust Holdings (CTST) Investors of Septemb..
BU
08/03Kirby McInerney LLP Reminds Investors That a Class Action Lawsuit Has Been Fi..
BU
08/02Health Care Down as Risk Aversion Weighs on Biotech -- Health Care Roundup
DJ
08/01CANNTRUST : discloses Ontario Securities probe, delays second-quarter results
RE
08/01CANNTRUST : says OSC launches investigation into unlicensed pot growing
AQ
08/01CANNTRUST : Announces Anticipated Late Filing of Financial Statements and Propos..
PR
07/31CANNTRUST : hires adviser to explore sale amid unlicensed pot growing probe
AQ
07/31CannTrust says reviewing options, including sale
RE
07/31CANNTRUST : appoints financial advisor for strategic review
PR
07/30CANNTRUST BOARD KEPT IN DARK ON UNLI : Interim CEO
AQ
More news
Financials (CAD)
Sales 2019 122 M
EBIT 2019 2,00 M
Net income 2019 -5,20 M
Debt 2019 -
Yield 2019 -
P/E ratio 2019 -74,8x
P/E ratio 2020 15,3x
Capi. / Sales2019 3,47x
Capi. / Sales2020 2,16x
Capitalization 423 M
Chart CANNTRUST HOLDINGS INC
Duration : Period :
CannTrust Holdings Inc Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends CANNTRUST HOLDINGS INC
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBearishBearishBearish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 7
Average target price 5,75  CAD
Last Close Price 2,99  CAD
Spread / Highest target 335%
Spread / Average Target 92,3%
Spread / Lowest Target -33,1%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Peter R. Aceto Chief Executive Officer
Eric Paul Chairman
Ian Abramowitz Chief Financial Officer
Mark I. Litwin Vice Chairman
Mark E. Dawber Independent Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
CANNTRUST HOLDINGS INC-55.71%308
CANOPY GROWTH CORP17.59%11 126
AURORA CANNABIS INC33.48%6 729
BEIJING TONGRENTANG CO., LTD.-1.24%5 344
CRONOS GROUP INC27.82%4 815
CURALEAF HOLDINGS INC54.80%3 430
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
Premium service
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Offre Binck Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2019 Superformance. All rights reserved. Market data are provided by Factset, Morningstar and vwd Group