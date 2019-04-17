Canon : Receives Type II Certification For Océ Colorado Inks When Printed On Roysons' DreamScape 20 Oz. Wallcovering

MELVILLE, N.Y., April 17, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Canon U.S.A., Inc., a leader in digital imaging solutions, today announced that the Océ Colorado 1640 large format digital printer has received Type II ASTM F793 certification without a topcoat or lamination for its inks when printed on the 20 oz. wallcovering base material by Roysons' DreamScape, a vinyl and fabric wallcovering manufacturer for large format custom digital printing. Created and maintained by nonprofit trade organization The Wallcovering Association, Type II certification standards were developed to help ensure consistent quality, safety, and durability of mid to heavyweight wallcoverings in a wide variety of settings.

DreamScape's high-performance 20 oz. product is a commercial wallcovering-grade, two-ply vinyl material with embossing on the printable surface. While the material itself carries Type II certification for scrubability (ease of cleaning), flexibility, and tear resistance – and is also Class A fire rated, meeting National Fire Protection Association ratings for smoke development – normally ink applied does not fall under the certification, as it changes the composition of the product. As a proactive measure, Canon had its Océ Colorado inks tested and successfully achieved the Type II ASTM F793 certification and Class A fire rating. This certification has allowed Canon's wholly owned subsidiary, Canon Solutions America, to offer its customers increased cost efficiency, quicker turnaround, and a wider array of large format graphic and design production options.

"With the growing trend of unique wallcoverings and statement décor pieces, the graphic and design market is one Canon has put a lot of focus into in recent years," said Tim Greene, Research Director, Hardcopy Solutions, IDC. "Having this certification increases the growth potential and production possibilities, particularly in the areas of interior design and architecture."

"Canon continuously strives to expand our large format technology and capabilities," said Shinichi Yoshida, executive vice president and general manager, Canon U.S.A., Inc. "This product takes large format graphic and design projects to a new level. The richness and texture of the material really brings graphics to life to transform any space. By having the Type II certification, we are able to offer our customers more possibilities without the added time and expense of a topcoat or lamination. We're so pleased to be able to support their vision and creativity."

The Océ Colorado 1640 wide format printer, powered by Canon UVgel technology, helps deliver production efficiency while lowering operating costs. The company is also currently testing inks when used with other media for Type II certification.

