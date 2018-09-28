Canon : Guests Encouraged to #PRINTCANON and Celebrate the Capabilities of the Company's Broad imaging Portfolio at PRINT 18

MELVILLE, N.Y., Sept. 28, 2018 /PRNewswire/ -- Canon U.S.A., a leader in digital imaging solutions, invites industry professionals at PRINT 18, the largest gathering of print and graphic communications professionals in North America, to get a closer look at its full range of production solutions and print application capabilities and celebrate its leadership in inkjet market share.1Sunday, September 30 through Tuesday, October 2 at McCormick Place in Chicago, Illinois, PRINT 18 attendees are invited to visit the Canon booth #2400 and experience the technology that helps bring brand visions to life along the different touchpoints of a customer's buying journey.

Canon invites visitors to explore an imagined hospitality company in the #PRINTCANON Applications Gallery, which recreates a lobby, office, restaurant and hotel room setting. The four vignettes showcase the diversity and relevance of digital print as well as the range of applications Canon technologies can produce from interior décor to corporate identity and promotional print, direct mail and transactional print as well as signage and POS materials.

Recognized as RED HOT Technologies for PRINT 18, the new version of PRISMAprepare document make-ready software and the Canon imagePROGRAF TM-305 MFP T36 system will be shown for the first time publically in booth #2400.

The new version of PRISMAprepare, along with other components of the PRISMA suite of workflow solutions will demonstrate live how it can help enable the efficient manufacturing of applications.

New to Canon's large format portfolio, the new imagePROGRAF TM Series, ideal for technical documents, such as CAD drawings and GIS maps, as well as for printing posters, signage and banners will be on display for visitors to learn about.

Among the devices on-exhibit will be the Canon imagePRESS C10000VP and imagePRESS C850 digital color sheetfed presses along with the Duplo DDC-810 Spot UV Coater. Combining these technologies allows customers to expand their application offerings to include higher value embellished print products.

Also on display will be the world's fastest 64-inch, roll-to-roll printer: the award-winning Océ Colorado 1640, which delivers exceptional productivity, unattended operating capabilities and low ink costs for both indoor and outdoor display graphics applications by utilizing Canon's UVgel technology. In addition, the versatility of Canon's large format and display graphics print solutions will be seen in the booth through the unique output of the Océ Arizona flatbed printers.

Celebrating its leadership in inkjet technology, Canon will feature live presentations of industry and product experts on inkjet and workflow innovation and showcase application samples from our full range of production inkjet presses; including Océ VarioPrint i-series color sheetfed digital presses and the latest addition to Canon's inkjet portfolio, the Océ ProStream™ 1000. To showcase the ultra-high quality output of the Océ ProStream 1000, visitors to the booth will receive poster size 2019 calendars. Attendees will also have a special opportunity to experience sample output from Voyager2, an upcoming inkjet seven-color press targeted for the commercial print market that harnesses Canon's deep heritage in imaging and sets out to push the technical boundaries of inkjet to a new level of quality and productivity.

Winning print samples from the First Annual Inkjet Innovation Awards will be another inspirational highlight. All were produced by Canon customers on their inkjet devices and show the true range of what inkjet can accomplish.

For more information on Canon U.S.A. and its leading-edge print technology, please visit www.usa.canon.com.

