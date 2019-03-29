Log in
Canon Inc    CAJ

CANON INC

(CAJ)
Canon : Files Annual Report on Form 20-F for the Year Ended December 31, 2018

03/29/2019 | 01:01am EDT

MELVILLE, N.Y., March 29, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Canon U.S.A., Inc., a leader in digital imaging solutions, today announced that its parent company, Canon Inc. (the "Company") (NYSE: CAJ), filed its annual report on Form 20-F for the year ended December 31, 2018 with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission on March 28, 2019. The annual report on Form 20-F, which contains the Company's complete audited financial statements, can be accessed from the Company's website.

The Company will also provide a hard copy of its complete audited financial statements free of charge to all shareholders upon request. To facilitate this, Canon provides an online request form that can be accessed from the Company's website.

Canon U.S.A., Inc., is a leading provider of consumer, business-to-business, and industrial digital imaging solutions to the United States and to Latin America and the Caribbean markets. With approximately $36 billion in global revenue, its parent company, Canon Inc. (NYSE:CAJ), ranks third overall in U.S. patents granted in 2018 and is one of Fortune Magazine's World's Most Admired Companies in 2019. Canon U.S.A. is dedicated to its Kyosei philosophy of social and environmental responsibility. To keep apprised of the latest news from Canon U.S.A., sign up for the Company's RSS news feed by visiting www.usa.canon.com/rss and follow us on Twitter @CanonUSA.

Based on weekly patent counts issued by United States Patent and Trademark Office.

All referenced product names, and other marks, are trademarks of their respective owners.

View original content to download multimedia:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/canon-inc-files-annual-report-on-form-20-f-for-the-year-ended-december-31-2018-300819751.html

SOURCE Canon U.S.A., Inc.


© PRNewswire 2019
