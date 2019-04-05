Canon : Latest Canon Broadcast And Cinema Solutions Make Their Debut At The 2019 NAB Show

MELVILLE, N.Y., April 5, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- At the 2019 National Association of Broadcasters (NAB) Show in Las Vegas, Canon U.S.A., Inc., a leader in digital imaging solutions, will showcase two new 4K UHD portable-zoom broadcast lenses, four new XA 4K UHD Camcorders as well as seven Sumire Prime Lenses, the company's first PL-mount cinema prime lenses designed to cover today's leading full-frame cinema cameras. The newest broadcast and cinema products featured in the Canon booth (#C4425) this year not only align with the current needs of their respective industries such as HDR, but also the production needs that the industry will soon consider as standard, especially 4K UHD.

In addition to the recently announced products, the Canon booth will feature a wide range of imaging solutions for a variety of live-production and filmmaking environments, such as stadiums and studios, houses of worship, and on-location breaking news. Visitors to the Canon booth will have hands-on opportunities to experience the full range of Canon's strong portfolio of broadcast and cinema camera and lens solutions, 4K reference displays, 4K UHD camcorders, DSLR and Full-Frame mirrorless cameras and lenses as well as projectors.

"There has never been a better time for storytellers to bring their visions to life through TV and cinema productions. Each NAB show presents Canon with the opportunity to showcase how our products help to support these productions," said Kazuto Ogawa, president and chief operating officer, Canon U.S.A., Inc. "At NAB 2019, visitors to the Canon booth will see that we are a major resource and on the pulse of the latest trends for production professionals and content creators looking for the latest products and technologies now and in the future."

Throughout the booth, Canon will feature products that were used to shoot all five of the Academy Award® Best Documentary Feature nominees – RBG, Hale County This Morning This Evening, Of Fathers and Sons, Minding the Gap, and Academy Award® winner for Best Documentary Feature: Free Solo that used the CINE-SERVO 50-1000mm lens to shoot pivotal scenes.

An in-booth service and support consultation area will be available for show attendees to discuss Canon's offerings for client services and programs, including Enterprise CPS and CarePAK PRO. Visitors to the booth can also learn about Canon's upcoming display color-calibration service that is launching later this year. Speak with certified professionals to find out how this new service can support your business.

