Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  Toronto Stock Exchange  >  CannTrust Holdings Inc    TRST   CA1378002077

CANNTRUST HOLDINGS INC

(TRST)
  Report  
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
News SummaryMost relevantAll newsOfficial PublicationsSector newsAnalyst Recommendations

IMPORTANT INVESTOR REMINDER: The Schall Law Firm Announces the Filing of a Class Action Lawsuit Against CannTrust Holdings Inc. and Encourages Investors with Losses in Excess of $100,000 to Contact the Firm

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
07/12/2019 | 10:24am EDT

The Schall Law Firm, a national shareholder rights litigation firm, announces the filing of a class action lawsuit against CannTrust Holdings Inc. (“CannTrust” or “the Company”) (NYSE: CTST) for violations of §§10(b) and 20(a) of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934 and Rule 10b-5 promulgated thereunder by the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission.

Investors who purchased the Company's shares between November 14, 2018 and July 5, 2019, inclusive (the ''Class Period''), are encouraged to contact the firm before September 9, 2019.

If you are a shareholder who suffered a loss, click here to participate.

We also encourage you to contact Brian Schall of the Schall Law Firm, 1880 Century Park East, Suite 404, Los Angeles, CA 90067, at 424-303-1964, to discuss your rights free of charge. You can also reach us through the firm's website at www.schallfirm.com, or by email at brian@schallfirm.com.

The class, in this case, has not yet been certified, and until certification occurs, you are not represented by an attorney. If you choose to take no action, you can remain an absent class member.

According to the Complaint, the Company made false and misleading statements to the market. CannTrust was growing cannabis in its Pelham greenhouse without regulatory approval as the applications were still pending. In general, the Pelham greenhouse did not comply with regulations. This resulted in an increased likelihood of the Company facing an inventory hold by Health Canada, resulting in the Company’s customers seeking products from other cannabis suppliers. Based on these facts, the Company’s public statements were false and materially misleading throughout the class period. When the market learned the truth about CannTrust, investors suffered damages.

Join the case to recover your losses.

The Schall Law Firm represents investors around the world and specializes in securities class action lawsuits and shareholder rights litigation.

This press release may be considered Attorney Advertising in some jurisdictions under the applicable law and rules of ethics.


© Business Wire 2019
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news on CANNTRUST HOLDINGS INC
10:24aIMPORTANT INVESTOR REMINDER : The Schall Law Firm Announces the Filing of a Clas..
BU
07/11CANNTRUST : Voluntary Hold On Product Sales and Formation of Independent Special..
PR
07/11Law Offices of Howard G. Smith Announces the Filing of a Securities Class Act..
BU
07/11BERMAN TABACCO : Investigates CannTrust Holdings Inc.
BU
07/11CANNTRUST SHAREHOLDER ALERT BY FORME : Kahn Swick & Foti, LLC Reminds Investors ..
BU
07/11CANNTRUST : Lost Money in CannTrust Holdings, Inc.?
BU
07/11CANNTRUST : Canada's main stock index down in broad decline, loonie up
AQ
07/11Rosen Law Firm Announces Filing of Securities Class Action Lawsuit Against Ca..
BU
07/11The Schall Law Firm Announces the Filing of a Class Action Lawsuit Against Ca..
BU
07/11CANNTRUST : Danish partner quarantines more pot connected to unlicensed rooms
AQ
More news
Financials (CAD)
Sales 2019 120 M
EBIT 2019 3,70 M
Net income 2019 0,41 M
Finance 2019 211 M
Yield 2019 -
P/E ratio 2019 -2 825x
P/E ratio 2020 15,1x
EV / Sales2019 3,01x
EV / Sales2020 1,67x
Capitalization 571 M
Chart CANNTRUST HOLDINGS INC
Duration : Period :
CannTrust Holdings Inc Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends CANNTRUST HOLDINGS INC
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBearishBearishBearish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus HOLD
Number of Analysts 12
Average target price 7,52  CAD
Last Close Price 4,04  CAD
Spread / Highest target 247%
Spread / Average Target 86,2%
Spread / Lowest Target 11,4%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Peter R. Aceto Chief Executive Officer
Eric Paul Chairman
Ian Abramowitz Chief Financial Officer
Mark I. Litwin Vice Chairman
Mark E. Dawber Independent Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
CANNTRUST HOLDINGS INC-38.51%436
CANOPY GROWTH CORP32.34%12 811
AURORA CANNABIS INC38.20%7 286
BEIJING TONGRENTANG CO., LTD.8.91%5 979
DONG-E-E-JIAO CO LTD--.--%3 752
CURALEAF HOLDINGS INC32.35%3 026
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
Premium service
About