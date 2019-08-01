Canon : U.S.A. Receives Esteemed InterTech Technology Award for Océ ProStream Series Inkjet Press

MELVILLE, N.Y., Aug. 1, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Canon U.S.A., Inc., a leader in digital imaging solutions, is proud to announce the Océ ProStream Series inkjet press has received the esteemed 2019 InterTech Technology Award from the Printing Industries of America. Designed to open up new business opportunities for commercial printers, the Océ ProStream is built on innovative technology that takes high-speed inkjet to the next level of color output quality and media versatility.

"The judges commented on Océ ProStream's ability to print on commodity coated papers because of an innovative system that includes a new dryer designed from the ground up," stated Jim Workman, vice president, Center for Technology & Research at PIA. "The judges were impressed with the print quality and the user testimonials. The technology demonstrates that production inkjet is positioned to replace offset volume."

The Océ ProStream Series inkjet press delivers outstanding quality on a broad range of media, particularly in high-growth segments such as publishing, premium direct mail, graphic arts and marketing collateral. With a resolution of 1200 dpi at full rated press speed, this heavy-duty production engine is designed to improve workflow and efficiency for end users while competing in the offset market.

"Canon is honored to be recognized by the Printing Industries of America as a leader in continuous feed inkjet," says Shinichi Yoshida, executive vice president and general manager, Canon U.S.A., Inc. "This award reflects Canon's commitment to offering solutions built to bring innovative technology to the professional digital printing market, specifically to commercial print service providers."

Leveraged with Océ multi-level technology, the award-winning solution provides sharper details, smoother half tones and economized ink usage. The Océ-developed set of ColorGrip and polymer pigment inks creates exciting, vibrant colors built to leave a lasting impression. Eliminating room for scratches or changes to gloss levels, an additional key feature includes the Océ ProStream's sensitive floatation air dryer, which allows paper to be untouched until printed images are fully robust.

Since 1978, the InterTech Technology Awards reflect truly innovative technologies that have significant impact on the graphic communications industry. The Océ ProStream is one of 10 technologies that were deemed by an independent panel of judges as outstanding solutions that highlight the dynamic nature of the industry.

