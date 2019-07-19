Canon : U.S.A. and Virtual Imaging Showcase Digital Radiography Solutions at AHRA 2019

MELVILLE, N.Y., July 19, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Displaying a range of digital radiography (DR) solutions, Canon U.S.A., Inc., a leader in digital imaging solutions, and Virtual Imaging, Inc., a wholly owned subsidiary of Canon U.S.A., are proud to join medical imaging professionals from across the country at this year's AHRA annual meeting and exposition, hosted by the Association for Medical Imaging Management. The 2019 AHRA is being held at the Gaylord Rockies Resort and Conference Center in Denver, Colorado from Sunday, July 21 to Wednesday, July 24. Attendees interested in learning more about Canon U.S.A.'s and Virtual Imaging's array of digital imaging solutions are encouraged to visit booth #1103.

"We are honored to once again participate at the AHRA annual meeting and provide industry professionals a glimpse into our efficient, high-quality medical imaging equipment and solutions," said Tsuneo Imai, vice president and general manager, Healthcare Solutions Division, Business Imaging Communications Group, Canon U.S.A., Inc. and president, Virtual Imaging, Inc. "This gives us an opportunity to show our dedication to advancing diagnostic imaging technology capabilities and meet challenges experienced in medical imaging."

Products that will be featured within the Canon and Virtual Imaging booth include:

RadPRO®1 Mobile 40kW FLEX PLUS Digital X-Ray System

This system provides a user-friendly experience, as seen through its multi-touch supported display that enables intuitive finger movement operations such as zoom, pan, and list scrolling when used with CXDI Control Software NE², as well as the single-click Multiple Image Processing and Advanced Edge Enhancement functions for viewing of PICC lines and catheters. The Enhanced Workflow Package, which enables exams to be completed at bedside without the need of a separate workstation, and the wireless Distributed Antenna System (DAS), which can increase wireless range up to 40% over single point access systems, are both unique, patented items that are beneficial in addressing productivity and workflow demands.

DR Tablet Solution

Built for customers continuing to make the move to digital radiography from analog technology, this solution, which is offered by Virtual Imaging, includes a tablet3 and choice of CXDI wireless detector that includes CXDI Control Software NE. The auto-detection mode of the detector allows X-rays to be automatically detected at exposure without the need for a typical generator interface.

Single Shot Long-Length Imaging

The Single Shot Long-Length Imaging feature of CXDI Control Software NE Version 2.17 stitches long length images into a single image using multiple compatible CXDI detectors4, a single x-ray exposure and the automatic stitching capability of the CXDI Software.

This new software feature, when used with certain CXDI wireless detectors4 and a specially configured stand5, offers an efficient long-length imaging workflow for whole spine or long leg exams without the need for multiple x-ray exposures. The detectors can be removed from the stand and used with other compatible systems as a cost-effective investment consideration.

For more information about radiography solutions from Canon and Virtual Imaging, please visit https://www.usa.canon.com/dr.

About Virtual Imaging, Inc.

Virtual Imaging, Inc., a Canon company, combines unmatched experience, extensive resources and broad business functions. Virtual Imaging collaborates with large complex hospitals, imaging centers, private physician offices and government organizations to support them in becoming efficient, high-performance healthcare providers and professionals with the latest in digital radiography technology. Virtual Imaging assists in the forward advancement of its clients, from strategic planning to day-to-day operations, with a commitment to providing products and services for diagnostic equipment, imaging solutions and digital flat panel technology. In addition to healthcare organizations, Virtual Imaging also provides solutions to the U.S. veterinary sector and to the security industry – a field deployable radiography system for military use and a full-body security screening system to help address certain security needs of jails, prisons and other high-security environments.

About Canon U.S.A., Inc.

Canon U.S.A., Inc., is a leading provider of consumer, business-to-business, and industrial digital imaging solutions to the United States and to Latin America and the Caribbean markets. With approximately $36 billion in global revenue, its parent company, Canon Inc. (NYSE:CAJ), ranks third overall in U.S. patents granted in 2018† and is one of Fortune Magazine's World's Most Admired Companies in 2019.

†Based on weekly patent counts issued by United States Patent and Trademark Office.

1 RadPRO products are sold by Virtual Imaging, Inc., a Canon company, and its authorized dealers.

2 Requires Canon CXDI Control Software v2.17 or higher.

3 Manufactured by MilDef, Inc. and sold by Virtual Imaging, Inc., a Canon company, and its authorized dealers. Wi-Fi 802.11 a/b/g/n/ac.

4 Only used with compatible Canon CXDI-710C Wireless and CXDI-410C Wireless Detectors.

5 Manufactured by a third-party and sold by Virtual Imaging, Inc., a Canon company, and its authorized dealers.

Availability and specifications subject to change without notice. All third-party brand names and product names are trademarks of their respective owners.

