Canon : Celebrates 17th Consecutive Year As Number One Shareholder Of Global Interchangeable-Lens Digital Camera Market

MELVILLE, N.Y., March 26, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Canon U.S.A., Inc., today announced that its parent company, Canon Inc. has maintained the number one share of the global market for interchangeable-lens digital cameras (digital SLR and mirrorless cameras) for 17 consecutive years1 from 2003 to 2019.

Canon develops the key imaging system components featured in its EOS series of interchangeable-lens cameras—CMOS image sensors, image processors and interchangeable lenses—under the core concept of, "Speed, Comfort and High Image Quality." Offering a wide-ranging product lineup—from high-performance flagship models that are highly trusted by professionals to entry-level models that allow users to enjoy high-image-quality shooting with easy operation—Canon continues to support the diverse needs of customers.

During the dawn of digital SLR cameras, Canon introduced its breakthrough EOS Digital Rebel (EOS Kiss Digital or EOS 300D in other regions) in September 2003. This groundbreaking camera, which was competitively priced and featured a compact, lightweight design, captured the top share of the global market and set the stage for growth in the digital SLR market. Since that time, Canon has continued to launch a range of groundbreaking products, including the professional-model EOS 1D series and the EOS 5D series, which paved the way for digital SLR video recording.

Canon introduced new possibilities for photographic expression with the launch of the EOS R System in October 2018. Including such products as the EOS R full-frame mirrorless camera and RF lenses that fully leverage the company's optical technologies, the new products helped further expand the Canon EOS System. In 2019, Canon launched a wide range of products2 including the EOS RP full-frame mirrorless camera in March and EOS 90D DSLR in September. In striving to further expand its lineup, Canon managed to secure the number one share of the global market for the 17th consecutive year.

Canon is also currently developing the EOS R5 full-frame mirrorless camera, equipped with a newly developed full-frame CMOS sensor and featuring high-speed continuous shooting for still images and 8K video recording. The company is also currently developing seven RF lenses and two RF lens extenders, including the RF100-500mm F4.5-7.1 L IS USM, and plans to release them throughout the course of 2020. Canon will continue to refine its diverse imaging technologies based on its core optical technology, to expand and create a stronger EOS System for both DSLR and mirrorless cameras. These innovations open up new avenues of image capture to meet the needs of increasingly diverse users and to promote the spread of photo and video culture.

About Canon U.S.A. Inc.

Canon U.S.A., Inc., is a leading provider of consumer, business-to-business, and industrial digital imaging solutions to the United States and to Latin America and the Caribbean markets. With approximately $36 billion in global revenue, its parent company, Canon Inc. (NYSE:CAJ), ranks third overall in U.S. patents granted in 2019† and was named one of Fortune Magazine's World's Most Admired Companies in 2020. Canon U.S.A. is dedicated to its Kyosei philosophy of social and environmental responsibility. To keep apprised of the latest news from Canon U.S.A., sign up for the Company's RSS news feed by visiting www.usa.canon.com/rss and follow us on Twitter @CanonUSA.

†Based on weekly patent counts issued by United States Patent and Trademark Office.

1 Based on a Canon survey.

2 Canon released six interchangeable-lens camera models in 2019: EOS RP (March), EOS Kiss X10 (April), EOS 90D (September), EOS M6 Mark II (September), EOS M200 (October), EOS Ra (December).

View original content to download multimedia: http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/canon-celebrates-17th-consecutive-year-as-number-one-shareholder-of-global-interchangeable-lens-digital-camera-market-301030357.html

SOURCE Canon U.S.A., Inc.