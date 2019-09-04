Log in
DEADLINE ALERT: Bragar Eagel & Squire, P.C. Reminds Investors That a Class Action Lawsuit Has Been Filed Against CannTrust Holdings, Inc. (NYSE: CTST) and Encourages CannTrust Investors to Contact the Firm

09/04/2019 | 10:01pm EDT

Bragar Eagel & Squire, P.C. announces that a class action lawsuit has been filed in the United States District Court for the Southern District of New York on behalf of all investors that purchased CannTrust Holdings, Inc. (NYSE: CTST) securities between November 14, 2018 and July 12, 2019 (“the “Class Period”). Investors have until September 9, 2019 to apply to the Court to be appointed as lead plaintiff in the lawsuit.

Click here to participate in the action.

The complaint, filed on July 10, 2019, alleges that throughout the Class Period, defendants made materially false and/or misleading statements, as well as failed to disclose material adverse facts about the Company’s business, operations, and prospects. Specifically, defendants failed to disclose to investors: (1) that the Company was growing cannabis in its Pelham greenhouse while applications for regulatory approval were still pending; (2) that the Company’s Pelham greenhouse did not comply with certain regulations; (3) that, as a result, the Company was reasonably likely to face an inventory hold by Health Canada until the Pelham facility becomes compliant with applicable regulations; (4) that, as a result, the Company’s customers would face shortages and would likely seek product from CannTrust’s competitors; and (5) that, as a result of the foregoing, defendants’ positive statements about the Company’s business, operations, and prospects were materially misleading and/or lacked a reasonable basis.

If you purchased CannTrust shares during the Class Period, have information, would like to learn more about these claims, or have any questions concerning this announcement or your rights or interests with respect to these matters, please contact Brandon Walker or Melissa Fortunato by email at investigations@bespc.com, or telephone at (212) 355-4648, or by filling out this contact form. There is no cost or obligation to you.

Bragar Eagel & Squire, P.C. is a New York-based law firm concentrating in commercial and securities litigation. For additional information concerning the CannTrust lawsuit, please go to https://bespc.com/ctst. For additional information about Bragar Eagel & Squire, P.C. please go to www.bespc.com. Attorney advertising. Prior results do not guarantee similar outcomes.


© Business Wire 2019
