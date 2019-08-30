Kirby McInerney LLP Reminds Investors That a Class Action Lawsuit Has Been Filed Against CannTrust Holdings Inc. and Encourages Investors to Contact the Firm Before September 9

The law firm of Kirby McInerney LLP announces that a class action lawsuit has been filed in the U.S. District Court for the Southern District of New York on behalf of those who acquired CannTrust Holdings Inc. (“CannTrust” or the “Company”) (NYSE: CTST) securities during the period from November 14, 2018 to July 12, 2019 (the “Class Period”). Investors have until September 9, 2019 to apply to the Court to be appointed as lead plaintiff in the lawsuit.

The lawsuit alleges that CannTrust Holdings Inc. made materially false and/or misleading statements and/or failed to disclose that: (i) the Company was growing cannabis in its Pelham greenhouse while applications for regulatory approval were still pending; (ii) the greenhouse did not comply with certain regulations; (iii) CannTrust was reasonably likely to face an inventory hold by Health Canada until the Pelham facility becomes compliant with applicable regulations.

CannTrust announced on July 8, 2019 that its greenhouse facility located in Ontario, Canada, was audited by Health Canada, which rated it “non-compliant.” As a result, Health Canada placed a hold on 5,200 kilograms of dried cannabis allegedly harvested from five unlicensed rooms, and CannTrust announced it would hold another 7,500 kilograms of dried cannabis that it says was also produced in unlicensed rooms. On this news, CannTrust’s stock price fell $1.11 per share, or 22.5%, to close at $3.83 on July 8, 2019.

On August 1, 2019, CannTrust announced in a press release that the Ontario Securities Commission had opened an investigation into the Company.

