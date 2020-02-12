Bring The Firsts, The Lasts And The In-Between Moments To Life: Capture Photos And Videos With The New EOS Rebel T8i Camera

MELVILLE, N.Y., Feb. 12, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Whatever your family dynamic, there are certain moments with the ones you love that deserve to be remembered. In the spirit of capturing powerful moments that last a lifetime, Canon U.S.A., Inc., a leader in digital imaging solutions, unveiled today the Canon EOS Rebel T8i. The newest and highest-performing Rebel camera within the Canon lineup features the DIGIC 8 Image Processor, eye-detection in live view, 4K video, clean 4K HDMI outputˆ, and is the first EOS DSLR with vertical video1 all within a compact and lightweight body to bring photography and videos to life.

"Our commitment to high-quality and high-performing DSLR cameras is unwavering," said Kazuto Ogawa, president and chief operating officer, Canon U.S.A., Inc. "Visual storytelling is not one size fits all, and in order to encourage our current and future customers to explore their content creation journey and make it easier for people to explore the art of photography and the power of an image, it is imperative that the next EOS Rebel provide high-quality still imagery, high-speed shooting capabilities as well as top notch video functionality."

The Greatness Within the EOS Rebel T8i

The compact and lightweight EOS Rebel T8i camera is ideal for documenting the early days on the soccer field and aspiring shutterbugs looking to go beyond the "Auto" feature. This camera includes:

Optical Viewfinder with a 45-point All Cross-type AF System with Face Detect to ensure images are in focus

24 Megapixel CMOS (APS-C) Sensor

Continuous Shooting at up to 7.0 fps

4K UHD, Full HD up to 24P

UHD, Full HD up to 24P Equipped with an Approx. 220,000 Pixel New AE Sensor and EOS iTR AF (Face Detection)

Fast & Accurate Dual Pixel CMOS AF with Eye-detection (Servo)

Vari-angle, 3.0-inch LCD Touch Screen

Advanced Control with AF-ON Button and Quick Control Dial

Built-in Wi-Fi®2 and Bluetooth®3 Connectivity

Compatible with an extensive line of Canon EF and EF-S lenses, this model can capture vertical video and has multiple connectivity options using Bluetooth® and WiFi® technology, making it ideal for vlogging, uploading content to social media platforms, and web services or for day-to-day usage when capturing life's most precious moments.

Pricing of the EOS Rebel T8i

The EOS Rebel T8i camera body has an estimated retail price of $749.99 and the EOS Rebel T8i kit with EF-S 18-55mm F4-5.6 IS STM lens has an estimated retail price of $899.99. For more information and the full list of product specifications, visit http://shop.usa.canon.com

About Canon U.S.A. Inc.

Canon U.S.A., Inc., is a leading provider of consumer, business-to-business, and industrial digital imaging solutions to the United States and to Latin America and the Caribbean markets. With approximately $33 billion in global revenue, its parent company, Canon Inc. (NYSE:CAJ), ranks third overall in U.S. patents granted in 2019† and was named one of Fortune Magazine's World's Most Admired Companies in 2020. Canon U.S.A. is dedicated to its Kyosei philosophy of social and environmental responsibility. To keep apprised of the latest news from Canon U.S.A., sign up for the Company's RSS news feed by visiting www.usa.canon.com/rss and follow us on Twitter @CanonUSA.

ˆ Output of images in 4K UHD resolution without shooting information. If monitor does not support 4K UHD, the resolution of the output format is lowered for display.

1 Vertical Video Support is available for playback on the following compatible smart devices: iOS® versions 9.3/10.3/11.2-11.4/12.2, Android™ smartphone and tablet versions 5.0/5.1/6.0/7.0/7.1/8.0/8.1/9.0.

2 Compatible with iOS® versions 9.3/10.3, Android™ smartphone and tablet versions 4.4/5.0/5.1/6.0/7.0/7.1. Data charges may apply with the download of the free Canon Camera Connect app. This app helps enable you to upload images to social media services. Please note that image files may contain personally identifiable information that may implicate privacy laws. Canon disclaims and has no responsibility for your use of such images.

3 Compatible with select smartphone and tablet devices (Android™ version 5.0 or later and the following iOS® devices: iPhone 4s or later, iPad 3rd gen. or later, iPod Touch 5th gen. or later) equipped with Bluetooth® version 4.0 or later and the Camera Connect.

*Availability, prices and specifications are subject to change without notice. Actual prices are set by individual dealers and may vary.

†Based on weekly patent counts issued by United States Patent and Trademark Office.

Canon, EOS and EOS Rebel are registered trademarks of Canon Inc. in the United States and may also be registered trademarks or trademarks in other countries. All other referenced third party product names and marks are trademarks of their respective owners.

