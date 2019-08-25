Faruqi & Faruqi, LLP Encourages Investors Who Suffered Losses Exceeding $100,000 Investing In RBGPF, CTST, VERB., RLGY To Contact The Firm

New York, New York--(Newsfile Corp. - August 25, 2019) - Faruqi & Faruqi, LLP, a leading national securities law firm, encourages investors in the following companies to contact the firm:

Company: Reckitt Benckiser Group plc (OTC: RBGPF)

Lead Plaintiff Deadline: September 13, 2019

Class Period: July 28, 2014 - April 9, 2019

The case, City of Sterling Heights Police & Fire Retirement System v. Reckitt Benckiser Group plc, et al., No. 19-cv-15382, has been filed in the United States District Court for the U.S. District Court for the District of New Jersey against the Company and certain of its officers. The lawsuit focuses on whether the Company and its executives violated federal securities laws by failing to disclose that Reckitt and its most senior executives perpetrated a scheme, which generated over $3 billion in proceeds, to facilitate opiate abuse among U.S. consumers and mislead investors and the public regarding the health and safety risks of Reckitt's new key opiate product, Suboxone Film. The case has been assigned to Judge Brian R. Martinotti.

Company: CannTrust Holdings Inc. (NYSE: CTST)

Lead Plaintiff Deadline: September 9, 2019

Class Period: November 14, 2018 - July 5, 2019

The case, Alvarado v. CannTrust Holdings Inc. et al., No. 19-cv-06438, has been filed in the United States District Court for the Southern District of New York against the Company and certain of its officers. The lawsuit focuses on whether the Company and its executives violated federal securities laws by making false and/or misleading statements and/or failing to disclose that: 1) while the Company represented that its facilities were licensed, between October 2018 and March 2019 the Company had grown cannabis in five unlicensed rooms in violation of Canadian law causing the Company's Niagara Perpetual Harvest Facility in Pelham, Ontario to be non-compliant with certain Canadian regulations; 2) that the Company had shipped unlicensed cannabis from the Company's Niagara Perpetual Harvest Facility to at least StenoCare in Denmark in violation of the Canadian Cannabis Act; 3) that Company employees provided materially inaccurate information to Canadian regulators; and 4) that due to these undisclosed material negative conditions, the Company's was facing undisclosed, material risks, including inventory holds of a material amount of the Company's product, product shortages as a result of inventory holds, increased regulatory scrutiny, material delays to further licensing, and the material loss of customers. The case has been assigned to Judge J. Paul Oetken.

Company: Verb Technology Company (NASDAQ: VERB)

Lead Plaintiff Deadline: September 9, 2019

Class Period: January 3, 2018 - May 2, 2018

The case, Hartmann v. Verb Technology Company, Inc. et al., No. 19-cv-05896, has been filed in the United States District Court for the Central District of California against the Company and certain of its officers. The lawsuit focuses on whether the Company and its executives violated federal securities laws by failing to disclose the true scope of the Oracle Agreement as the Company did not have a contract with Oracle to jointly develop and market the Company's product and that as a result of the foregoing, the Company's public statements were materially false and misleading at all relevant times. The case has been assigned to Judge George H. Wu.

Company: Realogy Holdings Corp. (NYSE: RLGY)

Lead Plaintiff Deadline: September 9, 2019

Class Period: February 24, 2017 -May 22, 2019

The case, Tanaskovic v. Realogy Holdings Corp., No. 2:19-cv-15053, has been filed in the United States District Court for the District Court of New Jersey against the Company and certain of its officers. The lawsuit focuses on whether the Company and its executives violated federal securities laws by making false and/or misleading statements and/or failing to disclose that: (1) Realogy was engaged in anticompetitive behavior by requiring property sellers to pay the commissions of a buyer's broker at an inflated rate; (2) Realogy's anticompetitive actions would prompt the U.S. Department of Justice ("DOJ") to open an antitrust investigation into the real estate industry's practices regarding brokers' commissions; and (3) as a result, Defendants' statements about the Realogy's business, operations and prospects were materially false and misleading and/or lacked a reasonable basis at all relevant times. The case has been assigned to Judge Stanley R. Chesler.

The court-appointed lead plaintiff is the investor with the largest financial interest in the relief sought by the class who is adequate and typical of class members who directs and oversees the litigation on behalf of the putative class. Any member of the putative class may move the Court to serve as lead plaintiff through counsel of their choice or may choose to do nothing and remain an absent class member. Your ability to share in any recovery is not affected by the decision to serve as a lead plaintiff or not.

Faruqi & Faruqi, LLP also encourages anyone with information regarding the foregoing companies' conduct to contact the firm, including whistleblowers, former employees, shareholders and others.

