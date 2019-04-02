Canon : Introduces Two New UHDgc 2/3-inch Portable Zoom Lenses Designed For 4K UHD Broadcast Cameras

MELVILLE, N.Y., April 2, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Canon U.S.A. Inc., a leader in digital imaging solutions, today announced the launch of two new additions to its UHDgc series of portable-zoom 4K UHD broadcast lenses: the CJ18ex28B and CJ15ex8.5B. These new lenses are compatible with 4K UHD broadcast cameras that have 2/3-inch sensors. Both lenses provide 4K UHD imaging quality at a price point that is affordable to the majority of the broadcast market. Additionally, the new lenses provide impressive UHD optical performance, while maintaining a compact and lightweight design to meet versatile and ever-changing needs of a broad range of video productions including documentaries, sports, events and news coverage.

The new Canon CJ18ex28B and CJ15ex8.5B portable zoom lenses utilize Canon's proprietary optical design technology featuring materials such as fluorite and Ultra-Low Dispersion (UD) glass to achieve high 4K UHD performance across the entire zoom range. In addition, these lenses support the wide color gamut approved by the ITU-R BT.2020 UHD broadcasting standard. These features are essential to HDR imaging. The ergonomics and digital servo operational controls of the lenses are similar to Canon's current lineup of portable zoom lenses, providing users with maximum mobility in a variety of shooting situations.

The CJ18ex28B lens features a zoom range of 28-500mm (56-1000mm with built-in 2X extender), making it ideal for capturing crisp shots at long distances, while remaining compact enough to be operated in a shoulder-mounted configuration. The CJ15ex8.5B features Canon's exclusive Vari-Angle Prism (VAP) Image Stabilization technology to help minimize vibrations on both the horizontal and vertical axes during mobile shooting, such as during sporting events. Both of these lenses fill a unique need for specialized shooting environments in the broadcast market.

"The demand for affordable, high-quality 4K UHD lenses for television news has continued to grow year over year, and as the needs of our customers mature, Canon continues to evolve to meet the needs of end-users," said Kazuto Ogawa, president and chief operating officer, Canon U.S.A., Inc. "These new UHDgc lenses provide the optical brilliance that makes Canon a leader in broadcast lenses, while maintaining a price point that fits the budgetary needs of a large segment of the industry."

The Canon CJ18ex28B and CJ15ex8.5B 4K Portable Zoom Lenses will make their public debut at the NAB Show 2019 in Las Vegas from April 8th-11th in the Canon booth (C4425).

The Canon CJ18ex28B and CJ15ex8.5B 4K Portable Zoom Lenses are scheduled to be available in the beginning of Summer 2019*. For more information, please visit, usa.canon.com/broadcast.

