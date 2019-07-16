Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  Nyse  >  CannTrust Holdings Inc    CTST   CA1378002077

CANNTRUST HOLDINGS INC

(CTST)
  Report  
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
News SummaryMost relevantAll newsOfficial PublicationsSector newsAnalyst Recommendations

Pomerantz Law Firm Investigates Claims on Behalf of Investors of CannTrust Holdings Inc. - CTST

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
07/16/2019 | 11:06pm EDT

NEW YORK, July 16, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Pomerantz LLP is investigating claims on behalf of investors of CannTrust Holdings Inc. ("CannTrust" or the "Company") (NYSE: CTST). Such investors are advised to contact Robert S. Willoughby at rswilloughby@pomlaw.com or 888-476-6529, ext. 9980.

The investigation concerns whether CannTrust and certain of its officers and/or directors have engaged in securities fraud or other unlawful business practices. 

[Click here for information about joining the class action] 

On July 8, 2019, CannTrust disclosed that Health Canada, the Canadian government department responsible for national public health, found that the Company's greenhouse facility in Pelham, Ontario is non-compliant with certain regulations.  As a result, Health Canada placed a hold on 5,200 kilograms of dried cannabis harvested from unlicensed rooms in the facility, along with an additional 7,500 kilograms voluntarily held by the Company, until the Pelham facility becomes compliant. 

On this news, CannTrust's stock price fell $1.11 per share, or more than 22%, to close at $3.83 per share on July 8, 2019.

The Pomerantz Firm, with offices in New York, Chicago, Los Angeles, and Paris, is acknowledged as one of the premier firms in the areas of corporate, securities, and antitrust class litigation. Founded by the late Abraham L. Pomerantz, known as the dean of the class action bar, the Pomerantz Firm pioneered the field of securities class actions. Today, more than 80 years later, the Pomerantz Firm continues in the tradition he established, fighting for the rights of the victims of securities fraud, breaches of fiduciary duty, and corporate misconduct. The Firm has recovered numerous multimillion-dollar damages awards on behalf of class members. See www.pomerantzlaw.com.

CONTACT:
Robert S. Willoughby
Pomerantz LLP
rswilloughby@pomlaw.com

 

Cision
View original content:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/shareholder-alert-pomerantz-law-firm-investigates-claims-on-behalf-of-investors-of-canntrust-holdings-inc---ctst-300886279.html

SOURCE Pomerantz LLP


© PRNewswire 2019
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news on CANNTRUST HOLDINGS INC
07/16Pomerantz Law Firm Investigates Claims on Behalf of Investors of CannTrust Ho..
PR
07/16CANNTRUST : Glancy Prongay & Murray Reminds Investors of Looming Deadline in the..
BU
07/15CTST CLASS ACTION UPDATE : Hagens Berman Updates CannTrust (CTST) Investors, Enc..
PR
07/15CANNTRUST : RM LAW Announces Class Action Lawsuit Against CannTrust Holdings Inc..
PR
07/15CANNTRUST : Most actively traded companies on the TSX
AQ
07/13INVESTOR UPDATE : Kaplan Fox Continues Investigating CannTrust Holdings Inc. (CT..
PR
07/12TOP RANKED ROSEN LAW FIRM : Announces Filing of Securities Class Action Lawsuit ..
PR
07/12Most actively traded companies on the TSX
AQ
07/12ROBBINS ARROYO LLP : CannTrust Holdings Inc. (CTST) Misled Shareholders Accordin..
BU
07/12CANNTRUST : stock falls after voluntary halt of all cannabis sales, shipments
AQ
More news
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
Premium service
About