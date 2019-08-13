Log in
CANNTRUST HOLDINGS INC

(TRST)
CannTrust : Thornton Grout Finnigan LLP and Rochon Genova LLP Commence a Class Action on Behalf of Shareholders of CannTrust Holdings Inc.

08/13/2019

THORNTON GROUT FINNIGAN LLP AND ROCHON GENOVA LLP have together commenced a class action in Ontario on behalf of shareholders of CannTrust Holdings Inc. (TSX: TRST, NYSE: CTST) who acquired their CannTrust common shares between October 1, 2018 up to and including July 8, 2019. The class action seeks damages from CannTrust, certain of its officers and directors, and its auditors KPMG, arising out of alleged misrepresentations in CannTrust’s required public disclosure, including its 2018 audited annual financial statements.

Joel P. Rochon, Managing Partner at Rochon Genova, said: “Accurate and timely public disclosure is the lifeblood of our capital markets. Investors are entitled to full, true and plain disclosure about Ontario reporting issuers. Proper disclosure levels the playing field among all investors and enables them to make informed decisions.”

John L. Finnigan, Founding Partner at Thornton Grout Finnigan, said: “The integrity of our capital markets depends upon timely and accurate corporate disclosure. Gatekeepers, such as auditors, play a critical role in protecting investors; and this is particularly so when dealing with a nascent industry like cannabis.”


Financials (CAD)
Sales 2019 116 M
EBIT 2019 2,00 M
Net income 2019 -5,20 M
Debt 2019 -
Yield 2019 -
P/E ratio 2019 -76,0x
P/E ratio 2020 15,2x
Capi. / Sales2019 3,70x
Capi. / Sales2020 2,07x
Capitalization 430 M
Chart CANNTRUST HOLDINGS INC
Duration : Period :
CannTrust Holdings Inc Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends CANNTRUST HOLDINGS INC
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsNeutralBearishBearish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 7
Average target price 5,75  CAD
Last Close Price 3,04  CAD
Spread / Highest target 328%
Spread / Average Target 89,1%
Spread / Lowest Target -34,2%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Peter R. Aceto Chief Executive Officer
Eric Paul Chairman
Ian Abramowitz Chief Financial Officer
Mark I. Litwin Vice Chairman
Mark E. Dawber Independent Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
CANNTRUST HOLDINGS INC-35.92%325
CANOPY GROWTH CORP18.52%11 385
AURORA CANNABIS INC26.99%6 685
BEIJING TONGRENTANG CO., LTD.-0.51%5 324
CRONOS GROUP INC22.95%4 437
CURALEAF HOLDINGS INC41.80%3 107
