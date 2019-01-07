Canon : A New Era of Collaboration Powered by Canon Propels the Company Toward a Fresh Approach to Innovation

MELVILLE, N.Y., Jan. 7, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- A true innovator always looks to develop new ways to break the mold, which is why Canon U.S.A., Inc., a leader in digital imaging solutions, will demonstrate how its technology can help empower a variety of different businesses to communicate their visions at CES® 2019 (Booth #16206). In an effort to authenticate Canon's connections with like-minded innovators, joining Canon at the show will be returning visionary and remote camera platform Brizi, along with new additions like video game company EA, photo-booth experiential company Xangle , stop-motion animation company Dragonframe and veterinary-imaging solutions company Sound to help show how Canon is immersing itself into unforeseen markets and helping to reinvent its approach to innovation.

"Canon is helping empower future entrepreneurs by forming strategic alliances, and at CES, we plan to demonstrate best-in-class hardware and software solutions with the potential to change the trajectory of the digital imaging industry," said Kazuto Ogawa, president and COO of Canon U.S.A., Inc. "As an imaging leader, it is important to not only create technology, but to work with forward-thinking visionaries to help businesses grow and thrive for years to come."

Featured companies will each demonstrate in their own unique way how Canon solutions – a combination of Canon EOS Digital Cameras and Software Developer Kits (SDK) – can help today's innovators unlock their creative potential. Attendees will learn how to capture engaging group photos, paint with light, and create sports avatars and experiential moments to achieve their visions.

Helping Empower Iconic Memories

In 2016, Brizi, creators of BriziCam, uncovered a void in the marketplace – a challenge in capturing group photos of loved ones at iconic places. With the help of professional-grade Canon cameras and lenses, enabled with the Canon SDK, Brizi has helped reinvent the group-photo experience. BriziCam empowers its users to control nearby cameras and capture group memories at iconic sports, entertainment venues and cultural landmarks.

Brizi plans to bring this experience to the Canon booth at CES, offering show attendees the opportunity to immerse themselves within the Grand Canyon, capturing a stunning "Brizi moment" from a striking aerial vantage point.

"We originally approached Canon as we were looking for a deeper software integration and camera selection to power our equipment." said Anna Hu, CEO of Brizi. "Throughout this collaboration, Canon has become one of our top imaging equipment sources. We've gone on to work closely together with the intention that both companies can help bring BriziCam to iconic locations virtually anywhere, leveraging Canon's brand equity, network, and imaging expertise."

Helping Empower EA Gaming Technology

Elevating its video-game technology to the next level, EA will demonstrate in the Canon booth how they generate 3D scans of people's heads, providing consumers a similar experience to what they would expect from EA in their favorite sports video games. Booth visitors will be amazed how Canon cameras, in combination with EA software and technology, can deliver realistic avatars for today's hottest games.

EA will create on screen 3D head scans of CES attendees in a matter of a few minutes using a portable scanning rig outfitted with 10 Canon EOS 5D Mark IV cameras and Canon EOS Rebel SL2 cameras as well as EA software.

Helping Empower Experiential Photo Art

Eric Paré, founder of Xangle, is known by his social media followers for his expressive "light-painting" art. His combination of a camera rig and servers consist of 24 to 120 Canon EOS Rebel SL2 cameras and SDK functionality to create these bullet-time, artistic video renderings of light and motion. His work has been performed at events such as Coachella, TEDx and SXSW.

The multi-camera software that he built with his team is primarily aimed at pushing the limits of his unique artwork, but for the last two years, he has been very active at training dozens of teams around the world with this technology. As of today, thousands of cameras are driven by Xangle to capture frozen moments and CES attendees will have the opportunity to experience the same moments.

Helping Empower Animation

What do the stop-motion films "Isle of Dogs", "Kubo and the Two Strings" and "Shaun the Sheep" have in common? They were all captured with Dragonframe's software and Canon EOS cameras. Dragonframe is the leading stop-motion animation system in the world and through Canon's technology and SDK functionality, the Company has made the Canon EOS series the most popular choice for professional stop-motion work. More than 15,000 Dragonframe software users employ Canon EOS cameras to shoot high-quality, stop motion animation.

Fueling fanatics at the Canon booth at CES, Dragonframe will demonstrate its stop-motion animation technology with animator Anthony Scott and an actual puppet used in the movie "The Little Prince."

Helping Empower Veterinary Imaging

Radiography is the most commonly used diagnostic imaging in both human and veterinary medicine. Sound, a global leader in veterinary diagnostic imaging, has developed a software application specifically designed for veterinary specific workflows. Empowered by Canon Digital Radiography Detectors and medical SDK, Sound is able to provide a seamless, robust, veterinary-specific digital radiography system that will be showcased at the Canon booth at CES.

To further drive the conversation about collaborations and open innovation with startups and other corporations, Canon will also have a presence at Eureka Park; a CES-sister conference focused on startups. OCCO, Dandelion Air, Snap 36, Cloud Spotter and Ortery will exhibit how Canon's SDK help connect their companies together. Canon will also host a panel discussion, "A New Era of Collaboration, Powered by Canon" on Thursday, January 10 at 1:00pm in Eureka Park with panelists from EA, Brizi and Tome Software and moderated by co-founder of ID8 Innovation Mara Lewis.

