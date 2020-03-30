Canon : U.S.A To Host Virtual Press Conference For New Professional Imaging Products And Technologies

MELVILLE, N.Y., March 30, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Canon U.S.A., Inc., a leader in digital imaging solutions, announced today that they will be hosting a Virtual Press Conference to unveil the company's new professional imaging products and technologies. The Virtual Press Conference, which will be streamed on the Canon U.S.A. website at usa.canon.com/VPC2020, is scheduled to air on Monday, April 20, 2020, at 1:00 PM EDT/10:00 AM PT.

"As Canon continues to monitor the global response surrounding the spread of COVID-19, the effects of which have impacted every aspect of our lives, we would like to thank everyone for their understanding and ongoing support during this challenging time," said Kazuto Ogawa, president, and chief operating officer, Canon U.S.A., Inc. "The road ahead is long and filled with uncertainty, but when the broadcast and cinema industries are ready to resume 'normal' activities, Canon wants them to know we will be there to continue to support professionals with new products and technologies that meet their needs."

The new Canon broadcast and cinema products featured during the Virtual Press Conference are aligned with the current and growing needs of the respective industries such as 4K UHD and HDR, as well as evolving technologies.

For more information and the latest updates, please visit usa.canon.com/VPC2020 and follow us on Twitter at @CanonUSAprovideo and Instagram @canonusaprovideo.

