Canon : Printing Simplified With The New Canon PIXMA TR150 Printer

MELVILLE, N.Y., March 26, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Millions of people across the United States routinely work from home. It's helpful if they, along with people who work from other remote locations, have transportable equipment that can fit into a variety of work-related circumstances. In the spirit of working wherever the business takes you, Canon U.S.A., Inc., a leader in digital imaging solutions, unveils today the new Canon PIXMA TR150 Wireless1 Printer, as well as its optional battery for portability . The Canon PIXMA TR150 printer, when paired with the optional battery (sold separately), provides a lightweight portable option for quality printing needs for the out of the office business professional.

"With their time-consuming schedules, today's business professionals require products that are easy to use and produce high-quality documents," said Kazuto Ogawa, president and chief operating officer, Canon U.S.A., Inc. "The new Canon PIXMA TR150 printer can help business professionals in and out of the office to conduct business efficiently, leveraging Canon print technologies and features, including an OLED screen and Wi-Fi®1 connectivity."

Printing Where and When Needed

If your office is the kitchen table or the living room sofa, bulky and clunky office equipment would not be feasible. Powered by USB charging or the optional battery, the Canon PIXMA TR150 printer can be your "whenever and wherever business calls" printer. Coming in at 4.5 pounds2 and approximately 12.7 inches x 7.3 inches x 2.6 inches, the Canon PIXMA TR150 printer features a 1.44 inch OLED display to help users easily install, set-up and connect the printer to compatible mobile devices. The screen also alerts the user to any troubleshooting issues such as paper needing to be refilled or low ink, helping to alleviate certain additional stresses that could occur during crunchtime moments.

The new Canon PIXMA TR150 printer features wireless connectivity via built-in 2.4GHz Wi-Fi®1 and if available, 5GHz Wi-Fi®1 and, for users of compatible mobile devices, the added benefit of access to the Canon PRINT app3, allowing for easy setup and basic operations on compatible smartphone devices. Through the Canon PRINT app, users can easily access PIXMA Cloud Link3 to print documents from popular online social platforms and services, such as Box® , Facebook®, Dropbox®, Evernote®, Google Photos™, Google Drive™ and Microsoft® OneDrive®.

The new printer also features two black inks: a pigment-based black ink that delivers laser-like sharp text and a dye-based black ink that works to improve color contrast and image stabilization when printing photographs. With print speeds, of up to 9.0 ipm for black4 and 5.5 ipm for color4 – which stay consistent when using the optional battery, this small, lightweight printer can help you deliver client-ready projects quickly and professionally.

Pricing and Availability of the PIXMA TR150 Printer

Planned to be available in late March 2020, the Canon PIXMA TR150 printer will have an estimated retail price of $199.995 and the optional battery will have an estimated retail price of $99.995 For more information and the full list of product specifications, visit http://shop.usa.canon.com

About Canon U.S.A. Inc.

Canon U.S.A., Inc., is a leading provider of consumer, business-to-business, and industrial digital imaging solutions to the United States and to Latin America and the Caribbean markets. With approximately $33 billion in global revenue, its parent company, Canon Inc. (NYSE:CAJ), ranks third overall in U.S. patents granted in 2019† and was named one of Fortune Magazine's World's Most Admired Companies in 2020. Canon U.S.A. is dedicated to its Kyosei philosophy of social and environmental responsibility. To keep apprised of the latest news from Canon U.S.A., sign up for the Company's RSS news feed by visiting www.usa.canon.com/rss and follow us on Twitter @CanonUSA.

Availability and specifications are subject to change without notice.

1 Wireless printing requires a working network with wireless 802.11b/g/n/ac or ad capability, operating at 2.4/5.0GHz. Wireless performance may vary based on terrain and distance between the printer and wireless network clients.

2 Weight without optional battery.

3 Requires an Internet connection and the Canon PRINT Inkjet/SELPHY app, available for free on the App Store and at Google Play. Compatible with Apple devices running iOS® 11 or later, and Android™ mobile devices running Android 4.4 or later. Your device must be connected to the same working network with wireless 802.11 b/g/n/ac/ad capability as your printer.

4 Document print speeds are the averages of ESAT in Office Category Test for the default simplex mode, ISO/IEC 24734. Print speed may vary depending on system configuration, interface, software, document complexity, print mode, page coverage, type of paper used etc. See www.usa.canon.com/ipm for additional details.

5 Price is subject to change without notice. Actual price is set by individual dealers and may vary.

†Based on weekly patent counts issued by United States Patent and Trademark Office.

View original content to download multimedia: http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/printing-simplified-with-the-new-canon-pixma-tr150-printer-301030354.html

SOURCE Canon U.S.A., Inc.